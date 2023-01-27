ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

One shot dead in South Central Hilltop

By Sarah Szilagy
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — One person has died after being shot in South Central Hilltop Thursday evening.

At about 7:45 p.m., Columbus police went to the 2400 block of Eakin Road near Hilltonia Park for a reported shooting, dispatchers said. Medics pronounced one person dead at the scene.

Police have blocked off a residence on Eakin Road and are investigating at the scene. Dispatchers did not have additional information.

This is a developing story and will be updated with information as NBC4 confirms it.

