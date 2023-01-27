MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union girls basketball team has been dominant all season long. The T-Birds have won five out of their last six games, and are 12-6 on the year. They are also undefeated in conference play, holding a perfect 8-0 record and sit alone at the top of the Great Northern Conference standings. They took on Xavier in a non-conference matchup on Saturday. Xavier was 7-11 on the year, but were in fourth place in the Bay Conference.

