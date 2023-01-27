ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, MI

abc57.com

One injured in crash on U.S. 12 near Beebe Road

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A South Bend man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday night on U.S. 12, near Beebe Road, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 11:52 p.m., the South Bend driver was traveling west on U.S. 12 when he ran off the road and hit a ditch, according to reports.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Young Edwardsburg man killed in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A young Edwardsburg man is dead following a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning along U.S. 12 in Cass County. Police were called around 1:15 a.m. to U.S. 12 near Fir Road in Milton Township. Police say Gage Strawderman, 19, was driving a pickup east on U.S. 12 when he ran off the road and hit several large trees. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Edwardsburg man, 19, killed in early Sunday morning crash on U.S. 12

A 19-year-old Edwardsburg man was killed in a crash on U.S. 12 in Milton Township. The collision happened around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. The driver, Gage Strawderman, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 12 near Fir Road. Strawderman ran off the road and struck several large trees, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
95.3 MNC

Fatal crash being investigated in Elkhart county

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a fatal shooting in the 700 block of Concord Avenue in Elkhart. It was just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, when dispatch received a shooting with injuries call in the 700 block of Concord Ave. Elkhart Police Department officers dispatched...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Emergency crews called to fire at South Bend building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a fire at a building on South Bend’s near west side on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called just after 8:30 a.m. to the corner of Lincoln Way West and Brookfield Street. The building is home to CB Specialist who sells and repairs CB (citizens band) radios.
SOUTH BEND, IN
go955.com

19-year-old Cass County man dead after early Sunday crash

MILTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a single vehicle crash that took the life of a 19-year-old Edwardsburg man early Sunday morning on January 29. Deputies were called out around 1:15 a.m. to the crash on US-12 near Fir Road...
CASS COUNTY, MI
jack1065.com

One injured in two vehicle Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — One person was injured in a two vehicle crash in Cass County shortly after midnight Saturday morning, January 28. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 28-year-old woman from Elkhart Indiana was heading north on Calvin Center Road south of Calvin Hill Street when she lost control of her vehicle and hit an embankment.
CASS COUNTY, MI
regionnewssource.org

Man Shot In South Haven Leads To Search

At approximately 7:08 PM, on 1/29/2023, Porter County Sheriff Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of State Road 149 (Portage Township), reference a complaint of a subject with a gunshot wound, according to The Porter County Sheriff’s Department. Patrol Units responded and located a male subject with a...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Investigation underway after South Bend officer discharges weapon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating after a South Bend police officer’s gun went off while responding to a call this weekend. Officers were called to the 1400 block of E. Donald Street just before 11 p.m. on Sunday on reports of multiple shots fired. During the response, a South Bend officer discharged his weapon. No one was hit or injured.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police searching for individual in counterfeit bill investigation

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual in reference to a counterfeit bill investigation at a local business. If you have any information, please call Detective Lambright at 574-389-4736 or email her at [email protected]. You can also send an...
ELKHART, IN
townbroadcast.com

Traffic backed up at exit on U.S.-131 freeway near Dorr

A Facebook post this evening from Gail Rae George VerHage and Michelle Heim Northrup reported that traffic has backed up significantly just south of the northbound U.S.-131 exit at Dorr (No. 72). A winter storm warning is in effect for Kent County and northward until Sunday morning. Allegan County in a less severe winter weather advisory. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
DORR TOWNSHIP, MI
MLive

Police release names of people killed in M-139 crash

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – Police have released the names of two people killed in a crash Tuesday. Jeffrey Downey, 60, of Baroda, was driving when the vehicle crashed into a tree after driving off M-139 at Sherr Road in Berrien County’s Berrien Township, Michigan State Police said. Dolores...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

