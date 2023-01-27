Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Large police response to Wyoming shooting
WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - A shooting investigation is underway in Wyoming early Monday, FOX19 NOW has confirmed. Multiple law enforcement including Wyoming police and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene with Durrell Avenue closed at Burns Avenue. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. A...
Fox 19
Man dies in English Woods shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One man died Saturday after a shooting in English Woods, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 1600 block of Pulte Street around 5:20 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Once they arrived, they found Caleb Simpson, 28, dead at the...
WLWT 5
Family of man shot by police demands answers and release of body cam video
A man is on life support after an encounter with police left him shot in the head. The man’s family is demanding answers and calling for the officer’s body cam video to be released. The family of Joe Frasure Jr. says he was hit multiple times when officers...
WHIZ
Man sentenced to 56 years in 2020 Ohio shootout with police
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted in a shootout that wounded a police officer and also wounded him 2 1/2 years ago has been sentenced to 56 years in prison. A Warren County judge told Christopher Hubbard, 38, of Somerville last week that he hasn’t taken any responsibility for shooting at officers in August 2020, The Journal-News reported.
Victim of fatal Preble County crash identified
20-year-old Shayne Sowers of West Milton was identified as the crash victim.
2 arrested after disorderly conduct toward officers, employees at Dayton Mall
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Two women were taken into custody after allegedly acting disorderly toward mall employees and police at the Dayton Mall Saturday. Miami Township Police Department was called to the Dayton Mall to reports of two women cursing and acting disorderly toward employees. The women were identified by...
WLWT 5
Lakota school bus crashes with just under 50 students onboard; minor injuries reported
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — On Monday, crews to a crash involving a Lakota school bus with just under 50 students on board. According to officials, the bus was traveling in the 5300 block of Lesourdsville West Chester Road in Liberty Township when it was involved in a crash with another vehicle.
Fox 19
Endangered missing adult may be in possession of handgun, Cincinnati Police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are in search of an endangered missing woman who may be carrying a handgun, according to District Four Police Captain, Mark Burns. Police say that Kimberly Goddard, 62, said she was going for a walk in the City of Wyoming area Saturday and never returned.
WKRC
Police investigating apparent homicide in North Fairmount
NORTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating an apparent homicide in North Fairmount. Police received a call regarding a shooting on Pulte Street at approximately 5:20 p.m. There is currently no information regarding a victim. The investigation is ongoing.
Man killed in crash on I-70 in Preble County has been identified
PREBLE COUNTY — One Miami County man died following a fatal crash on Interstate 70 in Preble County early Monday morning, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson. >>PHOTOS: 1 dead after I-70 crash in Preble Co. Troopers were dispatched to the area of I-70 near mile post...
Law enforcement respond to reported shooting at Dayton house
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police have responded to a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were dispatched to the 300 block of Fernwood Avenue at 1:51 p.m. for a reported shooting into a house. It is not known at this time if anyone was injured. Our 2 […]
Fox 19
Man accused in Paige Johnson’s disappearance, death returns to court Friday
BATAVIA, Ohio. (FOX19) - The man charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance and death of Florence teen Paige Johnson returned to court Friday morning. Jacob Bumpass, 34, of Finneytown, faces felony charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Police have maintained Bumpass was the last person...
Fox 19
Deputies seek person of interest’s ID in connection to auto theft
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a person of interest involved in a vehicle theft. A black Chevrolet HHR with black wheels was stolen from the Discount Fashion Warehouse parking lot at 1402 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Township January 13.
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Springfield
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), 49-year-old Ray Henderson was driving a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 1000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle around 7:50 p.m. OSP says the preliminary investigation shows Henderson […]
Riverside parents indicted after children found malnourished
According to Heck, a 15-month-old child was taken by ambulance to Dayton Children's Hospital after medical staff at a clinic deemed them so severely malnourished.
Police make arrest in Middletown bank robbery
MIDDLETOWN — An arrest has been made in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Middletown earlier this week. Police responded to LCNB on Maria Drive at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a robbery, according to a spokesperson for Middletown police. As a result of the...
Fox 19
Wyoming school finds ‘severe’ bruising on boy, adoptive father arrested
WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - A Wyoming man was arrested Thursday for allegedly abusing his 9-year-old son multiple times, court documents said. According to an affidavit, 67-year-old Michael Ely, who is the child’s adoptive father, left “severe” bruises on his son’s ribcage and back after striking him several times with a flooring transition strip.
WLWT 5
A crash with injuries has been reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — A crash with injuries has been reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
