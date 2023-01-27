ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

James Harden costs Sixers with boneheaded move

James Harden cost his Philadelphia 76ers with a boneheaded move on Saturday. Harden’s 76ers were losing 99-84 to the Denver Nuggets at home on Saturday. Joel Embiid had the ball and slipped, leading the ball to go out of bounds. After the turnover, Harden for some reason left the court and went to sit down... The post James Harden costs Sixers with boneheaded move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline

At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Suns shopping Chris Paul ahead of trade deadline?

It is believed that it’s only going to be a matter of time before Jae Crowder finally leaves the Phoenix Suns. The 32-year-old veteran hasn’t played a single minute for the Suns this season as he continues to work his way out of the team. At this point, however, it seems that it isn’t only Crowder who’s on his way out before the NBA trade deadline. Apparently, Chris Paul could be joining him on the next bus out of Phoenix as well.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Breanna Stewart narrows free agency options to 2 teams

Breanna Stewart has narrowed her free agency search to the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm, according to Rachel Galligan of Just Women’s Sports. Stewart, who is considered the top free agent of this year’s free agency class, is back to where she started last offseason when she took meetings with New York and […] The post Breanna Stewart narrows free agency options to 2 teams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Bones Hyland trade gets brutal take from ex-Nuggets coach

Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland has been the subject of trade rumors as of late, with the team reportedly mulling moving him due to several factors. Former head coach George Karl has chimed in on the speculations and shared that he thinks it would be a good decision for the Colorado franchise. On Twitter, Karl–who […] The post Bones Hyland trade gets brutal take from ex-Nuggets coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry breaks Wilt Chamberlain’ Warriors record with epic scoring vs. Thunder

Another game for the Golden State Warriors, another history for Stephen Curry. On Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Curry exploded for 38 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the field. He was 8-of-14 from deep and recorded eight rebounds and 12 assists to lead Golden State to the 128-120 win in the contest. In the […] The post Stephen Curry breaks Wilt Chamberlain’ Warriors record with epic scoring vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

Suns, Bulls Discussed Coby White-Jae Crowder Trade

The Phoenix Suns trade rumors revolving around Jae Crowder just don’t seem to stop. According to The Action Network’s Matt Moore, "The Bulls and Suns have had conversations about a deal involving Coby White for Crowder in recent weeks, but no real traction is thought to be present."
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Knicks reportedly willing to pay big price for Raptors' Anunoby

The Knicks (27-24) expect to make a few moves ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline to prepare for a potential postseason run. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports they may be willing to give up a haul in exchange for a premier defender. According to Charania, the Knicks have "shown...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook engage in epic exchange ahead of Nets-Lakers matchup

Russell Westbrook was putting some shots up on the court ahead of Monday’s showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets. Russ was then greeted by Kyrie Irving as the Nets star made his way to the court, presumably to take part in his own shooting drills. The pair exchanged words in what […] The post WATCH: Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook engage in epic exchange ahead of Nets-Lakers matchup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
134K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy