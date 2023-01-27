Read full article on original website
Death of Salem baby sparks conversation around how state handles fentanyl cases
SALEM, Connecticut — It's been nearly a year since a 13-month-old baby was found unresponsive and without a pulse in a Salem home. Since then, the medical examiner has ruled her death as a homicide due to acute intoxication to fentanyl and Xylazine. Both of the baby's parents, Travis Schubel and Ricki Thomas, have been charged in connection to the case.
16-year-old arrested with gun on grounds of Manchester High
MANCHESTER, Conn. — A teen was arrested Monday for carrying a gun on the grounds of Manchester High School. Manchester Police said the 16-year-old was arrested in connection with a serious assault that happened Friday. Police said the assault took place Friday around 8 p.m. An investigation lead to...
Police rescue two dogs on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport
CONNECTICUT, USA — Two dogs running along the shoulder of Interstate 95 near Exit 26 in Bridgeport were rescued by Connecticut State Police on Monday after troopers received multiple calls. At around 2:21 p.m., state police said they received a report of two dogs walking along the shoulder of...
Police step up patrols amid brazen purse snatchings
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating three incidents of brazen purse snatchings that occurred in broad daylight where suspects in stolen vehicles targeting women in parking lots. Local police are looking into incidents in North Haven, Wallingford, and Southington. Police tell us they are stepping up patrols in parking...
Nathan Carman, charged with killing mom at sea, seeks grand jury minutes
HARTFORD, Conn. — The man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England is asking for minutes from the grand jury proceeding that led to his indictment, seeking to learn what was disclosed about his grandfather's death three years earlier.
Woman knocked to ground during purse theft at Southington Walmart
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A woman was knocked to the ground after trying to get her purse back from a thief in a Walmart parking lot on Monday, Southington police said. Officers arrived at the parking lot of Walmart on Queen St following a report of a 71-year-old woman who had her purse stolen while walking into the store around 10 a.m., police said.
'Wish Booth' in Chester offers direct dial to the universe
CHESTER, Connecticut — When you make a wish, who's listening? Inside a red phone booth on Main Street in Chester, your wishes are on direct dial with the universe. "It's just this quiet, reverent place where you can go and leave a wish," said interior designer and Wish Booth Co-Designer Caryn Paradis.
'A brother to all of us' | Tyre Nichols honored at peaceful protest in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Conn. — Protests were held across the U.S. and right here at home following Friday's release of body camera footage of the killing of Tyre Nichols. This comes a day after the public release of the video showing the police beating of Nichols. One was held in Manchester.
Board decides to not transfer former Hartford police officer's attacker back to Whiting Hospital
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A former Hartford police officer, Jill Kidik recalled the scary moments she faced on duty after she was attacked by a woman responding to a call. Her attacker moved to a different facility within the Whiting Forensic Division and Kidik raised concerns over the transfer. Her...
New Haven Clergy members say their city is in state of emergency
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Four weeks into the new year and already, New Haven has lost five people to gun violence. On Tuesday, members of the Greater New Haven Clergy Association came together at First Calvary Baptist Church, calling on the city to act on the problem. "It is...
Meriden student admits to bringing gun into school: Officials
MERIDEN, Conn. — A Meriden middle school student is under investigation after admitting to bringing a gun to school on Tuesday, according to school officials. A parent reported to school officials Thursday that a student had brought a gun to Washington Middle School on Tuesday, Superintendent Mark Benigni told the school community in a letter.
Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut
DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
Arrigoni Bridge featured in USPS 2023 stamp collection
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A photogenic Connecticut bridge will be seen on a new set of stamps the United States Postal Service (USPS) is unveiling for 2023. The Arrigoni Bridge, which connects Middletown and Portland over the Connecticut River, is one of four bridges selected to be featured. People sending letters through presorted first-class mail would need these stamps.
Helping beyond lunch, Hartford Public High’s “Grub Pub” is launched
HARTFORD, Conn. — It’s an idea that grades well at Hartford Public High School – the “Grub Pub”. The planning is over and now the community has come together to launch a pantry for food-insecure students at HPHS. Thursday saw the ribbon-cutting for the Grub...
New Haven man sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder of girlfriend
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Justice was served for a New Haven mother of two children on Thursday. Rashod Newton will now face 35 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend and the mother of his child, 28-year-old Alessia Mesquita. "He killed her long before he pulled the...
Multiple companies battle fire at egg farm in Bozrah
BOZRAH, Conn. — Fire crews responded to a massive three-alarm fire at an egg farm in Bozrah on Saturday afternoon. Bozrah Volunteer Fire Co. said that at approximately 1:08 p.m., they were dispatched to Hillandale Farms at 17 Schwartz Road for a possible fire involving a chicken coop. The first unit was on scene at 1:16 pm and confirmed a working fire in a 50’ x 600’ operating coop.
Man in critical condition after being shot in West Haven: Police
WEST HAVEN, Conn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot in West Haven Saturday afternoon. West Haven police said the man was shot in the area of Campbell Ave. and Elm St. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment where they listed him as being in critical condition.
Hartford rolls out new housing-focused programs to help city workers and elderly
HARTFORD, Conn. — City leaders in Hartford are putting their money where their mouth is. Seeing rising inflation, they are leveraging both federal and municipal dollars to fund new programs to help people keep a roof over their heads. Connecticut’s Capital city is home to about 121,000 people. But...
1 dead following Westbrook motel fire
WESTBROOK, Conn. — Fire officials report one person is dead after a fire early Thursday morning in Westbrook. The fire broke out at the Cabins Motel, located on the 1800 block of Boston Post Road. Boston Post Road was closed in the area of Old Kelsey Point Road due...
2 teenagers found shot suffering non-life threatening injuries in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — Two 16-year-olds were found shot in the area of Garden Street at Homestead Avenue suffering non-life threatening injuries in Hartford Wedneday night, according to police. Police said at approximately 7:54 p.m., officers responded to the area of Garden Street at Homestead Avenue on a citizen report...
