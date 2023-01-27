ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJFW-TV

Houston 117, Detroit 114

HOUSTON (117) Eason 7-15 1-1 16, Martin Jr. 7-11 1-2 15, Smith Jr. 2-12 3-4 7, Gordon 8-17 7-7 24, Nix 2-6 3-4 9, Garuba 3-3 0-0 8, Tate 6-10 1-1 13, Fernando 3-6 1-1 7, Christopher 4-8 2-4 11, Mathews 1-2 2-3 5, Washington Jr. 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 44-92 21-27 117.
HOUSTON, TX
WJFW-TV

Wright St. 77, Green Bay 46

GREEN BAY (2-21) Cummings 3-9 0-0 8, Heffner 2-8 2-6 7, Meyer 4-5 2-5 10, Jenkins 1-6 0-0 2, Tucker 3-8 2-2 10, Rose 1-6 0-0 3, Blake 0-6 1-2 1, Wade 1-4 0-0 3, D.Short 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 16-54 7-15 46. WRIGHT ST. (13-10) Noel 0-2 2-2 2,...
GREEN BAY, WI
WJFW-TV

Milwaukee 135, New Orleans 110

NEW ORLEANS (110) Marshall 4-15 0-1 8, Murphy III 6-11 0-1 16, Valanciunas 7-16 2-2 16, Alvarado 4-12 7-8 18, Jones 4-11 1-2 11, Hayes 2-2 2-3 6, Nance Jr. 4-10 1-2 10, Graham 3-5 2-2 10, Lewis Jr. 7-11 0-0 15. Totals 41-93 15-21 110. MILWAUKEE (135) Connaughton 2-6...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WJFW-TV

Sacramento 118, Minnesota 111

SACRAMENTO (118) Barnes 3-11 1-3 8, Murray 5-12 0-0 13, Sabonis 7-10 3-4 17, Fox 13-27 4-5 32, Huerter 1-7 1-2 3, Lyles 4-6 2-3 11, Metu 2-3 1-2 5, Davis 2-6 2-2 8, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Monk 9-14 1-1 19. Totals 47-99 15-22 118. MINNESOTA (111) Anderson 3-8...
SACRAMENTO, CA
WJFW-TV

Milwaukee 75, N. Kentucky 74

MILWAUKEE (15-7) Rand 2-4 1-1 5, Browning 2-7 0-0 6, Jamison 2-6 1-2 5, Pullian 0-1 2-2 2, Freeman 3-10 17-17 23, Thomas 2-7 2-4 6, Bol 1-2 3-4 5, Howell 3-3 0-0 7, Johnson 2-2 0-0 4, Baker 3-4 1-2 7, Stuart 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 22-51 27-32 75.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WJFW-TV

Northwestern 81, Minnesota 61

MINNESOTA (7-13) Battle 7-12 4-5 20, Ola-Joseph 2-6 0-0 4, Payne 1-2 1-4 3, Cooper 3-10 4-4 12, Samuels 2-4 2-3 7, Ramberg 4-4 0-0 8, Henley 0-2 3-8 3, Thompson 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 20-44 16-26 61. NORTHWESTERN (15-5) Beran 5-7 1-2 14, Nicholson 2-5 2-3 6, Audige 9-14...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WJFW-TV

Robert Morris 68, Oakland 63

OAKLAND (9-14) Hervey 4-5 3-5 12, Townsend 4-10 1-2 9, Lampman 1-4 0-0 3, Moore 7-19 8-9 24, Watts 6-13 0-0 13, Conway 1-3 0-0 2, Price 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 0-0 0-2 0, Shepherd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 12-18 63. ROBERT MORRIS (11-12) Spear 11-16 5-5 30, Walker...
MOON, PA
WJFW-TV

Minnesota 3, Buffalo 2

Minnesota1101—3 Minnesota won shootout 3-1 First Period_1, Buffalo, Quinn 8, 2:22. 2, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 18 (Kaprizov, Zuccarello), 3:35 (pp). Penalties_Bryson, BUF (High Sticking), 3:24; Dewar, MIN (High Sticking), 10:12; Dahlin, BUF (Hooking), 12:03; Thompson, BUF (Hooking), 16:24. Second Period_3, Buffalo, Girgensons 5 (Okposo, Krebs), 9:50. 4, Minnesota, Spurgeon...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy