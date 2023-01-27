ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, IL

khqa.com

Quincy woman sentenced for distribution of methamphetamine

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Quincy. Kristin Washington, 37, of the 4000 block of State Street in Quincy, was sentenced on Monday to 48 months in federal prison to be followed by a 4-year term of supervised release.
QUINCY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Caught on camera, stealing a camera: Galesburg Police investigating possible fraud, theft at Menards

Galesburg Police on Thursday responded to Menards for an ongoing fraud complaint. Police met with the store manager who said three male subjects came into the store on three separate occasions and purchased items using the same checks. The checks bounced due to a lack of funds. The checks were used on three different dates by three different people and had the same name on all of them. All three checks were written for a total of just over $1,100 – which were mainly for power tools. The checks belong to a man and a woman from Sheridan, Illinois. A driver’s license number written on the checks doesn’t exist in any Illinois database. At the time of the police report, the subject had not been identified. The investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
KBUR

Carthage man arrested for methamphetamine possession, 3 others arrested

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of multiple individuals on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Wednesday, January 25th, at about 9:08 PM, Hancock County deputies conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan Street and Marion Street in Carthage. The...
CARTHAGE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Jan. 28, 2023

Everett J Fowler (36) of Quincy, arrested for Domestic Battery in the 500 Block of Adams. Lodged 136. Melinda R Cox (43) of Quincy, arrested for FTA Driving While License Suspended in the 600 block of Broadway. Lodged 120. Anthony L Baker (52) Burlington Ia for Driving While License Revoked...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Four arrests made after Hancock County deputies make traffic stop

CARTHAGE, Ill. — A Carthage man was arrested Wednesday night for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice. Deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan and Marion in Carthage at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the vehicle, Jeffrey J. Schofield, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice.
CARTHAGE, IL
ottumwaradio.com

Fairfield Man Arrested After Drug Bust

A Fairfield man faces a numerous felonies after authorities discovered various drugs at his home Friday morning. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding says the Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence of 39-year-old Timothy Carey Jr. on the 300 block of East Kirkwood Avenue at 10:00 AM in Fairfield. Law enforcement recovered a large quantity of marijuana as well as methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and firearms.
FAIRFIELD, IA
KCRG.com

Police seize large quantities of meth, cocaine, and firearms in Fairfield arrest

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 10:00 am, the Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement executed a search warrant in the 300 block of E. Kirkwood Avenue. Inside officers seized a reported large quantity of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and firearms. Police subsequently arrested 39-year-old Timothy Michael Carey Jr. Carey...
FAIRFIELD, IA
KBUR

Des Moines County Sheriff: 3 arrested for copper wire theft

Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of three individuals for theft of copper wire. According to a news release, in December 2022, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office began to take reports of vandalism and theft of copper wire from Century Link.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
kmmo.com

MEMPHIS MISSOURI MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Memphis, Missouri man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Thursday, January 26, 2023. According to a Sedalia Police report, officers were dispatched to Dugan’s Paint at 3103 Erika Avenue in Sedalia at approximately 3:11 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 due to an alarm. Officers located a broken window on the north side of the property.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was sentenced on Wednesday on drug a drug trafficking charge. Shawn Henry Lewis, 37, of Burlington, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. He possessed over 380 grams of cocaine and 2,200 grams of marijuana with intent to distribute them. Lewis...
BURLINGTON, IA
Pen City Current

King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Kermit John Fulton, 86, Fort Madison

Kermit John Fulton, 86, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his home. He was born on July 16, 1936 in Valley, IA to Mervyn E. & Myrtle E. Black Fulton. He graduated from Fairfield High School in 1955, after which he volunteered for the draft and served four years in the U.S. Army, including a year stationed in Korea. Upon his return, he attended Parsons College in Fairfield.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Printy Funeral Home obituary – Norman E. Wollbrink, 91, Sutter

Norman E. Wollbrink, 91, of Sutter, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the Illinois Veteran’s Home in Quincy, Illinois. Norman was born on May 17, 1931, in Sutter, Illinois, the son of Elmer and Jennie (Buckert) Wollbrink. He graduated from Warsaw High School in 1949, and proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952 until 1954. He was honorably discharged. Norman was united in marriage to Joyce Mae Waechter on March 15, 1958, at Trinity United Church of Christ in Quincy, Illinois. She survives.
SUTTER, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Semi-truck crash victim identified

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Friday that 42-year-old Amanda Matuszyk of Galesburg was the victim of a semi-truck crash Thursday morning. Matuszyk was a Patient Care Tech as OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center and was on her way to work when the crash...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
KBUR

BPD: three businesses cited for selling tobacco to underage customers

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has cited three businesses for selling tobacco to underage customers. On Monday, January 23rd, the Burlington Police Department conducted compliance checks on businesses licensed to sell tobacco in Burlington. Of all the businesses where compliance checks were performed, three were cited for selling tobacco...
BURLINGTON, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Knox County man found guilty of attempted murder

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– A Knox County jury found a man guilty of attempted first-degree murder. According to a Knox County Courthouse press release, Brandon Wilson was convicted in a March 3rd shooting last year in Galesburg. After a three-day trial, the jury deliberated for an hour before returning...
KNOX COUNTY, IL

