Mountain Home High School has their first student to pass national certification exams to become an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), while being a full-time student. By attending night courses at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, MHHS senior Isabella Hughes passed her board exams and is now a nationally-certified EMT. In a recent interview, Hughes, along with her teacher Tenille Rauls, joined KTLO’s Sammy Raycraft on Talk of the Town to discuss her experience and her plans for the future.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 19 HOURS AGO