ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A fresh cohort of future Anchorage firefighters are beginning their Fire Academy experience. The Anchorage Fire Academy, which began earlier this month, could add as many as 22 new firefighters to the Anchorage Fire Department. This year’s class comes from all different backgrounds, from those brand new to the fire station to trainees that come from a family of firefighters. The class was handpicked from a list of over 300 applicants.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 4 HOURS AGO