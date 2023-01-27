ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Dallas 111, Detroit 105

Percentages: FG .456, FT .704. 3-Point Goals: 14-39, .359 (Bey 5-11, Bogdanovic 4-7, Livers 2-4, Hayes 2-10, Burks 1-4, Knox II 0-1, Ivey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Duren 3, Knox II, Livers, Stewart). Turnovers: 14 (Bogdanovic 4, Knox II 3, Ivey 2, Bey, Burks,...
DALLAS, TX
SFGate

Phoenix 114, Toronto 106

Percentages: FG .449, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (Trent Jr. 3-10, Flynn 2-5, VanVleet 2-8, Boucher 1-1, Siakam 1-4, Achiuwa 0-1, Barnes 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Achiuwa, Barnes, Boucher, VanVleet). Turnovers: 13 (Barnes 4, Siakam 3, VanVleet 3, Young 2, Achiuwa). Steals: 9...
PHOENIX, AZ
SFGate

NO. 10 TEXAS 76, NO. 11 BAYLOR 71

Percentages: FG .368, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Cryer 3-6, Flagler 2-7, George 2-8, Bridges 1-3, Bonner 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 9 (George 3, Bridges 2, Bonner, Cryer, Flagler, Thamba). Steals: 5 (Bonner 2, Bridges, Cryer, Ojianwuna). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. TEXAS Min...
TEXARKANA, TX
SFGate

FLORIDA A&M 69, ALABAMA STATE 58

Percentages: FG .350, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Range 2-7, McCray 1-2, McCoy 1-5, Madlock 0-1, O'Neal 0-1, Coleman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (O'Neal). Turnovers: 12 (Madlock 4, Coleman 2, Madison 2, Range 2, McCray, Posey). Steals: 7 (O'Neal 2, Coleman, Madlock, McCray,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
SFGate

TEXAS TECH 80, NO. 13 IOWA STATE 77, OT

Percentages: FG .475, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Grill 8-12, Holmes 1-7, Lipsey 0-1, Osunniyi 0-1, Kalscheur 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Osunniyi 3, Watson 2, Jones). Turnovers: 17 (Holmes 4, Kalscheur 4, Lipsey 4, Grill 3, Jones, Osunniyi). Steals: 6 (Kalscheur 2, Lipsey...
LUBBOCK, TX
SFGate

SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 73, JACKSON STATE 62

Percentages: FG .354, FT .758. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (C.Young 2-9, Hunt 1-2, Jones 0-1, Adams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mansel, T.Johnson). Turnovers: 15 (Mansel 6, Evans 3, Cook 2, Adams, C.Young, T.Johnson, T.Young). Steals: 7 (Adams 2, Hunt 2, C.Young, Jones, Mansel). Technical...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy