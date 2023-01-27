ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

edglentoday.com

Arizona Methamphetamine Distributor Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison

EAST ST. LOUIS – A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Kristin P. Prince, 41, of Mesa, Arizona, to 168 months in prison for the distribution of methamphetamine. He was fined $300 and $200 in special assessments. Following his release from federal prison, Prince must complete five years of supervised...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man who allegedly shot a Fort Apache man in the face arrested

PINETOP-LAKESIDE, AZ(3TV/CBS 5) — The man who allegedly shot another man in the face early Saturday morning in Pinetop has been arrested, police say. Pinetop-Lakeside police officers say they got a call about a shooting that happened in a home on Ravens Way, near Highway 260. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old Fort Apache man shot in the face. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.
PINETOP-LAKESIDE, AZ
MSNBC

AZ Attorney General: I will prosecute participants of death threats, voter intimidation

Newly-elected Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is working to turn things around in the state notorious for the Cyber Ninjas “Fraudit.” She’s transforming her Republican predecessor’s Election Integrity Unit, which she says might as well be dubbed the ‘Election Suppression Unit.’ “We've got to change this into a unit that protects voters, protects the right to vote and most of all, protects our elections officials.”Jan. 29, 2023.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Allison Feldman Murder: Arizona judge tosses out DNA sample in case

Allison Feldman was murdered in 2015, and three years after her murder, authorities arrested a man named Ian Mitcham in connection with the case. Now, a judge ruled that a DNA sample in the case came as a result of a vial of blood collected from Mitcham in an unrelated 2015 case, and should not have been made available for testing.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Survivor, advocates bring awareness to human trafficking prevention in Arizona

PHOENIX — As human trafficking continues to alarm the nation, advocates and a survivor in Arizona discussed bringing awareness to human trafficking prevention on Wednesday. “Every experience was a rock bottom for me. Thinking about what I just did, thinking about what I had to endure, wanting those late nights and early mornings to be over,” Alicia Tucker said.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Fontes asking for investigation into Lake’s tweets sharing voter signatures

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Secretary of State Adrian Fontes is asking Attorney General Kris Mayes to take action against Kari Lake after she posted photos of voters’ signatures on Twitter. Under Arizona law, records containing a voter’s signature shouldn’t be accessible or shared by any person other than the voter. Fontes claims Lake broke this law and could face a felony charge by posting pictures of 16 voter signatures on her Twitter.
ARIZONA STATE
chamberbusinessnews.com

Arizona business community: Rent control would further deepen housing shortage

Determined not to exacerbate the state’s massive housing shortage, stakeholders from across the Arizona business community are speaking out against an onslaught of rent control proposals put forth recently by national and state-level Democrats. The measures – which supporters claim would help make housing more affordable – actually would...
ARIZONA STATE
citysuntimes.com

Legal requirements of senior living residency agreements

When choosing an elder care facility, the options can be overwhelming. Then, once you have made a choice, you have to review a contract that is similar to a lease but has a medical component as well. Consumers are often unsure about what they are signing, whether or not it contains all of the required terms, and what may happen in the future.
ARIZONA STATE

