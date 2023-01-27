Read full article on original website
Related
edglentoday.com
Arizona Methamphetamine Distributor Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison
EAST ST. LOUIS – A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Kristin P. Prince, 41, of Mesa, Arizona, to 168 months in prison for the distribution of methamphetamine. He was fined $300 and $200 in special assessments. Following his release from federal prison, Prince must complete five years of supervised...
kvnutalk
Arizona man confesses to trying to meet up with undercover officer posing as teen girl – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 35-year-old Arizona man has admitted to traveling to a Logan park to try and have sex with an officer posing as a teenage girl last summer. Kyle Silvio Arcurio accepted a plea deal and will now wait to be sentenced. Court records show, Arcurio appeared Wednesday...
fox10phoenix.com
Fentanyl suppliers in Arizona could face murder charges for overdose deaths, proposed law says
PHOENIX - Arizona lawmakers are moving forward with a bill that is designed to help fight the opioid crisis in the state. If passed, Senate Bill 1029 would allow first-degree murder charges to be filed against fentanyl suppliers who cause an overdose death. This would apply to drug dealers, mutual...
AZFamily
Man who allegedly shot a Fort Apache man in the face arrested
PINETOP-LAKESIDE, AZ(3TV/CBS 5) — The man who allegedly shot another man in the face early Saturday morning in Pinetop has been arrested, police say. Pinetop-Lakeside police officers say they got a call about a shooting that happened in a home on Ravens Way, near Highway 260. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old Fort Apache man shot in the face. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.
'It's a nightmare for a lot of people': Attorney helping Arizonans deal with DES overpayments
PHOENIX — As of Monday, a new director is at the helm of Arizona’s Department of Economic Security. Gov. Katie Hobbs appointed Angie Rodgers to fill the role at the state agency, which has never been more in demand in its history than the pandemic. However, issues that...
MSNBC
AZ Attorney General: I will prosecute participants of death threats, voter intimidation
Newly-elected Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is working to turn things around in the state notorious for the Cyber Ninjas “Fraudit.” She’s transforming her Republican predecessor’s Election Integrity Unit, which she says might as well be dubbed the ‘Election Suppression Unit.’ “We've got to change this into a unit that protects voters, protects the right to vote and most of all, protects our elections officials.”Jan. 29, 2023.
KOLD-TV
Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
fox10phoenix.com
Allison Feldman Murder: Arizona judge tosses out DNA sample in case
Allison Feldman was murdered in 2015, and three years after her murder, authorities arrested a man named Ian Mitcham in connection with the case. Now, a judge ruled that a DNA sample in the case came as a result of a vial of blood collected from Mitcham in an unrelated 2015 case, and should not have been made available for testing.
AZFamily
Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
AZFamily
Police search for armed suspect who allegedly shot a Fort Apache man in the face
PINETOP-LAKESIDE, AZ(3TV/CBS 5) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect reportedly involved in a shooting that happened in Pinetop early Saturday morning. Pinetop-Lakeside police officers say they got a call about a shooting that happened in a home on Ravens Way, near Highway...
KTAR.com
Survivor, advocates bring awareness to human trafficking prevention in Arizona
PHOENIX — As human trafficking continues to alarm the nation, advocates and a survivor in Arizona discussed bringing awareness to human trafficking prevention on Wednesday. “Every experience was a rock bottom for me. Thinking about what I just did, thinking about what I had to endure, wanting those late nights and early mornings to be over,” Alicia Tucker said.
allaboutarizonanews.com
American Lung Association Report Gives Arizona Mostly Failing Grades for Tobacco Control Policies
Arizona lags behind when it comes to policies that prevent and reduce tobacco use, according to the American Lung Association’s 21st annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, released today. The state earned mostly failing grades on this year’s report. The “State of Tobacco Control” report evaluates...
Arizona First responders handle several scary incidents.
Trouble comes to town: The drug deal gone bad.Photo byInMaricopa. It was a busy year for city police and fire personnel, with a particularly active month of March. Here are the highlights — and lowlights — from 2022:
AZFamily
Fontes asking for investigation into Lake’s tweets sharing voter signatures
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Secretary of State Adrian Fontes is asking Attorney General Kris Mayes to take action against Kari Lake after she posted photos of voters’ signatures on Twitter. Under Arizona law, records containing a voter’s signature shouldn’t be accessible or shared by any person other than the voter. Fontes claims Lake broke this law and could face a felony charge by posting pictures of 16 voter signatures on her Twitter.
fox10phoenix.com
Tyre Nichols death: Arizona leaders react to bodycam video showing beating that led to man's death
PHOENIX - On Jan. 27, after authorities in Memphis, Tenn. released body camera video taken during a deadly incident involving Tyre Nichols, police and city leaders in Arizona are speaking out about what happened. The incident that led to Nichols' death happened on Jan. 7, when Nichols was pulled over...
Recognize this man? Gila River police ask for help identifying remains
ARIZONA, USA — The Gila River Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man whose remains were found in an irrigation canal earlier this month. Police said the body was found on Jan. 12 at around 3 p.m. in the canal along Elliot Road on the Gila River Indian Community near Laveen.
chamberbusinessnews.com
Arizona business community: Rent control would further deepen housing shortage
Determined not to exacerbate the state’s massive housing shortage, stakeholders from across the Arizona business community are speaking out against an onslaught of rent control proposals put forth recently by national and state-level Democrats. The measures – which supporters claim would help make housing more affordable – actually would...
Mysterious Boom Heard Across Arizona And No One Knows What It Was
Police received multiple calls about the loud noise.
citysuntimes.com
Legal requirements of senior living residency agreements
When choosing an elder care facility, the options can be overwhelming. Then, once you have made a choice, you have to review a contract that is similar to a lease but has a medical component as well. Consumers are often unsure about what they are signing, whether or not it contains all of the required terms, and what may happen in the future.
'This event depicts the worst in human behavior': Arizona officials, community leaders react to Tyre Nichols video
ARIZONA, USA — Memphis authorities released more than an hour of footage Friday of the violent beating of Tyre Nichols in which officers held the Black motorist down and struck him repeatedly as he screamed for his mother. The video emerged one day after the officers, who are all...
Comments / 0