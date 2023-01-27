ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

The Spun

NFL Draft Expert Reacts To The Stetson Bennett Arrest

Stetson Bennett chose the wrong offseason to get arrested for public intoxication. With the former Georgia quarterback already deemed a polarizing NFL prospect, his arrest could tank as a result. That's the belief of several NFL Draft analysts who recently spoke with 11Alive News. According to ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Todd Monken Has Notable NFL Interview On Tuesday

Well-regarded Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken has drawn NFL attention this offseason. Monken reportedly interviewed with the Baltimore Ravens over the weekend, and has been linked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since last week. It was reported that the Bucs intended to interview Monken, and ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Video Emerges Of Stetson Bennett's Release From Jail

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett got in some trouble over the weekend.  He was arrested over the weekend on charges of public intoxication. The arrest took place around 6 a.m. local time in Dallas.  Per a report from WFAA, police officers responded to a call about a man banging ...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

2024 four-star athlete Dwight Phillips Jr. commits to Georgia

While National Signing Day for the 2023 class is closing in, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the rest of the Bulldogs’ coaching staff continue to make moves with future classes. Those efforts paid off Saturday with the team adding another commitment to its 2024 class. Four-star athlete Dwight...
ATHENS, GA
FOX Carolina

Owner of popular Upstate restaurant dies in Pickens Co. house fire

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner says a man is dead after a house fire Friday night. The Coroner’s Office says the fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Pendleton Rd. in Clemson. Clemson University Fire Department says they responded to the incident. The Coroner’s Office...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

CHS senior killed in 2-car collision

A Clinton High School senior and member of the Red Devils football team was killed in a two-car vehicle accident on East Jerry Road in Laurens just after midnight Saturday morning. Taylor Tisdale, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol,...
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg man sentenced for DUI killing woman on Thanksgiving

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitors Office announced that a Spartanburg man recently pleaded guilty to a 2020 DUI crash that killed one person and injured another. Officials said 45-year-old Jamells Floyd pleaded guilty Friday to Felony DUI with Death and Felony DUI with Great Bodily Injury....
SPARTANBURG, SC
