N.J. college football player charged in rape of woman in Pa., authorities say

A college football player from Morris County, New Jersey, is one of two men facing charges in the rape of a woman during a house party last year in Pennsylvania. Daunte White, of Wharton, a linebacker for the Saint Francis University Red Flash, was charged Tuesday with participating in the assault that allegedly occurred in February 2022, according to court documents.
