WVU Coliseum - Morgantown, WV. Betting Odds: Auburn +3.5, Over/Under 138.0 via Draft Kings Sportsbook. (Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.) Oh my goodness, we’re an underdog today! Truthfully, it speaks to the Big 12’s prowess as a top basketball conference and a league that’s good top to bottom. The Tigers travel to West Virginia today to battle the Mountaineers (Moun-TAN-eers for your pronunciation guide if you want to blend in) to try to get back on the right track.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO