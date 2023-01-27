Read full article on original website
NFL Draft Expert Reacts To The Stetson Bennett Arrest
Stetson Bennett chose the wrong offseason to get arrested for public intoxication. With the former Georgia quarterback already deemed a polarizing NFL prospect, his arrest could tank as a result. That's the belief of several NFL Draft analysts who recently spoke with 11Alive News. According to ...
Todd Monken Has Notable NFL Interview On Tuesday
Well-regarded Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken has drawn NFL attention this offseason. Monken reportedly interviewed with the Baltimore Ravens over the weekend, and has been linked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since last week. It was reported that the Bucs intended to interview Monken, and ...
Video Emerges Of Stetson Bennett's Release From Jail
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett got in some trouble over the weekend. He was arrested over the weekend on charges of public intoxication. The arrest took place around 6 a.m. local time in Dallas. Per a report from WFAA, police officers responded to a call about a man banging ...
2024 four-star athlete Dwight Phillips Jr. commits to Georgia
While National Signing Day for the 2023 class is closing in, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the rest of the Bulldogs’ coaching staff continue to make moves with future classes. Those efforts paid off Saturday with the team adding another commitment to its 2024 class. Four-star athlete Dwight...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina high school football player killed in crash, coroner says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A high school student and football player was killed in a crash in Laurens County, South Carolina early Saturday morning, according to the Laurens County Coroner's Office. The coroner identified the student as 18-year-old Taylor Tisdale. Troopers said the crash happened on East Jerry Road...
FOX Carolina
Owner of popular Upstate restaurant dies in Pickens Co. house fire
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner says a man is dead after a house fire Friday night. The Coroner’s Office says the fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Pendleton Rd. in Clemson. Clemson University Fire Department says they responded to the incident. The Coroner’s Office...
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
CHS senior killed in 2-car collision
A Clinton High School senior and member of the Red Devils football team was killed in a two-car vehicle accident on East Jerry Road in Laurens just after midnight Saturday morning. Taylor Tisdale, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol,...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg man sentenced for DUI killing woman on Thanksgiving
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitors Office announced that a Spartanburg man recently pleaded guilty to a 2020 DUI crash that killed one person and injured another. Officials said 45-year-old Jamells Floyd pleaded guilty Friday to Felony DUI with Death and Felony DUI with Great Bodily Injury....
