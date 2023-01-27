Read full article on original website
4th fatal snowmobile crash reported in four-day stretch
One person died Sunday after crashing a snowmobile into a tree in Arbor Vitae, the fourth fatal crash in a four-day span in the northwoods. Sunday’s crash, reported at about 7 p.m., took the life of a 54-year-old Illinois man. Vilas County officials say the man struck a tree and died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.
DNR urges safety following 4 snowmobile accidents in span of 4 days
MCNAUGHTON, Wis. (WJFW) - Over the weekend 2 more crashes in the Northwoods brings the count of recent snowmobile fatalities to 4, all in the span of four days. The crashes include one in McNaughton and one in Phelps on Thursday, another in Nokomis on Friday, and one late yesterday in Arbor Vitae.
Fatal snowmobile accident in Arbor Vitae
ARBOR VITAE - One person died in a snowmobile accident Sunday in Arbor Vitae. Just after 7 p.m., the Vilas County 911 center received a call of a snowmobiler who had struck a tree on trail 17 near Schuman Rd. Lifesaving efforts were performed, but were unsuccessful, and the operator was pronounced deceased.
Illinois man killed in snowmobile accident in Town of Nokomis
TOWN OF NOKOMIS – An Illinois man was killed in a snowmobile accident in the Town of Nokomis on Friday, Jan. 27. According to a release, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the accident on Trail 51 south of intersection 300, near the intersection of County Rd. L and Heafford Rd., at approximately 11:10 p.m.
UPDATE: Name released in fatal Rhinelander-area snowmobile crash
A 57-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash north of Rhinelander, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 5:30 p.m. on Hwy, 47 and Bridge Road in the town of Newbold. Sheriff’s officials say a group of snowmobiles were crossing Hwy. 47 from east to west when the last snowmobile in the group was struck by a southbound 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The snowmobile driver, identified by police as 57-year-old Michael Green, of Oak Lawn, Ill., died at the scene.
Snowmobiler hit and killed on Highway 47 in Oneida County
Updated 12:57 p.m. A man riding a snowmobile died after being hit while crossing Highway 47 in the Oneida County Town of Newbold. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office closed Highway 47 for a time yesterday evening while an investigation took place into the death of the 57-year-old. The Sheriff’s...
Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office Issues Comedic Warning About ‘Highly Addictive Substances’… Girl Scout Cookies
Oneida County, Wisconsin – A sheriff’s office in Wisconsin recently issued a fictitious warning about ‘highly addictive substances’… Girl Scout Cookies. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said that these substances go by names like ‘Thin Mints,’ ‘Caramel deLites,’ ‘Peanut Butter Patties,’ and ‘Adventurefuls.’
Jury selection begins in murder trial for Antigo man
ANTIGO, Wis (WJFW) – Jury selection began Monday for an Antigo man accused of killing his mother on October 31, 2021. During a welfare check on November 1, 2021 Antigo Police discovered the body of Susan Reece, 63, of Antigo. According to the criminal complaint, Goplin was identified leaving...
Not guilty pleas entered for the Langlade Co. man accused in a fatal hit-and-run crash
ANTIGO (WJFW) - The man charged in the hit-and-run death from last June, has entered not-guilty pleas for each of his charges. Cory Hansen, 31, is facing five felony charges including:. First-degree reckless homicide. Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Hit and run involving death. Battery or threatening a...
Wausau area obituaries January 27, 2023
Kenneth “Ken” Edward Fisher, 80, of Wausau passed away following a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease on January 24, 2023 surrounded by his family. He went through life with his heart full and a desire to care for his wife and sons. He spent most of his time with his family creating memories they will hold onto for years to come.
Wausau area births, Jan. 26
Dale and Cassandra Wendt announce the birth of their daughter Vivian Grace, born at 9:09 a.m. Jan. 24, 2023. Vivian weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Craig and Kayla Sachse announce the birth of their daughter Nova Kay, born aat 11:18 a.m. Jan. 23, 2023. Nova weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces.
