Owen J. Roberts teams top Spring-Ford in battle of unbeatens; Gutshall sets Ursinus pool record

COLLEGEVILLE >> The marquee matchup between Owen J. Roberts and Spring-Ford has become a staple for the Pioneer Athletic Conference swim scene. The annual clash of the titans — both unbeaten at 9-0, boys and girls alike — took place at Ursinus College on Monday. The Wildcats took the meet, 95-75 for the girls and 91-79 for the boys, to hand the Rams their first losses of the season in a winner-take-all for the PAC crown.
Defense spurs Sun Valley to win over shorthanded Kennett

KENNETT SQUARE >> The notion of turning defense into points is nothing new to basketball. But what the Sun Valley boys did to Kennett at the start of the second half on Monday in Ches-Mont American action proved that when it’s done with precision, it can very quickly turn a tight battle into a blowout.
