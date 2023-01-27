Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Community Foundation of Central Georgia brings On The Table to 21 counties
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Community Foundation of Central Georgia announced its 2023 plans for On The Table, an initiative to engage with residents and community leaders to discuss the needs and priorities of the community. Launched in 2018, On The Table has returned to in-person events for the first...
wgxa.tv
Are you fully engaged or cheating yourself of SLC?
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Can you believe February is just 4 days away?. Time feels like it is zipping through 2023 and while most are enjoying some city leisure, some of us have been grinding too hard to notice January is coming to an end. Our work-life balance can be...
wgxa.tv
MACON IS DESIRABLE DESTINATION FOR FILM LOCATION SCOUTS
MACON, Ga (WGXA) -- The Disney+ show, Genius: MLK/X, filmed today, and will wrap up filming tomorrow in downtown Macon. Store fronts looked a little different today after set production transformed some businesses to replicate the era of Malcom X and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Georgia has become a...
wgxa.tv
'Its sickening': Bibb County Sheriff, David Davis condemns officers in Tyre Nicols video
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- It started with a traffic stop, then escalated to a violent scene, that you may consider too disturbing to watch. The screams and the struggles of Tyre Nicols can't be unheard by people in the Midstate. "It's getting out of hand," said Jessica May. "There were other...
wgxa.tv
Rose Hill Cemetery preservation and restoration
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- After visiting a cemetery in disrepair, Joey Fernandez brought in an archeologist to take a look and asked who could be called in to repair it. Disheartened by being told there was no one to call, Fernandez spent the next few months researching and realized if anything was going to be done, he'd have to learn how to do it himself. Seeking out preservation experts in Savannah, he began to become an expert himself.
wgxa.tv
Log truck crash in Washington County
UPDATE (3:44 P.M.) -- WGXA reached out to Sheriff Joel Cochran to ask for any further details regarding the crash and he shared that only the log truck was involved and the driver wasn't treated for any injuries. According to Sheriff Cochran, the driver of the truck stated that his load shifted, causing the vehicle to become unbalanced and he simply couldn't regain control.
wgxa.tv
Perry Police Department honors one-year anniversary of Lt. Jack Johnson's passing
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Police Department is honoring the memory of Lt. Jack Johnson. Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of Lt. Johnson, who passed away after a valiant battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Lt. Johnson, remembered fondly by many of his colleagues was more of a 'brother' to...
wgxa.tv
Your Pie offering triple threat chicken pizzas for a limited time
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- In its latest limited-time series, Your Pie is featuring a craft series of chicken pizzas. The restaurant announced all its locations will offer the triple threat craft series pies until March 5th. So what are the featured series options? BBQ Bacon Chicken Ranch pizza, Buffalo Chicken...
wgxa.tv
Power outage to blame for structure fire at a mining company in Sandersville
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fire crews were called to a mining company after a fire started. The Sandersville Fire Department worked to put out a fire at Thiele Kaolin Company on Saturday. Around 10:00 P.M., the department, EMS, and additional aid from the Tennille Fire Department arrived to help. First...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man in critical condition after car hit by train in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by a train while crossing the tracks in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Sunday night, just after 7:45 p.m., on Lake Terrace Court. Investigators say the driver...
wgxa.tv
GBI responds to officer involved shooting in East Dublin
UPDATE (8:47 P.M.) -- An East Dublin Man and and East Dublin Police Officer have both been shot following a response to a shots fired call. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the officer responded to Ponderosa Trailer Park on Corbett Street in reference to the call and was shot by 35-year-old David Fountain as the officer got out of his vehicle.
wgxa.tv
Perry Police work to identify a man connected to theft case
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Police Department is investigating a Theft by Taking case. Officers are working to identify the man pictured below. He is wanted in connection to a Theft by Taking case that the Perry Police department is currently investigating. Anyone with information about the man's identity...
wgxa.tv
'America's wildest monster truck show' is about to kick up some dirt in Perry
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Reaves Arena opened its gates to monster-sized trucks and some very happy children and adults. On Saturday, Monster Truck Wars' motorsport special event with side act Quad Wars and Spring Cars Racing came to the arena. Families were ready for rides, pictures, and of course a...
