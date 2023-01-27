Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Wright St. 77, Green Bay 46
GREEN BAY (2-21) Cummings 3-9 0-0 8, Heffner 2-8 2-6 7, Meyer 4-5 2-5 10, Jenkins 1-6 0-0 2, Tucker 3-8 2-2 10, Rose 1-6 0-0 3, Blake 0-6 1-2 1, Wade 1-4 0-0 3, D.Short 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 16-54 7-15 46. WRIGHT ST. (13-10) Noel 0-2 2-2 2,...
WJFW-TV
Milwaukee 75, N. Kentucky 74
MILWAUKEE (15-7) Rand 2-4 1-1 5, Browning 2-7 0-0 6, Jamison 2-6 1-2 5, Pullian 0-1 2-2 2, Freeman 3-10 17-17 23, Thomas 2-7 2-4 6, Bol 1-2 3-4 5, Howell 3-3 0-0 7, Johnson 2-2 0-0 4, Baker 3-4 1-2 7, Stuart 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 22-51 27-32 75.
WJFW-TV
Milwaukee 135, New Orleans 110
NEW ORLEANS (110) Marshall 4-15 0-1 8, Murphy III 6-11 0-1 16, Valanciunas 7-16 2-2 16, Alvarado 4-12 7-8 18, Jones 4-11 1-2 11, Hayes 2-2 2-3 6, Nance Jr. 4-10 1-2 10, Graham 3-5 2-2 10, Lewis Jr. 7-11 0-0 15. Totals 41-93 15-21 110. MILWAUKEE (135) Connaughton 2-6...
WJFW-TV
Northwestern 81, Minnesota 61
MINNESOTA (7-13) Battle 7-12 4-5 20, Ola-Joseph 2-6 0-0 4, Payne 1-2 1-4 3, Cooper 3-10 4-4 12, Samuels 2-4 2-3 7, Ramberg 4-4 0-0 8, Henley 0-2 3-8 3, Thompson 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 20-44 16-26 61. NORTHWESTERN (15-5) Beran 5-7 1-2 14, Nicholson 2-5 2-3 6, Audige 9-14...
WJFW-TV
Sacramento 118, Minnesota 111
SACRAMENTO (118) Barnes 3-11 1-3 8, Murray 5-12 0-0 13, Sabonis 7-10 3-4 17, Fox 13-27 4-5 32, Huerter 1-7 1-2 3, Lyles 4-6 2-3 11, Metu 2-3 1-2 5, Davis 2-6 2-2 8, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Monk 9-14 1-1 19. Totals 47-99 15-22 118. MINNESOTA (111) Anderson 3-8...
WJFW-TV
Robert Morris 68, Oakland 63
OAKLAND (9-14) Hervey 4-5 3-5 12, Townsend 4-10 1-2 9, Lampman 1-4 0-0 3, Moore 7-19 8-9 24, Watts 6-13 0-0 13, Conway 1-3 0-0 2, Price 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 0-0 0-2 0, Shepherd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 12-18 63. ROBERT MORRIS (11-12) Spear 11-16 5-5 30, Walker...
WJFW-TV
Dallas 111, Detroit 105
DETROIT (105) Bey 5-15 3-4 18, Bogdanovic 10-15 5-5 29, Duren 4-4 1-2 9, Burks 3-8 0-0 7, Ivey 5-8 4-7 14, Knox II 2-3 0-0 4, Livers 2-5 3-4 9, Stewart 2-5 3-5 7, Hayes 3-16 0-0 8. Totals 36-79 19-27 105. DALLAS (111) Finney-Smith 2-5 2-2 6, Hardaway...
WJFW-TV
Ouimette sisters combine for 48 points in win over Xavier
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union girls basketball team has been dominant all season long. The T-Birds have won five out of their last six games, and are 12-6 on the year. They are also undefeated in conference play, holding a perfect 8-0 record and sit alone at the top of the Great Northern Conference standings. They took on Xavier in a non-conference matchup on Saturday. Xavier was 7-11 on the year, but were in fourth place in the Bay Conference.
WJFW-TV
Saturday's Scores
Detroit Catholic Central 73, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 70. Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 60, Webberville 56. Clarkston Everest Collegiate vs. Waterford Our Lady, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
