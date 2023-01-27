Two people are dead in two separate snowmobile crashes over five days. Garrett Macintosh, 20, died after a crash on the Great Sacandaga Lake in Saratoga County Saturday night. He did not go through the ice. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Macintosh was found on his back next to his snowmobile by a person riding with him.

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO