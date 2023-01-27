Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Chapel Hill, NC
Cary Gears Up for Wild Nights with the Arrival of PBR Cowboy Bar and Sports & Social at FentonJames TulianoCary, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
This Massive Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, NC
Related
WRAL
TSA investigates after handgun passes through RDU security
The Transportation Security Administration confiscates everything from water bottles to gifts at airport checkpoints nationwide, but none of the representatives who spoke to WRAL News on Friday could explain how a handgun cleared airport security at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. The Transportation Security Administration confiscates everything from water bottles to gifts...
cbs17
Nearly 2 weeks after his death in their custody, Raleigh police haven’t filed to release video of Darryl Williams
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh community continues to wait to see the body camera video from the deadly incident involving police and 32-year-old Darryl Williams. Right now, six officers are still on administrative duty. Williams died in police custody nearly two weeks ago after officers fired stun guns...
WRAL
Moore County sheriff: Man shoots girlfriend and then turns gun on himself
PINEBLUFF, N.C. — Moore County deputies are investigating a a shooting on Monday. Authorities arrived at the shooting on 280 Whippoorwill Lane north of Thunder Road. The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived, they heard more shots being fired from the home.
NC 55 reopens near Lufkin Road in Apex
APEX, N.C. — North Carolina Highway 55 was closed Monday near Lufkin Road in Wake County due to a car crash. All southbound lanes were closed before 11:30 a.m. and reopened before noon. EMS and firefighters were seen trying to get someone out of the damaged car. WRAL News...
WRAL
Wife of Fort Bragg soldier convicted of murdering girlfriend speaks to WRAL News
RALEIGH, N.C. — The wife of Alonzo Dargan Jr. spoke for the first time with WRAL Monday. Dargan Jr. was arrested in October of 2022 for killing his girlfriend, Akeila Ware, and her unborn child. Dargan Jr. pled guilty to the murder on January 25 and was sentenced to...
WRAL
Families seek justice after Raleigh police wrongfully raided their homes
Two families, leaders with Emancipate NC and lawyers spoke about a May 2020 raid, in which they say Raleigh police officers burst into their apartments without warning. They say the officers were at the wrong address. Two families, leaders with Emancipate NC and lawyers spoke about a May 2020 raid,...
Raleigh women, their children, to address city leaders on no-knock raid case
Two women, and their children, hope to address city leaders on Monday. The women claim police wrongfully raided their duplex nearly three years ago.
WRAL
Former Durham officers defend proactive policing units
Several former Durham police officers are defending proactive policing units in aftermath of Tyre Nichols' death. Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis served as Durham's police chief from June 2016 to June 2021. Similar units existed before, during and after Davis' tenure in Durham. Several former Durham police officers are...
cbs17
Synthetic weed, falsely labeled CBD, $2M cash found at Fayetteville smoke shop, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN)- The Fayetteville Police Department reports they served search warrants at two smoke shops in relation to an out-of-state synthetic cannabinoid investigation. Police said they found synthetic marijuana, falsely labeled CBD products and millions in cash. On Thursday, the department said detectives and patrol officers participated in a joint...
'That can't be my bag': Man passed through RDU with gun in his backpack, TSA says
TSA officers missed a gun on Wednesday at a Raleigh-Durham International Airport security checkpoint and the weapon made it onto a flight inside a carry-on bag Wednesday, the agency said. Gun owner Cliff Waddell wants to know why his .38-caliber revolver made it through security. On Thursday, agents at Nashville...
State suspends Auditor Wood’s vehicle assignment after crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina officials temporarily suspended the state auditor’s vehicle assignment this week after she was cited for a misdemeanor hit-and-run for leaving the scene of a December crash where she drove her state-issued vehicle into a parked car. The state’s motor fleet management director notified...
cbs17
PHOTOS: 3 wanted in Durham purse snatching at store, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department said it is looking for three people involved in a purse snatching from earlier this month. In a news release Monday, Durham police released three photos of the suspects. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a business in the 1500...
WRAL
'Barry' the beaver spotted in river at Durham's American Tobacco Campus
DURHAM, N.C. — Employees arriving to work at the American Tobacco Campus were surprised Monday morning to see a beaver swimming in the river near the water tower. The beaver was spotted before 9:30 a.m. in the Old Bull River near the stage at the ATC water tower, close to shops, restaurants and offices.
cbs17
Woman killed in Durham shooting near Duke Park Identified
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman killed in a shooting near Durham’s Duke Park has been identified. The Durham Police Department said Shakida Laquan Rivers, 41, was shot Friday morning just after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of West Knox Street, which is near Duke Park. Rivers...
Multiple NC stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
New video shows NC Auditor get in car with 2nd person before crash that led to hit-and-run charge
Until Friday's video was released, it was not known that another person got into the car with N.C. Auditor Beth Wood.
Woman wanted in murder of man in NC believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area
A suspect wanted for murder in North Carolina is believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area, according to deputies.
WRAL
DEA raid finds fake CBD products at 2 Fayetteville stores
Agents with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency found products that were falsely labeled as CBD, the chemical found in marijuana, at two locations of The Candy Shop - on Grove Street and Cliffdale Road. Agents with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency found products that were falsely labeled as CBD, the...
WRAL
Woman says Raleigh car dealer deceived her during sale
Jackie Boulter thought she was buying a car from a private seller, another person online. But records show the seller did not own the car. He was actually an employee at a local dealership and was selling the car through the business. Boulter shared a picture of the shiny, pre-owned...
North Carolina police chief speaks to group about Tyre Nichols death
The chief spoke to new and existing members of the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People (DCABP).
Comments / 2