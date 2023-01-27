Read full article on original website
NAEC, Entergy report additional outages late Sunday morning
Two energy companies serving area residents are reporting additional power outages late Sunday morning. As of 11:50, North Arkansas Electric Cooperative was reporting one outage in Baxter County, eight in Fulton County and one in Izard County. For Entergy Arkansas, there are three outages in Marion County, one each in Izard and Searcy counties, 52 in Stone County and 88 in Boone County.
NAEC power restored; outages remain for Entergy Arkansas
One energy company has completed its restoration of power to area residents while another continues its efforts to finish its work. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative had one member still without power, but that was restored just before 7. Entergy Arkansas still has one outage in Marion County, one in Izard...
Power fully restored to Entergy’s Baxter Co. customers, NAEC’s Marion Co. members
Two energy companies have made significant progress in restoring power to residents in north central Arkansas. Entergy Arkansas has fully restored power to its customers in Baxter County, and power has also been fully restored to North Arkansas Electric Cooperative’s members in Marion County. As of 6:40 Saturday morning,...
Mountain Home among schools closed Monday
The Mountain Home School District is among the schools being closed on Monday due to winter weather. Mountain Home is joined by Gainesville, Dora, Thornfield, West Plains, Hollister, Branson and Ava in closing their campuses. Mountain Home Christian Academy will also close its campus, but Monday will be an AMI...
Power for area residents gets nearer to complete restoration
Power for area residents has drawn nearer to complete restoration. Just after 5 Saturday evening, North Arkansas Electric Cooperative had a total of 35 outages. This includes one in Baxter County, 10 in Fulton County, 18 in Izard County and five in Stone County. For Entergy Arkansas, there is still...
AR Highway 5 North closed due to overturned log truck
Motorists traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 North should use caution or find an alternate route. Baxter County 911 reports a log truck overturned in the area of Oakland-Promise Land Cemetery. At this time traffic is closed in both directions.Stay tuned to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot for updates.
Hwy. 5 North reopened after scene cleared from turned-over log truck
Arkansas Highway 5 in northern Baxter County is reopen to through traffic. Baxter County 911 dispatch had reported a log truck turned over Monday morning in the Oakland-Promise Land Cemetery area, but emergency personnel have since cleared the scene.
Wintry mix to continue through early part of week
The winter precipitation is expected to continue throughout the early part of the week. Baxter, Marion, Fulton, Searcy, Boone and Newton counties in north central Arkansas will remain under a winter storm warning until 9 Monday evening, and a winter weather advisory will follow through 9 Wednesday morning. Southern Missouri is under a winter storm warning until midnight, and Izard and Stone counties in north central Arkansas are currently under a winter weather advisory until 9 Wednesday morning.
Claudia Rae Keppel, 67, Mountain Home (Conner)
Claudia Rae Keppel, 67, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, in Mountain Home. Claudia was born on February 6, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois to Thomas J. and Lois (Carl) Hendricks. She worked as a housekeeper at Baxter Regional Medical Center for over fifteen years until she retired. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Harland Keppel.
West Plains teen injured after falling from vehicle
West Plains, MO. – A West Plains teen is recovering after falling out of a SUV on Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred at 9:35 p.m. on County Road 1540, one and a half miles east of West Plains. A 17-year old...
Person with history of fleeing from crime scenes appears in circuit court
A number of criminal cases have been opened on J.D. Comstock in four Arkansas Counties since 2016. According to probable cause affidavits filed in his cases, Comstock has been known to flee the scene of one crime, and commit another one by stealing a vehicle to facilitate his escape. He...
Southern Airways Express gets four-year deal to serve El Dorado, Hot Springs, Harrison
Southern Airways Express has been selected to continue as the Essential Air Service provider to airports in El Dorado, Hot Springs and Harrison. Passengers will continue to enjoy round-trip commercial flights to Dallas and Memphis courtesy of Southern Airways Express, LLC, as the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) selected Southern to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) for a four-year term to expire on February 28, 2027.
Out-of-state crews assist with power outages
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Work to restore power continues three nights after a winter storm rolled through the Ozarks. Thousands of homes in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas are still sitting in the dark on Friday. “We’re standing at 4,100 that are out of power,” said CEO of North Arkansas Electric Cooperative Mel Coleman. “About 2,000 […]
MHHS student completes EMT course through ASU-MH
Mountain Home High School has their first student to pass national certification exams to become an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), while being a full-time student. By attending night courses at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, MHHS senior Isabella Hughes passed her board exams and is now a nationally-certified EMT. In a recent interview, Hughes, along with her teacher Tenille Rauls, joined KTLO’s Sammy Raycraft on Talk of the Town to discuss her experience and her plans for the future.
Multiple accidents resulting in closures of lanes on the highway
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Below is a list of websites and resources to check traffic conditions around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation offers a map to check road conditions across the entire state. As of Jan. 30 at 10:45 a.m., most highways south of I-44 are covered with winter precipitation. To check for accidents […]
Helen Studnar, 84, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 84-year-old Helen Marie Studnar of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Helen Studnar died Sunday at her residence.
Area woman injured in 1-vehicle accident, charged with DWI
An Ozark County woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Howell County. Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Wallace of Dora was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wallace was traveling on Missouri Route CC. She was nearly a mile...
Man pleads guilty to passing funny money
A Lakeview man accused of attempting to pass or actually passing counterfeit $100 bills appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-nine-year-old Matthew Autry pled guilty to charges of forgery and was put on probation for six years. According to the probable cause affidavit, Autry tried to use the fake...
MH splits junior high girls’ games at Batesville
Mountain Home had mixed results in two junior high girls’ games Saturday at Batesville. The Junior Lady Bombers lost the freshman game 57-48. Mountain Home falls to 14-7 on the season. The eighth grade game needed overtime, but Mountain Home was able to come out on top 20-17. The...
Thousands without power following winter storm
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands of people across Northeast and North Central Arkansas awoke Wednesday morning to cold, dark homes. As of 9 p.m., Jan. 25, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas reported 40,339 customers were without power following a winter storm that swept through Tuesday night. The North Arkansas Electric...
