FOX 61

Death of Salem baby sparks conversation around how state handles fentanyl cases

SALEM, Connecticut — It's been nearly a year since a 13-month-old baby was found unresponsive and without a pulse in a Salem home. Since then, the medical examiner has ruled her death as a homicide due to acute intoxication to fentanyl and Xylazine. Both of the baby's parents, Travis Schubel and Ricki Thomas, have been charged in connection to the case.
SALEM, CT
FOX 61

16-year-old arrested with gun on grounds of Manchester High

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A teen was arrested Monday for carrying a gun on the grounds of Manchester High School. Manchester Police said the 16-year-old was arrested in connection with a serious assault that happened Friday. Police said the assault took place Friday around 8 p.m. An investigation lead to...
MANCHESTER, CT
FOX 61

Police rescue two dogs on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport

CONNECTICUT, USA — Two dogs running along the shoulder of Interstate 95 near Exit 26 in Bridgeport were rescued by Connecticut State Police on Monday after troopers received multiple calls. At around 2:21 p.m., state police said they received a report of two dogs walking along the shoulder of...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Police step up patrols amid brazen purse snatchings

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating three incidents of brazen purse snatchings that occurred in broad daylight where suspects in stolen vehicles targeting women in parking lots. Local police are looking into incidents in North Haven, Wallingford, and Southington. Police tell us they are stepping up patrols in parking...
WALLINGFORD, CT
FOX 61

Woman knocked to ground during purse theft at Southington Walmart

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A woman was knocked to the ground after trying to get her purse back from a thief in a Walmart parking lot on Monday, Southington police said. Officers arrived at the parking lot of Walmart on Queen St following a report of a 71-year-old woman who had her purse stolen while walking into the store around 10 a.m., police said.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
FOX 61

'Wish Booth' in Chester offers direct dial to the universe

CHESTER, Connecticut — When you make a wish, who's listening? Inside a red phone booth on Main Street in Chester, your wishes are on direct dial with the universe. "It's just this quiet, reverent place where you can go and leave a wish," said interior designer and Wish Booth Co-Designer Caryn Paradis.
CHESTER, CT
FOX 61

Meriden student admits to bringing gun into school: Officials

MERIDEN, Conn. — A Meriden middle school student is under investigation after admitting to bringing a gun to school on Tuesday, according to school officials. A parent reported to school officials Thursday that a student had brought a gun to Washington Middle School on Tuesday, Superintendent Mark Benigni told the school community in a letter.
MERIDEN, CT
FOX 61

Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut

DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
DUXBURY, MA
FOX 61

Arrigoni Bridge featured in USPS 2023 stamp collection

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A photogenic Connecticut bridge will be seen on a new set of stamps the United States Postal Service (USPS) is unveiling for 2023. The Arrigoni Bridge, which connects Middletown and Portland over the Connecticut River, is one of four bridges selected to be featured. People sending letters through presorted first-class mail would need these stamps.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
FOX 61

Multiple companies battle fire at egg farm in Bozrah

BOZRAH, Conn. — Fire crews responded to a massive three-alarm fire at an egg farm in Bozrah on Saturday afternoon. Bozrah Volunteer Fire Co. said that at approximately 1:08 p.m., they were dispatched to Hillandale Farms at 17 Schwartz Road for a possible fire involving a chicken coop. The first unit was on scene at 1:16 pm and confirmed a working fire in a 50’ x 600’ operating coop.
BOZRAH, CT
FOX 61

1 dead following Westbrook motel fire

WESTBROOK, Conn. — Fire officials report one person is dead after a fire early Thursday morning in Westbrook. The fire broke out at the Cabins Motel, located on the 1800 block of Boston Post Road. Boston Post Road was closed in the area of Old Kelsey Point Road due...
WESTBROOK, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

