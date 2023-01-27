Read full article on original website
NASCAR Driver Injured, Brother Killed In Car Accident
A part-time NASCAR Truck Series driver was injured in a car accident that took the life of his younger brother. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Max Gutierrez was injured in an accident near Mexico City over the weekend. Tragically, the accident was fatal for Max's brother, Federico. ...
'Fed up' former NASCAR driver revs up race for Virginia state senate seat
Former NASCAR driver and sports reporter Hermie Sadler says he's "fed up" with the way the government has been run and is running for the Virginia State Senate.
61st Rolex 24 at Daytona: A look at the winners in all five classes
DAYTONA BEACH — Meyer Shank Racing defended its overall Rolex 24 crown from 2022, giving Acura its third championship in a row. But the No. 60 team was far from the only winner on Sunday. Drivers, owners and crew across five classes had reason to celebrate at the drop...
Martin Truex Jr announces separation from longtime girlfriend Sherry Pollex
NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr and Sherry Pollex have parted ways. Martin Truex Jr drives the No. 19 in the NASCAR Cup Series. He claimed the series title in 2017 while driving for Furniture Row Racing. Read the breakup statement below. During the 2022 season, the now 42-year-old stated that...
Denny Hamlin Doesn’t Hold Back and Shockingly Hates Jimmie Johnson Returning to NASCAR, and Predicts It Won’t End Well and Will Taint His Legacy
Denny Hamlin has had his share of conflicts with Hendrick Motorsports drivers in recent years, including Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, and William Byron. When Jimmie Johnson was still active, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver had a couple of incidents with the seven-time champion, but the pair always worked through their differences and never developed any bad blood.
Prominent NASCAR Couple Announces Surprising Breakup
A prominent NASCAR couple announced a surprising breakup over the weekend. NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. and his girlfriend, Sherry Pollex, have ended their longterm relationship. “To my fans and partners… Sherry and I have made the decision to end our relationship. I will continue supporting ...
Helio Castroneves makes major NASCAR decision
It’s entirely possible that four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will be at the 2023 Daytona 500, but it will be as a member of the media or as an onlooker because he’s already ruled out driving in the iconic race. During a news conference Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, Castroneves was asked if he Read more... The post Helio Castroneves makes major NASCAR decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cadillac roars to podium finish in Rolex 24
Cadillac Racing began the Grand Touring Prototype era with third-, fourth- and fifth-place finishes in the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona. Renger van der Zande earned a podium spot, driving the electrified No. 01 Cadillac V-LMDh for the final stint of the mentally- and physically-taxing race on the 3.56-mile, 12-turn Daytona International Speedway road course. He shared the seat with Sebastien Bourdais and Scott Dixon.
NASCAR World Praying For Driver's Family On Monday
The NASCAR world is praying for a driver and his family on Monday afternoon following a tragic accident. NASCAR Truck Series driver Max Gutierrez, 20, was injured in a car accident near Mexico City over the weekend. His brother, Federico Gutierrez, 17, was tragically killed. “Rette Jones ...
1969 Dodge Hemi Daytona muscle car sold for record $1.43 million
A unique 1969 Dodge Hemi Daytona was auctioned at the Mecum Auctions event in Kissimmee, Florida, for $1.43 million, setting a record for the model.
Truth About Cars
Chevrolet Rolls Out Corvette Z06 GT3.R
In front of this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours, Chevy took the time to haul the covers off its newest mid-engined monster meant for customer racing – though you’ll have to wait until next year to see it on the track. The new Z06 GT3.R is intended to...
Why 23XI Racing Could Replace Joe Gibbs Racing as Top Toyota Team in 2024 if Manufacturer Pulls Off Expected Move
Joe Gibbs Racing didn’t perform like a powerhouse team in 2022. The numbers don’t lie as the organization recorded six total wins all year, or fewer than Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson combined. Last year, the Next Gen car changed the game, allowing more smaller teams to get...
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
NASCAR Names Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller, and Jenson Button to Garage 56 Le Mans Lineup
On Saturday morning, NASCAR made a huge announcement in regard to their Garage 56 Le Man team. Jimmie Johnson leads the lineup of drivers. The seven-time NASCAR champion will be joined by former 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller, as well as the 2009 Formula One champion Jenson Button.
racer.com
INSIGHT: Alternate strategies and new thinking for GTP race plans
Like the pit stops where “energy” has replaced fuel in determining time spent in the pits as well as stint lengths, there are a few other things about the LMDh cars in GTP that could alter strategy. Like the pit stops, however, the changes will largely be invisible to the casual observer.
Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud, Michael Shank, Tom Meyer
THE MODERATOR: Ladies and gentlemen, we'll keep our post-race interviews rolling here. We have one of the co-owners of Meyer Shank Racing, the No. 60 Acura ARX 06, Mike Shank, his partner Jim Meyer will be along here momentarily, as well. Team's third Rolex 24 at Daytona overall victory. Of...
Jenson Button Will Race a NASCAR Next-Gen Camaro ZL1 At 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans
GettyJoining a team with NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson and 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button will race NASCAR at Le Mans.
Helio Castroneves first driver to win three Rolex 24s in row
Helio Castroneves and Acura on Sunday won the prestigious Rolex 24 endurance race for a third consecutive year.
Autoweek.com
Final Rolex 24 Notebook: Cooper MacNeil, Missing WEC HyperCars and More
With the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona now in the rear-view mirror, Autoweek looks back on a few things you may have missed as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship kicked off the season in high style:. Lucky 13 for Cooper MacNeil. Cooper MacNeil shared the GTD Pro victory in the...
racer.com
Rolex 24, Hour 8: Cadillacs 1-2 in GTP; PR1 takes charge in LMP2
Cadillacs were running 1-2 as the Rolex 24 At Daytona heads into the ninth hour, Alex Lynn taking the lead in the No. 02 Chip Ganassi Racing V-LMDh from Pipo Derani in the No. 31 Action Express Racing car toward the end of the hour. It was the 19th lead change in the race. The No. 31 has reportedly lost telemetry, however, meaning the drivers will have to verbally report energy usage back to the pit stand.
