Boxing Scene
Bob Arum: If Yarde Fights Beterbiev Like Joe Smith Did, Then The Fight Will End Early
Bob Arum acknowledged Thursday that Anthony Yarde is a big puncher. The 91-year-old promoter still cannot envision Yarde avoiding a knockout defeat Saturday night against the man Arum considers the most dangerous puncher in boxing. However Yarde approaches Artur Beterbiev in their 12-round light heavyweight title fight, Arum believes Beterbiev, who is co-promoted by Arum’s Top Rank Inc., will keep his perfect knockout record intact in their main event at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Boxing Scene
Rocha: Amazing To Be Fighting Near Home Once Again, Nothing Like Fighting In Front Of All My Fans
Alexis Rocha has lofty goals of conquering the world in 2023 and beyond. But not before making one more pit stop back home. Rocha headlines the first U.S.-based DAZN show of the year, facing Ghana’s George Ashie (33-5-1, 25KOs) this Saturday at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. It is his fifth straight appearance within driving distance of the Santa Ana community he proudly represents, coming at a time when he is on the cusp of title contention.
Boxing Scene
Luis Rodriguez Blasts Out Diaz in Two Rounds For WBA Regional Belt
Panama City, Panama - - Luis Rodriguez, now a perfect 11 wins in 11 fights with 11 stoppages, won the World Boxing Association Continental Americas super middleweight title with a second-round knockout against Encarnacion “Demoledor” Diaz on Saturday, January 28 at Los Andes Mall, Panama City, Panama. Rodriguez...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Amanda Serrano, Erika Cruz - Face To Face in New York City
Seven-weight World champion Amanda “Real Deal” Serrano (43-2-1 30 KOs) looks to become the first Puerto Rican born fighter to take home the title of undisputed, as she finally gets the opportunity at Featherweight where she has ruled since 2019, after her history-making Lightweight clash with Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden last April. (photos by Melina Pizano)
Boxing Scene
Serrano And Cruz Travelled The Hard Road To Undisputed Title Clash
Both Amanda Serrano and Erika Cruz defied reason and logic to even begin boxing in the first place. From then on, the universe gave them many reasons to walk away at various points, and not only would no one have blamed them, it would have been viewed as a prudent thing to do.
Boxing Scene
Artur Beterbiev Stops Anthony Yarde in Eighth of Fire-Fight
Artur Beterbiev took the best shots Anthony Yarde had to offer but still came back with more as he broke down the Londoner’s brave challenge in the eighth round at Wembley Arena in London. It was a sensational fight and, at times, it seemed both were trying to knock...
Boxing Scene
Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Margsayo Showtime Tripleheader Official, March 4
In a matchup of all-action, high-powered former world champions, hard-hitting star Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa will meet Filipino sensation Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo for the vacant Interim WBC Featherweight Title on Saturday, March 4 live on SHOWTIME from Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. topping a Premier Boxing Champions event.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya 'One Hundred Percent Certain' On Delivering Davis-Garcia
Oscar De La Hoya is pleased with the progress made in a fight involving his company’s biggest star. The Hall of Fame former six-division champion and head of Golden Boy Promotions provided a status update on the planned Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis-Ryan Garcia blockbuster event optimistically eyed for mid-April. De La Hoya saw his demands met when Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) staff provided Golden Boy and Garcia with a contract offer, containing details surrounding what has become the most anticipated fight of the 2023 schedule.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya: You Watch, Floyd Schofield Will Be A Threat To Anybody At 135 Pounds
Floyd Schofield will take an incremental step up in competition Saturday night as part of the developmental phase of his promising career. Eventually, however, his co-promoter predicted that he’ll be “a threat” to any of the top boxers in the lightweight division. Oscar De La Hoya, whose company co-promotes the 135-pound prospect, discussed Schofield’s potential during a recent appearance on “The DAZN Boxing Show.”
Boxing Scene
Daily Bread Mailbag: Smith-Eubank, Fury-Usyk, Artur Beterbiev, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman: Edwards tackling topics such as the recent shocker of Liam Smith knocking out Chris Eubank Jr, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury, unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev, and more. Hi Mr. Edwards, Last time you mentioned that rounds should have no carry...
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul ‘Definitely Still Doubts’ Fury Will Fight Him; UFC Veteran Mike Perry On Standby
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury went face-to-face in the ring Saturday night, just four weeks before they’re yet again scheduled to fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fury talked trash as if he is completely confident that he’ll beat Paul in their eight-round, 185-pound cruiserweight fight. Paul still isn’t quite convinced that he’ll finally fight Fury on February 26.
Boxing Scene
Yarde: I Was A Big Novice When I Fought Kovalev; Different Kinda Fighter, Ready For Saturday
Artur Beterbiev is an unbeaten brute who owns three light heavyweight titles and the highest knockout percentage among active world champions in boxing. Sergey Kovalev was younger than Beterbiev is today (38) when Anthony Yarde challenged him in August 2019. Kovalev already had three losses on his record, however, including technical-knockout defeats to Andre Ward and Eleider Alvarez.
Boxing Scene
Warren Says He Will Talk To Arum About Making Anthony Yarde-Joe Smith
Promoter Frank Warren believes Anthony Yarde would have been crowned a world champion if his opponent last Saturday night in London went by the name of, say, Joe Smith Jr. In reality, the opponent was Artur Beterbiev, the feared light heavyweight bruiser, who ended up stopping Yarde, 31, in the eighth round after Yarde’s corner implored the referee to stop the fight.
Boxing Scene
Eric Tudor Inks Promotional Pact With Golden Boy Promotions
Golden Boy Promotions have signed super welterweight prospect Eric Tudor (7-0, 6 KOs) to promotional banner. Tudor is a boxer-puncher who’s foundational arsenal makes him a well-rounded pugilist. With over 200 amateur fights, the Romanian-born combatant was part of the Romanian National Team. Raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the...
Boxing Scene
Melvin Jerusalem-Oscar Collazo Mandatory Strawweight Title Fight Ordered By WBO
Melvin Jerusalem and Oscar Collazo will have to cut short their respective victory laps and begin talks for a head-on collision. The WBO has formally ordered a mandatory strawweight title fight between the Philippines’ Jerusalem as its newly crowned champ and Puerto Rico’s Collazo who just became the top contender over the weekend. The two camps have until February 14 to reach teams and avoid a purse bid hearing.
Boxing Scene
Nacho: Tank-Garcia is a Very Attractive Fight - It Should End By Knockout
Ignacio "Nacho" Beristain, the legendary Mexican trainer believes in undefeated junior welterweight contender Ryan Garcia, even if others don’t, because he's followed his career and watched him fight since Ryan was a kid. “I saw him fight when he was a kid, two or three little fights," Beristain told...
Boxing Scene
Anthony Yarde Was Ahead Of Artur Beterbiev On 2 Scorecards Before Beterbiev’s TKO In 8th
Anthony Yarde fought fire with fire for as long as he could Saturday night in London. Artur Beterbiev’s concussive power ultimately was too much for the brave British contender, but two judges were especially impressed with what Yarde did before Beterbiev ended their back-and-forth light heavyweight title fight in the eighth round. South Korea’s Jun Bae Lim (68-65) and New York’s Robin Taylor (67-66) both had Yarde ahead of Beterbiev on their scorecards through seven rounds in what was a fantastic action fight.
Boxing Scene
Artem Dalakian: Sixth Time I've Heard Someone Say They're Going To Take My Title
Artem Dalakian had to laugh at the familiar sound that came from the other side of the dais. The WBA flyweight titlist is poised for a dangerous clash versus mandatory challenger David Jimenez. The unbeaten boxers meet at OVO Arena Wembley in London (Saturday, BT Sport/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET), where Dalakian will attempt the sixth defense of the crown he has held since a twelve-round decision over 2004 U.S. Olympian and former two-division titlist Brian Viloria in their February 2018 vacant title fight in Inglewood, California.
Boxing Scene
Rocha On Crawford Fight: It's The Fight I Want Next, Let's Go
The writing was on the wall even before Alexis Rocha stepped into the ring for his latest bout. A win would leave the streaking contender on the short list of realistic—read: available—options for three-division and reigning WBO welterweight titlist Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford. Rocha did his part with a highlight-reel, seventh-round knockout of late replacement George Ashie (33-6-2, 25KOs) atop a DAZN show this past Saturday from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.
Boxing Scene
Artur Beterbiev Wants Dmitry Bivol: If We Can Organize It - Let’s Do It!
On Saturday night in London, Artur Beterbiev retained his WBC, WBO, IBF light heavyweight titles with a stoppage of mandatory challenger Anthony Yarde in eight rounds. Attention, meanwhile, has already turned to the possibility of a mouth-watering undisputed clash between Beterbiev and his compatriot Dmitry Bivol, who currently holds the only missing belt from his collection.
