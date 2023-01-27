Read full article on original website
3 area snowmobile accidents, 2 fatal in just 1 week
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are asking snowmobilers to be extra careful after three accidents in the Capital Region in less than a week. Two of the incidents resulted in fatalities. The latest accident happened Saturday night. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says a 20-year-old man named Garrett Macintosh of Florida, New York died after […]
WRGB
Albany County inmate accused of making shank from pipe cover
ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — An inmate at the Albany County Jail is facing new charges Monday night, after correctional officers say he sharpened a metal pipe cover into a shank knife!. The Albany County Sheriff's Office -- releasing this photo of the weapon. They say it was found...
Man arrested for possessing over 14 pounds of cannabis
During a traffic stop, police discovered over fourteen pounds of illegally possessed cannabis and a large amount of U.S. currency.
Officers find sharpened metal pipe cover during a routine cell search
The inmate was already serving time for criminal possession of a weapon.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Massachusetts man arrested in Greene County for drug possession
HUNTER – A South Easton, Massachusetts man has been arrested by State Police in the Town of Hunter following investigation into a vehicle crash. At about 2:45 a.m. on January 24, troopers found a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder in a ditch with the back end partially in the road on Route 23A.
WNYT
GoFundMe started for victims of Schoharie County fire
A GoFundMe is set up for a Schoharie County family that lost everything in a fire. It happened on Moxley Street in the town of Jefferson. Five people lived there – including three children – ages 3, 13 and 15. No people were injured, but the family lost...
WNYT
Tens of thousands raised for family of victim in deadly Fulton County snowmobile tragedy
The GoFundMe for the victim of a deadly Fulton County snowmobile accident had raised more than $61,000 as of Monday evening. Todd Wheaton, 42, died last Thursday night, when the snowmobile he was riding went through the ice on Peck Lake. People should stay off all the lakes, rivers, streams...
Whitehall woman allegedly keeps children from school
A Whitehall woman is facing child endangerment charges for allegedly pulling her children from school and refusing to homeschool them.
WNYT
Snowmobilers deal with difficult conditions, share safety tips as 2 die in crashes
Two people are dead in two separate snowmobile crashes over five days. Garrett Macintosh, 20, died after a crash on the Great Sacandaga Lake in Saratoga County Saturday night. He did not go through the ice. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Macintosh was found on his back next to his snowmobile by a person riding with him.
Drunk Driver On Thruway In Bethlehem Had Teen In Car, Police Say
A 33-year-old man is facing DWI charges after he was allegedly busted driving drunk on a highway with a teenager in the car, authorities said. Troopers in Albany County stopped Evan Person, of Ozone Park, Queens, at around 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, for a vehicle and traffic violation as he drove on I-87 in the town of Bethlehem, according to State Police.
WRGB
East Durham man arrested on drug related charges, stemming from a crash
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested an East Durham man, following a report of a single vehicle crash in the area of State Route 32 and County Route 405. Deputies say upon arrival to the scene, the vehicle was crashed into a tree,...
NYSP: Schoharie woman steals from guardianship account
A Schoharie woman is doing time in Schenectady County Jail after she allegedly stole over $265,000 from a guardianship account.
CT woman allegedly steals identity of local victim
A Plainfield, Connecticut woman is on probation, accused of opening a credit card in a Montgomery County resident's name without their permission.
Lake George woman arrested for forgery and larceny
Police say the suspect altered and forged checks and deposited them into her account via the bank's mobile app.
WRGB
Albany man arraigned on murder, weapons charges in shooting death back in August 2022
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man was arraigned Albany County Court, accused in the fatal shooting death of another man. 34-year-old Sadiem Wood was arraigned on charges of murder, 2 counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and tampering with evidence. Around 2:15 a.m., back on August 2nd,...
westernmassnews.com
Police: mother, child struck while crossing West Street in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a mother and her young child were struck by a vehicle in Pittsfield this morning. Pittsfield Police Chief Sgt. Marc Maddalena said that emergency crews were called to a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian around 9:15 a.m. Monday. Investigators added that...
SCSO investigating fatal Great Sacandaga snowmobile crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal snowmobiling accident that happened around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday near Lunker Lane on Sacandaga Lake. 20-year-old Garrett Macintosh of Florida was pronounced dead at the hospital.
WNYT
Man arrested for illegal ATM withdrawls
A Saratoga County man is accused of stealing from someone’s bank account. State police say 56-year-old Edward Dano of Greenfield used the victim’s card without permission to withdraw more than $1,000 from different ATMs. Dano is charged with Grand Larceny. He was arrested by State Police after an...
Albany nonprofit looks to rehome twice-abused dog
Chance flew to Albany on Saturday to join Out of the Pits, a nonprofit that focuses on pit bulls.
WRGB
20-year-old dies in snowmobile crash on Sacandaga Lake
TOWN OF EDINBURG, NY (WRGB) — A 20-year-old Florida, NY man has died in a snowmobile crash over the weekend according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred in the area of Lunker Lane on Sacandaga Lane in the Town of Edinburg on the evening of January 28th.
