local21news.com
Lancaster City police giving out free gun locks to public
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is taking steps to highlight the importance of gun safety around the area. According to a Twitter post by the department, officials are handing out free gun locks at the station to whoever wants them while supplies last.
Gun pulled by Harrisburg councilman as he stops burglar; councilman speaks out
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A harrowing story that had everyone involved on edge, one Harrisburg councilman discusses the shocking incident that lead to him having to pull a gun on a potential burglar. In a video that has quickly circulated the web, Councilman Ralph Rodriguez is seen pulling a...
Teenager charged after doing burnouts on fire station helipad in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A teenager has been charged after causing over $1,400 dollars in damages to a fire station's helipad in Stevens. Officials say police had several phone calls about Viacheslav Dziuba, 19, doing burnouts with his vehicle on the Stevens Fire Company's helipad. The incident happened...
Accused shooter that shot two in York County, arrested in Connecticut
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Connecticut authorities were surprised to find a York County shooting suspect among the public on Friday. According to the U.S. Marshal Phillip Lewis, Isaac Ramos-Perez was arrested on Jan. 27 for injuring two in a shooting in Pennsylvania. Officials say Ramos-Perez is still currently...
Tractor-trailer overturns in York County; road reopened
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A tractor-trailer overturned Monday between two roads in Shrewsbury Twp. According to the York County Office of Emergency Management, EMS and police were called to the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on Steltz Rd. between Keeney Mill Rd. and Ruhl Rd. The driver was...
Harrisburg councilman pulls out gun and interrupts attempted burglary
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg City Councilman Ralph Rodriguez, stopped an active burglary late in the night, after the criminal tried breaking into Rodriguez's non-profit. According to Rodriguez, the incident happened after 1 a.m. on Saturday night at Rodriguez's non-profit business, All You Can Inc. Rodriguez says he was...
House fire leads to death of 71-year-old woman in Berks Co.
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 71-year-old woman has been identified after being found dead in a house fire in Berks County. Police say they got a call around 5 a.m. Jan. 25 regarding a structure fire where Dana Oakes of Alsace Township was found dead inside the home.
Unconscious person saved from carbon monoxide emergency in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One individual is alive thanks to the quick action taken by fire crews in Dover Township. According to Dover Township Fire Department, the incident happened on Thursday at around 5:09 p.m. Officials say when they arrived on scene, they discovered one unconscious person in...
Dory the dog passes away after tragic house fire in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — With heaviest of hearts, the Mason Dixon Animal Emergency Hospital has announced that Dory the dog, who quickly captivated the hearts of many, has died. Dory was severely injured following an unfortunate house fire earlier last week that left her owners, the Denmyer-Prenger family,...
Exclusive: New details emerge about a York County family killed in pre-planned suicide
West Manchester Twp., York County (WHP) — New information is coming to light in the suicide pact by a family of three in York County. In an exclusive interview with CBS21’s Michael Gorsegner, investigators lay out the evidence found on the scene and why the family decided to die together.
Drug investigation in Carlisle leads to arrest of nine people
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — After a series of complaints of criminal activity, the Carlisle Police Department (CPD) began an investigation into a home on the 100 block of N. East Street. Police say a search warrant was filed on Jan. 12 by several law enforcements. According to authorities,...
Cat shot in the neck at apartment in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating after a feral cat was shot in the neck outside of an apartment complex. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lykens says the shooting happened on Jan. 28 at around 12:17 p.m. on the 500 block of State St. When Troopers got...
Pedestrian struck and injured on I-83 on ramp in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pedestrian is injured after being hit in Lower Allen Township. Officials say police were dispatched to the an area near Carlisle Road and the I-83 southbound on ramp around 7:20 a.m. One person was taken to a local hospital. This is a developing...
Afternoon in the low 50s but much colder days ahead
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — We can expect partly cloudy skies today with temperatures remaining up above average. Highs this afternoon will hit the low 50s. A few stray showers tonight with a low around 32. COLD WEATHER RETURNING:. The rest of the week looks much colder with highs in...
Cloudy weather kicks off work week with colder temps
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It will remain cloudy the rest of the day with nothing more than a passing shower. It will be mild this evening with temperatures in the 40s. Expect considerable cloudiness tonight with lows in the upper 30s. A mild day is on tap for tomorrow but expect the sunshine to be limited. A passing shower will be possible with highs around 50. Much colder weather moves in Monday night.
Group of elderly people sent to the hospital after DUI crash in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old man after allegedly crashing into a car filled with elderly people, while he was on drugs. According to Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster, the wreck happened on Jan. 22 at around 2:09 p.m. on Beaver Valley Pike and Brenneman Rd. in Strasburg Twp.
Winter is coming; snow showers expected for the midweek
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It's been very mild and that will continue tonight with a low around 32. Get ready for big change. The rest of the week looks much colder with highs in the 30s starting tomorrow. A snow shower will be possible early Wednesday morning but it won't amount to much. Windy and much colder for the end of the week.
Uncle leaves special needs child home alone with knives and guns in Berks Co., police say
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One man is in custody after officials say he left a special needs child alone at a home filled with drugs, guns, and knives. According to the West Reading Police Department, 911 received a call from a 10-year-old boy at around 12:26 a.m. on Nov. 26, saying that he could not get into his home.
FOUND | Endangered man missing in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Love has been found safe and sound. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Officials are actively searching for an endangered missing man in Lancaster County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lancaster County, 60-year-old James Love has been missing since Saturday at 10 a.m.
Free ice cream at Central PA ice cream stand because of Oprah's birthday
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — You get an ice cream, and you get an ice cream, and you get an ice cream!. Until 8 p.m. today, Urban Churn in Mechanicsburg will be giving out ice cream all in the name of Oprah. Since today is Oprah Winfrey's birthday, the company...
