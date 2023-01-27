ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coal City, WV

Gallery: Westside notches win at Independence

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LLfQX_0kSsnOHk00

Gallery by Tina Laney

Westside 43, Independence 19

Coal City – Westside extended its winning streak to five games with a 43-19 victory at Independence Thursday evening.

Kyndal Lusk scored a game-high 15 points for the Renegades wile Kaitlyn Lester and Daisha Cline added seven points each.

Independence was led by Harmony Mills with nine points.

I: 9 3 5 2 – 19

W: 10 9 4 20 – 43

Independence

Jenna Harvey 2, Harmony Mills 9, Lillie Jackson 2, Bella Green 2, Kamrun Wooten 1, Alli Hypes 1, Hailey Ratliff 2

Westside

Rylee Brown 2, Kaitlyn Lester 7, Kenzie Morgan 6, Kyndal Lusk 15, Daisha Cline 7, Ryleigh McNeely 6

3-point goals – I: 0; W: 1 (Lusk)

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Prep Basketball: No. 2 Shady Spring avenges title game loss, throttles No. 1 Fairmont Senior

Shady Spring – Revenge is a dish best served cold and Saturday’s spread was too frigid for even a polar bear to stomach. In a rematch of last year’s Class AAA state championship game, one that was won on a Zycheus Dobbs floater at the buzzer, Class AAA No. 2 Shady Spring avenged that agonizing defeat with an 85-65 victory over No. 1 Fairmont Senior at Shady Spring.
SHADY SPRING, WV
Lootpress

Registration is underway at New River CTC for accelerated classes starting in February

Students have another opportunity to take spring classes at New River Community and Technical College with Rolling Start Options beginning Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. “Rolling Start options at New River CTC give students the flexibility to start taking college classes outside of the traditional August and January semester start dates,” explained Interim Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Richard Underbakke. “The course offerings for the term give students a selection of general education courses required for many majors, along with our first start of massage therapy classes offered in Princeton.”
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Over 3,500 middle school students attend GEAR UP Southern West Virginia kickoff event

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Over 3,500 sixth and seventh graders gathered in the Beckley Convention Center to learn about a unique educational opportunity. Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, also known as GEAR UP Southern West Virginia, held its kickoff event today. Students from Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Raleigh and Wyoming County joined in […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

New bridge open in Madison, West Virginia

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Madison, West Virginia, residents can finally travel on a new bridge they have been waiting to access. Madison Volunteer Fire Department says the new bridge near Old River Road opened on Saturday. The traffic lights at Benjamin Price Bridge will be removed soon, according to Madison VFD. Officials ask drivers […]
MADISON, WV
woay.com

February: Winter Freeze and Spring Thaw Ahead

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV) – Based on significant viewer inquiries about the outlook for February, we have sifted through the data to put together our thoughts. The entire winter, except for Christmas, has been dominated by a La Nina pattern. This is the cooling of the equatorial Pacific that leads to an enhanced Pacific jet stream. The La Nina pattern typically brings storm systems across the U.S. that track through the Ohio Valley or Midwest.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Ritchie County, McDowell County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Winterplace dealing with uncooperative Mother Nature this season

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — While we might be in the dead of winter, Mother Nature hasn’t been exactly keeping up her end of the bargain, which is affecting those who enjoy hitting the slopes. According to the National Weather Service, Beckley saw less than an inch of snow in December, far below its average of […]
BECKLEY, WV
erienewsnow.com

Beloved 'Weinerman' statue returned to West Virginia restaurant

A West Virginia restaurant is celebrating after its beloved "Weinerman" statue was returned. The statue was stolen from Dairy Winkle, a restaurant in Charleston, Kanawha County, West Virginia, according to a January 19 news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. The business suffered a fire on January 11. The...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia animal shelter in code-red status

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — For the first time in several years, Mercer County Animal Shelter (MCAS) announced a code-red status due to an exceeding amount of animals in the shelter. On January 11, 2023, MCAS announced on their Facebook the code-red status. The code-red means due to the exceeding amount of animals, some animals may […]
PRINCETON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy