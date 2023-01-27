ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee police respond to potential hostage situation near 74th and Oklahoma

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1niLwX_0kSsjZbf00

Milwaukee police responded to an armed robbery near 74th and Oklahoma Thursday evening that stemmed from a domestic dispute.

According to Milwaukee Police Department's calls for service records, officers responded to a "hostage situation" around 4:15 p.m.

Police say the domestic dispute occurred in West Allis. Police arrested a 51-year-old West Allis man.

West Allis police handled the domestic dispute incident.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man dead in Waukesha jail day after traffic stop

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 34, who died at the Waukesha County Jail on Jan. 17, was identified Monday, Jan. 30 as Randy Glenn Jr. He died the day after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Waukesha. He was taken to jail around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and found dead around 6 a.m. Jan. 17.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide: Man accused of fatally shooting his father

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a shooting that happened near McKinley and Vliet on Sunday, Jan. 22. Prosecutors accuse Tra-Von Barnes of shooting his father, killing him. According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the area of McKinley and Vliet in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman accused; setting fires in apartment building

MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of setting fires in an apartment building near 55th and Congress. The accused is Valerie King – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Arson of building, use of a dangerous weapon. Bail jumping (misdemeanor) According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

35th and Sarnow shooting; Milwaukee man dead

MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 35th and Sarnow on Saturday morning, Jan. 28. Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Officials said the shooting was the result of an argument. This ongoing investigation will be referred to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Wayne Scott sought for armed robbery

MILWAUKEE - In a few months, he would have been a free man. Instead, Wayne Scott has landed himself on the list of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted. The U.S. marshal on the case told FOX6 News, in 2022, Scott failed to report to a halfway house near 21st and Locust.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Center and Vel R. Phillips shootings; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Center and Vel R. Phillips. It happened around 6 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a graze wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Milwaukee County supervisor resigns amid misconduct questions

A Milwaukee County Supervisor has resigned under a cloud of misconduct in office allegations. Supervisor Dyango Zerpa, who represents the county’s 14th District, is leaving to “pursue other opportunities,” his attorney Michael Maistelman told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Maistelman did not return a call from Empower Wisconsin seeking comment.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy