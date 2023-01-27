ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bestattractions.org

Best Things to Do in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania

Places to visit in Chambersburg, PA. There are many things to do in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. This town is an excellent place for family fun and a vacation spot. While you are here, you can also visit the historic sites in the area. The Franklin County Historical Society has an extensive collection of artifacts related to the history of Chambersburg. It includes exhibits that cover the area’s early days as a frontier town. From Cluggy’s Amusement Center to the Capitol Theatre, you’re sure to find something that’s just right for you.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg hosts Pa. Wine Excellence Awards

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Wine Excellence Awards took place in Harrisburg today. Judges tasted what the Pennsylvania Wine Society deemed were the top wines from around the commonwealth. Guests that purchased tickets also had the chance to try some of the famous local wines and get a first-hand...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Changes are coming to an iconic Gettysburg landmark

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg Tours Inc. announced earlier on Monday Jan. 30 that they will begin construction on a new Gettysburg Tour Center in the coming weeks. Gettysburg Tours Inc. was formed back in the 1950’s and began offering touring services in and around the historic location of the most monumental civil war battle ever, according to their website. Shortly after its founding, Gettysburg Tours Inc. moved into a new manufactured cabin in the 1960’s, where the business remained for six-decades.
GETTYSBURG, PA
FOX 43

IceFest returns to Chambersburg for its 21st year

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The 21st annual Chambersburg IceFest kicks off today on Main Street with 118 ice sculptures, food, competition and fun. Organizers are hoping that this festival not only helps people get out of the mid-winter blues but also attracts people downtown to shop at small businesses. “There’s...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
justshortofcrazy.com

Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland

Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
MARYLAND STATE
abc27.com

Homelessness in Cumberland County continues to grow

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A volunteer organization says that homelessness in Cumberland County is a growing concern. The group recently went out into the community to conduct the “Point in Time Count,” which helps to give the organization an idea of just how bad the problem is.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

'Get Frosted' at Hummelstown's 9th annual Winter Fling

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — Hummelstown invites all to "Get Frosted" at their ninth annual Winter Fling this Friday and Saturday. The festival encourages people to visit "the coolest town in central Pennsylvania." Hummelstown's mayor, David Roeting, stopped by the FOX43 studio to spread excitement for the two-day event. "The winter...
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Tour center to be demoed in February

Gettysburg will have a new tour center in 2024. Demolition crews will destroy Gettysburg Tour Center’s store and ticket counter on Baltimore Street in February so construction can begin on a new facility, Felty Investments Owner Max Felty said Friday. The Gettysburg Tour Center has operated in the same spot since the 1950s. The current building was constructed in the 1960s. Felty expects the new building to open in 2024.
GETTYSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Animal shelters overwhelmed by influx of strays and surrenders

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Shelters and rescues are facing an increase in strays and surrenders after what many called an adoption boom during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Antietam Humane Society (AHS) is experiencing packed kennels, an influx of strays and surrenders and volunteers who are overwhelmed. “This year we saw...
WAYNESBORO, PA
abc27.com

Franklin County man dies in crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Waynesboro died after he was involved in a crash on Friday, Jan. 27. According to police, on the evening of Jan. 27 a 67-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Silverado was stopped at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Three new warehouses to replace Hempt Farms in Cumberland County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After decades of being a scenic farm with standardbred horses, a tremendous change is coming across the street from Cumberland Valley High School. “I don’t think this a good plan,” said Jim Heffeleower, the owner of a local jewelry store in Mechanicsburg. Silver Spring Township Supervisors approved “HSS Investors” to start […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Downed wires closed stretch of roadway in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A downed utility pole closed a section of roadway for hours in Blair County. According to 511PA, a downed tree in wires caused the road closure on Old 6th Avenue Road between Sandy Run Road and Pinecroft Avenue. All lanes were closed and the Greenwood Fire Department was on scene.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy