Baxter County, AR

KTLO

NAEC, Entergy report additional outages late Sunday morning

Two energy companies serving area residents are reporting additional power outages late Sunday morning. As of 11:50, North Arkansas Electric Cooperative was reporting one outage in Baxter County, eight in Fulton County and one in Izard County. For Entergy Arkansas, there are three outages in Marion County, one each in Izard and Searcy counties, 52 in Stone County and 88 in Boone County.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

NAEC power restored; outages remain for Entergy Arkansas

One energy company has completed its restoration of power to area residents while another continues its efforts to finish its work. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative had one member still without power, but that was restored just before 7. Entergy Arkansas still has one outage in Marion County, one in Izard...
MARION COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Mountain Home among schools closed Monday

The Mountain Home School District is among the schools being closed on Monday due to winter weather. Mountain Home is joined by Gainesville, Dora, Thornfield, West Plains, Hollister, Branson and Ava in closing their campuses. Mountain Home Christian Academy will also close its campus, but Monday will be an AMI...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Power for area residents gets nearer to complete restoration

Power for area residents has drawn nearer to complete restoration. Just after 5 Saturday evening, North Arkansas Electric Cooperative had a total of 35 outages. This includes one in Baxter County, 10 in Fulton County, 18 in Izard County and five in Stone County. For Entergy Arkansas, there is still...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

AR Highway 5 North closed due to overturned log truck

Motorists traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 North should use caution or find an alternate route. Baxter County 911 reports a log truck overturned in the area of Oakland-Promise Land Cemetery. At this time traffic is closed in both directions.Stay tuned to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot for updates.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Wintry mix to continue through early part of week

The winter precipitation is expected to continue throughout the early part of the week. Baxter, Marion, Fulton, Searcy, Boone and Newton counties in north central Arkansas will remain under a winter storm warning until 9 Monday evening, and a winter weather advisory will follow through 9 Wednesday morning. Southern Missouri is under a winter storm warning until midnight, and Izard and Stone counties in north central Arkansas are currently under a winter weather advisory until 9 Wednesday morning.
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Claudia Rae Keppel, 67, Mountain Home (Conner)

Claudia Rae Keppel, 67, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, in Mountain Home. Claudia was born on February 6, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois to Thomas J. and Lois (Carl) Hendricks. She worked as a housekeeper at Baxter Regional Medical Center for over fifteen years until she retired. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Harland Keppel.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
ozarkradionews.com

West Plains teen injured after falling from vehicle

West Plains, MO. – A West Plains teen is recovering after falling out of a SUV on Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred at 9:35 p.m. on County Road 1540, one and a half miles east of West Plains. A 17-year old...
WEST PLAINS, MO
magnoliareporter.com

Southern Airways Express gets four-year deal to serve El Dorado, Hot Springs, Harrison

Southern Airways Express has been selected to continue as the Essential Air Service provider to airports in El Dorado, Hot Springs and Harrison. Passengers will continue to enjoy round-trip commercial flights to Dallas and Memphis courtesy of Southern Airways Express, LLC, as the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) selected Southern to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) for a four-year term to expire on February 28, 2027.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KOLR10 News

Out-of-state crews assist with power outages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Work to restore power continues three nights after a winter storm rolled through the Ozarks. Thousands of homes in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas are still sitting in the dark on Friday.  “We’re standing at 4,100 that are out of power,” said CEO of North Arkansas Electric Cooperative Mel Coleman. “About 2,000 […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

MHHS student completes EMT course through ASU-MH

Mountain Home High School has their first student to pass national certification exams to become an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), while being a full-time student. By attending night courses at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, MHHS senior Isabella Hughes passed her board exams and is now a nationally-certified EMT. In a recent interview, Hughes, along with her teacher Tenille Rauls, joined KTLO’s Sammy Raycraft on Talk of the Town to discuss her experience and her plans for the future.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Area woman injured in 1-vehicle accident, charged with DWI

An Ozark County woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Howell County. Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Wallace of Dora was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wallace was traveling on Missouri Route CC. She was nearly a mile...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Man pleads guilty to passing funny money

A Lakeview man accused of attempting to pass or actually passing counterfeit $100 bills appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-nine-year-old Matthew Autry pled guilty to charges of forgery and was put on probation for six years. According to the probable cause affidavit, Autry tried to use the fake...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

MH splits junior high girls’ games at Batesville

Mountain Home had mixed results in two junior high girls’ games Saturday at Batesville. The Junior Lady Bombers lost the freshman game 57-48. Mountain Home falls to 14-7 on the season. The eighth grade game needed overtime, but Mountain Home was able to come out on top 20-17. The...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Kait 8

Thousands without power following winter storm

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands of people across Northeast and North Central Arkansas awoke Wednesday morning to cold, dark homes. As of 9 p.m., Jan. 25, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas reported 40,339 customers were without power following a winter storm that swept through Tuesday night. The North Arkansas Electric...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

