Why Malcolm Brogdon asked the Milwaukee Bucks to stop their Rookie of the Year campaign for him
Malcolm Brogdon's performance over the years reveals that his Rookie of the Year award is not a fluke.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
This Jazz-Mavs Trade Pairs Collin Sexton, Luka Doncic
The Dallas Mavericks remain one of the top teams to monitor ahead of the NBA trade deadline. They are teetering around .500 and with Luka Doncic recovering from a “mild sprain” of his ankle, they could especially benefit from adding a backcourt threat. Last season, the Mavs thrived...
James Harden costs Sixers with boneheaded move
James Harden cost his Philadelphia 76ers with a boneheaded move on Saturday. Harden’s 76ers were losing 99-84 to the Denver Nuggets at home on Saturday. Joel Embiid had the ball and slipped, leading the ball to go out of bounds. After the turnover, Harden for some reason left the court and went to sit down... The post James Harden costs Sixers with boneheaded move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA Fans Troll Patrick Beverley After LeBron James Left Him Hanging: "We Have A Trade To Announce"
LeBron James completely ignored Patrick Beverley and fans are speculating about the future of the point guard.
Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline
At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly targeting one-time All-Star ahead of trade deadline
After swinging a trade for Rui Hachimura this week, the Los Angeles Lakers may still not be done wheeling and
Suns update: Devin Booker on course to return this week after second re-evaluation
Devin Booker appears on course to return this week as he’s scheduled for a second re-evaluation Wednesday for a left groin strain he suffered Christmas Day at Denver. "He's lifting a ton," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "He's been on the court a little bit. Each day, he's doing more and more, but...
Suns-Bucks Jae Crowder move heats up trade speculation
The Jae Crowder situation should be resolved soon. The Phoenix Suns are looking to trade him ahead of the trade deadline and it’s looking like the Milwaukee Bucks are in the best position to pull off the move. The Bucks have been one of many suitors for Crowder —...
'Sickening': Monty Williams, Gregg Popovich angered by Tyre Nichols death, video
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams watched the released videos of the five now ex-Memphis police officers fatally beat Tyre Nichols in disbelief. “I don’t think any of us thought we’d see what we saw,” Williams said before Saturday’s overtime road win over the Spurs as the videos were made public Friday.
RUMOR: Suns shopping Chris Paul ahead of trade deadline?
It is believed that it’s only going to be a matter of time before Jae Crowder finally leaves the Phoenix Suns. The 32-year-old veteran hasn’t played a single minute for the Suns this season as he continues to work his way out of the team. At this point, however, it seems that it isn’t only Crowder who’s on his way out before the NBA trade deadline. Apparently, Chris Paul could be joining him on the next bus out of Phoenix as well.
New York Knicks Reportedly Interested In Toronto Raptors Star
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are interested in a Toronto Raptors player.
Breanna Stewart narrows free agency options to 2 teams
Breanna Stewart has narrowed her free agency search to the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm, according to Rachel Galligan of Just Women’s Sports. Stewart, who is considered the top free agent of this year’s free agency class, is back to where she started last offseason when she took meetings with New York and […] The post Breanna Stewart narrows free agency options to 2 teams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 3-Team Blockbuster Mock Trade That Sends Brandon Ingram To Knicks And Zach LaVine To Pelicans
This 3-team deal would send Brandon Ingram, Zach LaVine, and RJ Barrett to new destinations.
Bones Hyland trade gets brutal take from ex-Nuggets coach
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland has been the subject of trade rumors as of late, with the team reportedly mulling moving him due to several factors. Former head coach George Karl has chimed in on the speculations and shared that he thinks it would be a good decision for the Colorado franchise. On Twitter, Karl–who […] The post Bones Hyland trade gets brutal take from ex-Nuggets coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry breaks Wilt Chamberlain’ Warriors record with epic scoring vs. Thunder
Another game for the Golden State Warriors, another history for Stephen Curry. On Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Curry exploded for 38 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the field. He was 8-of-14 from deep and recorded eight rebounds and 12 assists to lead Golden State to the 128-120 win in the contest. In the […] The post Stephen Curry breaks Wilt Chamberlain’ Warriors record with epic scoring vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns, Bulls Discussed Coby White-Jae Crowder Trade
The Phoenix Suns trade rumors revolving around Jae Crowder just don’t seem to stop. According to The Action Network’s Matt Moore, "The Bulls and Suns have had conversations about a deal involving Coby White for Crowder in recent weeks, but no real traction is thought to be present."
Knicks reportedly willing to pay big price for Raptors' Anunoby
The Knicks (27-24) expect to make a few moves ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline to prepare for a potential postseason run. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports they may be willing to give up a haul in exchange for a premier defender. According to Charania, the Knicks have "shown...
WATCH: Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook engage in epic exchange ahead of Nets-Lakers matchup
Russell Westbrook was putting some shots up on the court ahead of Monday’s showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets. Russ was then greeted by Kyrie Irving as the Nets star made his way to the court, presumably to take part in his own shooting drills. The pair exchanged words in what […] The post WATCH: Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook engage in epic exchange ahead of Nets-Lakers matchup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
