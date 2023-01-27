Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
In The Last Of Us, Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett prove that true love survives the apocalypse
The Last Of Us co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann needed to kick the storytelling up a notch in episode three to keep us watching. It’s not that the first two were a snooze; they deliver plenty of tasty world-building, doomy atmospherics, scary action, and worthy heroes. But the culture has churned out a ton of grimdark dystopia in the past twenty years or so, no? Where’s the human quirk, flamboyant characters, and artful dialogue?
Michael Jackson biopic finds star from the pop icon's family
Earlier this month, a new Michael Jackson biopic made the leap from possibility to reality, with Lionsgate selecting Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua to helm the project off of a script from Skyfall and Gladiator screenwriter John Logan. Now, the project has filled its most important role: the young actor who will portray the King of Pop. Lionsgate plans to keep it all in the family, selecting Jackson’s 26-year-old nephew Jaafar Jackson to star as Michael, per Deadline.
Gerard Butler reminisces about the time his sexy dancing sent Hilary Swank to the hospital
Gerard Butler is on the ol’ promotional beat right now, drumming up interest for his new mononymic action movie, Plane. (And is it just us, or should that be stylized Plane!, like with Airplane!? Just saying. Plane!) Said promo duties included an appearance this week on The Talk Show Of Record, a.k.a. The Drew Barrymore Show, where Butler reflected, at Barrymore’s prompting, on his career—including the time he sent Hilary Swank to the hospital with a sexy dance.
Dave Bautista says James Gunn is starting the DC universe "from scratch"
With the DC Universe falling apart one controversy at a time, there’s never been a better opening for James Gunn and fellow DC boss Peter Safran to shake things up. Everyone is waiting to see what Gunn does with the reins. Fans are proposing theories; congressmen are demanding answers; actors are pitching themselves on big characters. Unfortunately, Dave Bautista is one of the multiple actors who failed to get his DC pitch off the ground, but he has no hard feelings toward his Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 director.
R.I.P. Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams
Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday Addams on the original The Addams Family sitcom, died on Saturday at the age of 64. Her daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, confirmed the news to Variety, and shared that her mother passed from a stroke. “She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands,” Foumberg...
Eddie Murphy will do more Shrek movies (or a spin-off) if Dreamworks asks
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish is lighting up the box office charts, at least among people who don’t want to see Avatar or Skinamarink, but Eddie Murphy has verbalized a question that we all should’ve been contemplating: Why is Puss In Boots from the Shrek movies getting so many spin-offs when Donkey from the Shrek movies doesn’t get any? Granted, Murphy played Donkey in the Shrek movies, so he’s more invested in this than anyone, but… he’s still right!
R.I.P. Cindy Williams, star of Laverne & Shirley
As reported by the Associated Press and confirmed by a post on her official website, Cindy Williams—who played Shirley on classic sitcom Laverne & Shirley opposite Penny Marshall—has died. She reportedly passed away on Wednesday at her home following a “brief illness.” In a statement, her children said that their mother’s death has brought them an “insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” adding, “knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous, and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.” Williams was 75.
Sarah Michelle Gellar turned down roles in Fight Club and American Beauty due to Buffy scheduling conflicts
Former TV vampire ass-kicker Sarah Michelle Gellar knows a little something about iconic roles. The Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor portrayed one of the most beloved characters of her era as the tenacious Buffy Summers, and established herself as an icon of the late 90s to early 2000s with parts in Cruel Intentions, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and in the live-action Scooby Doo.
Christina Ricci feels the Andrea Riseborough investigation is "elitist"
Christina Ricci and Andrea Riseborough Image: The A.V. Club, Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images. As discourse continues to mount Andrea Riseborough’s out-of-left-field Oscar nomination for indie drama To Leslie, Christina Ricci has added her voice to the conversation. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Ricci addressed the backlash to Riseborough’s nomination and criticized a reported upcoming review of her Academy Award campaign.
Top Gun: Maverick, one of the most "for grownups" movies ever,won AARP’s Movies For Grownups Award
For two decades, AARP has made a point to cut through all of the silliness that floods movie theaters every year by celebrating what it calls “Movies For Grownups” with its annual Movies For Grownups Awards—with the only thing that makes a movie “for grownups” being that it doesn’t have superheroes. Seriously, genre movies are fine, as you’ll see from this year’s winners, and even animated movies are fine since Up was nominated in 2010. Hell, Star Wars: The Last Jedi won Best Picture in 2018, which makes sense because it’s a perfect movie, but you can’t really argue that there’s something there that is more “for grownups” than anything in Black Panther.
Bridgerton
Any Daphne Bridgerton devotees might want to sit down for this news: Phoebe Dynevor confirmed she won’t be returning to Bridgerton for the Netflix hit’s upcoming third season, but she may not be ready to completely call it quits. “I’m sadly not in season 3,” Dynevor tells Screen...
Oscar voters have (anonymous) hot takes about Andrea Riseborough’s nomination
The big story this Oscars Season isn’t “why did Nope get snubbed when it was so good?” or “will anyone be brave enough to stand up and say that Top Gun: Maverick was a little paint-by-numbers?”, it’s actually: Was it against the Academy rules for Andrea Riseborough to actively campaign for a Best Actress nomination for her performance in To Leslie? Everybody campaigns for Oscars, that’s not really a secret, but it’s usually about studios buying up “for your consideration” ad space, not one famous person telling every famous person she knows to vote for her.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
After hitting theaters last November, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will finally be available to watch at home this week. Starting Wednesday, the latest big-screen installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be available through digital retailers as well as streaming on Disney+, followed by 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD releases on February 7. The digital and physical editions will come with bonus features including a gag reel, deleted scenes, and audio commentary from the filmmakers. The A.V. Club has an exclusive premiere of one of the previously unseen clips from the film.
Rom-com experts Susan Sarandon and Richard Gere have thoughts on the state of the rom-com
Dry wit and sexy repartee may, lamentably, be considered “old school” in cinema today, particularly in that wittiest and sexiest of genres, the romantic comedy. But Richard Gere and Susan Sarandon, who have chemistry to spare both on screen in Michael Jacobs’ rom-com Maybe I Do (in theaters now) and off screen in an effortlessly charming interview, welcomed the opportunity to showcase their classic rom-com energy.
