Gallery: Westside notches win at Independence
Gallery by Tina Laney
Westside 43, Independence 19
Coal City – Westside extended its winning streak to five games with a 43-19 victory at Independence Thursday evening.
Kyndal Lusk scored a game-high 15 points for the Renegades wile Kaitlyn Lester and Daisha Cline added seven points each.
Independence was led by Harmony Mills with nine points.
I: 9 3 5 2 – 19
W: 10 9 4 20 – 43
Independence
Jenna Harvey 2, Harmony Mills 9, Lillie Jackson 2, Bella Green 2, Kamrun Wooten 1, Alli Hypes 1, Hailey Ratliff 2
Westside
Rylee Brown 2, Kaitlyn Lester 7, Kenzie Morgan 6, Kyndal Lusk 15, Daisha Cline 7, Ryleigh McNeely 6
3-point goals – I: 0; W: 1 (Lusk)
