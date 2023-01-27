Anthony Yarde fought fire with fire for as long as he could Saturday night in London. Artur Beterbiev’s concussive power ultimately was too much for the brave British contender, but two judges were especially impressed with what Yarde did before Beterbiev ended their back-and-forth light heavyweight title fight in the eighth round. South Korea’s Jun Bae Lim (68-65) and New York’s Robin Taylor (67-66) both had Yarde ahead of Beterbiev on their scorecards through seven rounds in what was a fantastic action fight.

2 DAYS AGO