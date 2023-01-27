ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

local21news.com

Lancaster City police giving out free gun locks to public

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is taking steps to highlight the importance of gun safety around the area. According to a Twitter post by the department, officials are handing out free gun locks at the station to whoever wants them while supplies last.
local21news.com

Accused shooter that shot two in York County, arrested in Connecticut

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Connecticut authorities were surprised to find a York County shooting suspect among the public on Friday. According to the U.S. Marshal Phillip Lewis, Isaac Ramos-Perez was arrested on Jan. 27 for injuring two in a shooting in Pennsylvania. Officials say Ramos-Perez is still currently...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Tractor-trailer overturns in York County; road reopened

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A tractor-trailer overturned Monday between two roads in Shrewsbury Twp. According to the York County Office of Emergency Management, EMS and police were called to the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on Steltz Rd. between Keeney Mill Rd. and Ruhl Rd. The driver was...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Harrisburg councilman pulls out gun and interrupts attempted burglary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg City Councilman Ralph Rodriguez, stopped an active burglary late in the night, after the criminal tried breaking into Rodriguez's non-profit. According to Rodriguez, the incident happened after 1 a.m. on Saturday night at Rodriguez's non-profit business, All You Can Inc. Rodriguez says he was...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

House fire leads to death of 71-year-old woman in Berks Co.

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 71-year-old woman has been identified after being found dead in a house fire in Berks County. Police say they got a call around 5 a.m. Jan. 25 regarding a structure fire where Dana Oakes of Alsace Township was found dead inside the home.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Dory the dog passes away after tragic house fire in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — With heaviest of hearts, the Mason Dixon Animal Emergency Hospital has announced that Dory the dog, who quickly captivated the hearts of many, has died. Dory was severely injured following an unfortunate house fire earlier last week that left her owners, the Denmyer-Prenger family,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Drug investigation in Carlisle leads to arrest of nine people

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — After a series of complaints of criminal activity, the Carlisle Police Department (CPD) began an investigation into a home on the 100 block of N. East Street. Police say a search warrant was filed on Jan. 12 by several law enforcements. According to authorities,...
CARLISLE, PA
local21news.com

Cat shot in the neck at apartment in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating after a feral cat was shot in the neck outside of an apartment complex. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lykens says the shooting happened on Jan. 28 at around 12:17 p.m. on the 500 block of State St. When Troopers got...
local21news.com

Afternoon in the low 50s but much colder days ahead

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — We can expect partly cloudy skies today with temperatures remaining up above average. Highs this afternoon will hit the low 50s. A few stray showers tonight with a low around 32. COLD WEATHER RETURNING:. The rest of the week looks much colder with highs in...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Cloudy weather kicks off work week with colder temps

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It will remain cloudy the rest of the day with nothing more than a passing shower. It will be mild this evening with temperatures in the 40s. Expect considerable cloudiness tonight with lows in the upper 30s. A mild day is on tap for tomorrow but expect the sunshine to be limited. A passing shower will be possible with highs around 50. Much colder weather moves in Monday night.
local21news.com

Winter is coming; snow showers expected for the midweek

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It's been very mild and that will continue tonight with a low around 32. Get ready for big change. The rest of the week looks much colder with highs in the 30s starting tomorrow. A snow shower will be possible early Wednesday morning but it won't amount to much. Windy and much colder for the end of the week.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

FOUND | Endangered man missing in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Love has been found safe and sound. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Officials are actively searching for an endangered missing man in Lancaster County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lancaster County, 60-year-old James Love has been missing since Saturday at 10 a.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