Camp 10 Ski Area looking for applicants
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Camp 10 a place where many people go to ski or snowboard down the beautiful slopes, however in the last year operations around the area have not been the same. The ski resort is currently under staffed at the moment which makes day to day tasks extremely difficult. To operate the resort successfully at least 12 employees are needed. Right now they currently only have seven. Camp 10's President Gren Rudd, says because of this situation, him and his team is unable to provide the best experiences for families.
Northwoods hospital receives Patient Experience award
MINOCQUA - A Northwoods hospital is being recognized for its patient care. On Monday, Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua received the 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Patient Experience Award by Press Ganey. The award honors Marshfield for delivering outstanding Emergency Department patient experience. Press Ganey works with more than 41 thousand...
Pick-up truck breaks through ice
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) – A pick-up truck broke through the ice on Saturday on Lake Wausau. It happened near Rookery View Park. The front part of the truck began to enter the water, while the rear of the truck stayed on the ice. It was eventually towed out of the water.
2023 MECCA Trails Winterfest and Candlelight
MERCER, Wisc. (WJFW)- MECCA Trails was back in action for its second annual Winterfest. The event included multiple skiing races that were offered. Winterfest included multiple skiing events such as the MECCA 30K, Flowage 15K, Claire d'Loon 5K, and Candlelight Ski-Shoe-Hike. The MECCA 30K is designed to challenge skiers. The...
Rhinelander Downtown Inc. begins Taste of Chocolate, Monday
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Downtown Rhinelander businesses are gearing up for this years Taste of Chocolate fundraising event. The Downtown Rhinelander Inc. group is sponsoring the fundraiser, which is reminiscent of a scene right out of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. If you visit any participating downtown business between January...
Rhinelander hockey back on track after home win over Oshkosh
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Rhinelander boys hockey team dropped a heartbreaker to Lakeland Union at home on Thursday 6-3. That loss helped their rival clinch the regular season conference championship, and it hurt that the Hodags had to suffer that loss at home. However, they were able to try and regain some momentum with another home game, hosting Oshkosh on Saturday. The Hodags were 10-4 on the season before their matchup with the 4-14 Ice Hawks. Oshkosh is also looking to snap a three-game losing streak.
Production Supervisor - 1st Shift - 3403325
JOB DUTIES: Responsible for ensuring that footwear is produced economically, on time, and of the highest quality. Produces footwear according to estimates through proper supervision, motivation, and leadership of employees, while maintaining a safe and healthy environment in the department. Organizes and supervises the production of footwear in specified quantity and quality according to daily plan. Implements measures necessary to eliminate waiting time, wastage of materials, and extra wages. Ensures that operators are performing daily clean-up and machine maintenance. Trains and motivates employees to reach required standard outputs in the shortest possible time. Encourages and assists employees to learn more than one job so that they become more versatile in the event of absenteeism or product change. Ensures strict compliance with all regulations contained in the Occupational Safety and Health Act and assures adherence to all plant safety rules, machine guarding, and that personal protective equipment, where issued, is used by operators. Approves payroll of operators and submits same to payroll department. Promotes a favorable company image among operators and peers in the community and with customers. Enforces all Company policies and plant rules in effect or as directed by his or her superior or by management. Ensures that all aspects of the job are carried out following applicable WSC ISO 9001 Quality System requirements. Work closely with the HR department on hiring of employee. Supervise and direct workforce. Works closely with the HR department to investigate and settle labor grievances.
Racers from all over the country compete in the Inaugural USSA Sprint World Cup
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WJFW) - If your looking for a fun way to end your weekend listen up. The USSA Prostar Series is currently hosting the Inaugural Sprint World Cup at the Wausau 525 Racetrack. Today the competition shifted to a whole different gear with qualifiers finishing last night. Media Director, Brett Richter believes a lot people enjoy these types of races. "It’s a fantastic day we got a great crowd on hand we got great racers," said Brett Richter. "We got racers from several parts of Canada, several states in the United States we have 29 drivers in our premiere class which no race anywhere has seen numbers like that in like 5 years probably," he said.
