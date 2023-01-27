Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Bryan High Viking Band hosts mattress sale to raise funds for a new travel trailer
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Members of the Bryan High School Viking Band spent Sunday honing their sales skills for their annual mattress fundraiser. The Bryan High School Boosters Mattress Fundraiser began in 2019 but was postponed over the last few years. The one-day sale raises money for the band for needed...
TXB Store breaks ground on future store location in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The population in the Bryan-College Station area has grown exponentially over the years, attracting different businesses to settle in the area. The upscale convenience store company Texas Born, also known as TXB, broke ground in Bryan near the Candlewood Suites Hotel this morning, making way for new economic opportunities.
KBTX.com
Brazos County veteran and mental health court committee expected to be formed
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners are expected to take the next step in bringing a veterans court and mental health court to Brazos County. Brazos County Commissioners will meet tomorrow morning to potentially create a committee which would evaluate the need for a veteran’s treatment county and/or mental health court. A veterans court would address the special needs of veterans struggling with PTSD and substance abuse who find themselves on the wrong side of the law while a mental health court will address the growing mental health needs of those in the county, Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said. General Bentley Nettles will serve as chairman of the committee.
KBTX.com
As need increases, demand for school district closets rise
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - School resources like Hope’s Locker in Bryan ISD and Chrissy’s Closet in College Station ISD have seen an uptick of those in need this school year. Both have been lifelines through challenges like COVID-19 and inflation, providing essentials like clothes, shoes, toiletries and more to students, families and district employees in need.
KBTX.com
Limited time offer for hungry customers with a sweet tooth
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re in the mood for something sweet, run down to Another Broken Egg Café for their Boston Cream Cakes. This Boston cream-layered triple pancake stack topped with chocolate cream with toasted almonds and Baileys® fresh whipped cream is only for those age 21 and older.
KBTX.com
Burleson County property taxes can be paid on Wednesday without penalty
Burleson County, Texas (KBTX) - Burleson County government offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, which happens to be the deadline for property taxes. Since the offices will be closed on Tuesday, the county will accept the payments on Wednesday with no penalty. According to the Burleson County website,...
KBTX.com
Be Remarkable: Servings of generosity from Korey Thomas are super-sized in his restaurant
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We’re nearing the three-year mark when COVID-19 was first declared a global pandemic. You have to remember in 2020 there was a lot of uncertainty about the virus and as restrictions were put in place, community heroes emerged including Korey Thomas. Thomas is the owner...
KBTX.com
Freezing rain potential prompts travel concerns for parts of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Watches, and Winter Storm Warnings across the state of Texas beginning Monday through Wednesday. The shallow, cold air mass that moved through Texas on Sunday will interact with moisture over the first half of the week prompting concerns for freezing rain and ice accumulations as far south as portions of the Brazos Valley.
List: Brazos Valley schools, organizations closed due to severe weather on Tuesday, Jan. 31
BRAZOS, Texas — Ahead of the wintery weather set to hit Central Texas and the Brazos Valley late Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31, a number of school districts, organizations, and. Here is a list of confirmed closings and delays:. Normangee ISD: two-hour delay, school will start at...
KBTX.com
Brazos County Health District kicks off Men’s Health Clinic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -This week, the Brazos County Health District officially kicked off its Men’s Health Clinic to meet a need in the community. “We know men historically are not great about going and getting their preventative medicine,” said Aisling Wilson, a Public Health nurse. “Pubic health and the Health District is all about preventative care so we are just trying to fill that need.”
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley veteran exposed to burn pits faces uphill battle to receive treatment
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) -Sgt. Maj. Sid Hamid is an Army Special Forces Green Beret with nearly 40 years of honorable service in the United States Military. Currently enlisted as a reservist, the Robertson County veteran has had his share of medical challenges since leaving active duty. Sid has been diagnosed...
KBTX.com
College Station looking for redevelopment ideas near A&M campus
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Property and business owners near Texas A&M University met with city staff Monday as they work to redesign the area. The City of College Station is looking to reimagine how people live, work and play near the university. Staff planner, Matthew Ellis, says that can’t happen without input from residents living and working in the area.
KBTX.com
TxDOT warns Brazos Valley residents of icy road conditions
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As rain mixes with below freezing temperatures in some areas of the Brazos Valley, it’s important to stay safe while traveling on the roads. TxDOT’s Bryan District is working around the clock to prepare the roads for winter weather. They will brine roadways across their 10 counties starting Monday/
KBTX.com
Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Highway 6 Monday evening. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090. Police say two people in a vehicle were injured in the shooting and the suspect...
kwhi.com
LAKE SOMERVILLE CAMPING FEES TO INCREASE EFFECTIVE APRIL 1
Camping fees at Lake Somerville will increase at Rocky Creek and Yegua Creek Parks, effective April 1st. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Fort Worth District announced on Friday that 50-amp campsites, which are currently $28 per night, will increase to $30 per night year-round. The 30-amp tent...
KBTX.com
BCS Public Library strive to keep county kids entertained, educated
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The BCS Public Library System is always thinking of innovative ways to keep our children entertained and educated. Whether you’re interested in getting your child a library card or taking them to enjoy story time, the options are endless. Youth Librarian Makenzie Kubacak says the...
KBTX.com
Car strikes overpass bridge pillar on Highway 6 in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A car struck a bridge pillar on Highway 6 southbound in Navasota at the LaSalle St (Business 6) exit on Sunday afternoon. According to scanner traffic, there are multiple patients, so drivers should expect delays and numerous emergency vehicles in the area. The crash happened around...
KBTX.com
Semi-truck jack-knifes on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A semi-truck jack-knifed on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Beck Street causing traffic delays Monday morning. The call came in around 9 a.m. Traffic was delayed for northbound traffic for half an hour before opening up for single-lane traffic. The driver was not injured, according to...
KBTX.com
Expansion projects for Highway 6 expected to begin in 2024
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - State Highway 6 will start to look different in 2024. The Bryan/College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization hopes to make the highway more convenient for drivers. Plans include an additional lane on both sides of Highway 6 going from Highway 21 to William D. Fitch. There will...
kwhi.com
ROAD CLOSED DUE TO 18-WHEELER ROLLOVER
A portion of FM 109 has been closed for most of the day due to an 18-wheeler rollover that occurred this morning. According to DPS Sergeant Stephen Woodard, the accident occurred around 9:30am today (Monday) on FM 109 between FM 2502 and Highway 159 in Austin County near Bleiblerville. A...
