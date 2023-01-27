BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners are expected to take the next step in bringing a veterans court and mental health court to Brazos County. Brazos County Commissioners will meet tomorrow morning to potentially create a committee which would evaluate the need for a veteran’s treatment county and/or mental health court. A veterans court would address the special needs of veterans struggling with PTSD and substance abuse who find themselves on the wrong side of the law while a mental health court will address the growing mental health needs of those in the county, Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said. General Bentley Nettles will serve as chairman of the committee.

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO