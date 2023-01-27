DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It will remain cloudy the rest of the day with nothing more than a passing shower. It will be mild this evening with temperatures in the 40s. Expect considerable cloudiness tonight with lows in the upper 30s. A mild day is on tap for tomorrow but expect the sunshine to be limited. A passing shower will be possible with highs around 50. Much colder weather moves in Monday night.

