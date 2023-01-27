ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

TSA investigates after handgun passes through RDU security

The Transportation Security Administration confiscates everything from water bottles to gifts at airport checkpoints nationwide, but none of the representatives who spoke to WRAL News on Friday could explain how a handgun cleared airport security at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. The Transportation Security Administration confiscates everything from water bottles to gifts...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

NC 55 reopens near Lufkin Road in Apex

APEX, N.C. — North Carolina Highway 55 was closed Monday near Lufkin Road in Wake County due to a car crash. All southbound lanes were closed before 11:30 a.m. and reopened before noon. EMS and firefighters were seen trying to get someone out of the damaged car. WRAL News...
APEX, NC
WRAL

Families seek justice after Raleigh police wrongfully raided their homes

Two families, leaders with Emancipate NC and lawyers spoke about a May 2020 raid, in which they say Raleigh police officers burst into their apartments without warning. They say the officers were at the wrong address. Two families, leaders with Emancipate NC and lawyers spoke about a May 2020 raid,...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Former Durham officers defend proactive policing units

Several former Durham police officers are defending proactive policing units in aftermath of Tyre Nichols' death. Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis served as Durham's police chief from June 2016 to June 2021. Similar units existed before, during and after Davis' tenure in Durham. Several former Durham police officers are...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Synthetic weed, falsely labeled CBD, $2M cash found at Fayetteville smoke shop, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN)- The Fayetteville Police Department reports they served search warrants at two smoke shops in relation to an out-of-state synthetic cannabinoid investigation. Police said they found synthetic marijuana, falsely labeled CBD products and millions in cash. On Thursday, the department said detectives and patrol officers participated in a joint...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

PHOTOS: 3 wanted in Durham purse snatching at store, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department said it is looking for three people involved in a purse snatching from earlier this month. In a news release Monday, Durham police released three photos of the suspects. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a business in the 1500...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

'Barry' the beaver spotted in river at Durham's American Tobacco Campus

DURHAM, N.C. — Employees arriving to work at the American Tobacco Campus were surprised Monday morning to see a beaver swimming in the river near the water tower. The beaver was spotted before 9:30 a.m. in the Old Bull River near the stage at the ATC water tower, close to shops, restaurants and offices.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Woman killed in Durham shooting near Duke Park Identified

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman killed in a shooting near Durham’s Duke Park has been identified. The Durham Police Department said Shakida Laquan Rivers, 41, was shot Friday morning just after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of West Knox Street, which is near Duke Park. Rivers...
DURHAM, NC
CBS 17

Multiple NC stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

DEA raid finds fake CBD products at 2 Fayetteville stores

Agents with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency found products that were falsely labeled as CBD, the chemical found in marijuana, at two locations of The Candy Shop - on Grove Street and Cliffdale Road. Agents with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency found products that were falsely labeled as CBD, the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Woman says Raleigh car dealer deceived her during sale

Jackie Boulter thought she was buying a car from a private seller, another person online. But records show the seller did not own the car. He was actually an employee at a local dealership and was selling the car through the business. Boulter shared a picture of the shiny, pre-owned...
RALEIGH, NC

