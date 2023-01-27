Badger girls continue tear, win 14th straight in OT
KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Badger Braves girls basketball team continued their impressive run on the season by defeating Py Valley 41-37 in overtime to secure their 14th consecutive win.
View highlights from the game above.
Katie Grexa led the Braves in scoring with a game-high 12 points. Hannah Betts also pitched in 10 points.
Zoey Painter led Py Valley in scoring with 11 points with Taryn Tisch scoring nine.
Py Valley drops to 12-4 on the season, while Badger improves to 15-3 with the win and a perfect 11-0 in conference play.
