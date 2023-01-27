Milwaukee police respond to potential hostage situation near 74th and Oklahoma
Milwaukee police responded to an armed robbery near 74th and Oklahoma Thursday evening that stemmed from a domestic dispute.
According to Milwaukee Police Department's calls for service records, officers responded to a "hostage situation" around 4:15 p.m.
Police say the domestic dispute occurred in West Allis. Police arrested a 51-year-old West Allis man.
West Allis police handled the domestic dispute incident.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
