Milwaukee police respond to potential hostage situation near 74th and Oklahoma

Milwaukee police responded to an armed robbery near 74th and Oklahoma Thursday evening that stemmed from a domestic dispute.

According to Milwaukee Police Department's calls for service records, officers responded to a "hostage situation" around 4:15 p.m.

Police say the domestic dispute occurred in West Allis. Police arrested a 51-year-old West Allis man.

West Allis police handled the domestic dispute incident.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip