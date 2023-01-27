SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A woman was knocked to the ground after trying to get her purse back from a thief in a Walmart parking lot on Monday, Southington police said. Officers arrived at the parking lot of Walmart on Queen St following a report of a 71-year-old woman who had her purse stolen while walking into the store around 10 a.m., police said.

