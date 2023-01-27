Milwaukee woman killed near 15th and Becher, police say

> AND THERE ARE A LOT OF PEOPLE TALKING ABOUT IT. IT IS SAD. IT TRULY IS. KENDALL: WALKING POLICE WARNING OF A CRIME TREND. ARMED ROBBERIES AND CAR BREAK-INS IN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE. >> IT CAN BE STRESSFUL. YOU WANT TO BE ABLE TO GO ABOUT YOUR DAY AND PARKER EVERYONE. >> — KENDALL: POLICE ALERTING THE PUBLIC THAT THE HOURS BETWEEN 4:00 PM TO 7:00 PM AND AGAIN BETWEEN 11 PM AND 2 AM ARE THE PRIME TIMES THAT PEOPLE DRIVING STOLEN KIAS OR HUNDAIS ARE TARGETING DRIVERS GETTING IN AND OUT OF THEIR CARS. THEY SAY IT’S HAPPENING WITHIN DOWNTOWN ENTERTAINMENT AREAS. LIKE NEAR FISERV FORUM. >> IT’S A LOT OF CONCERN. I HOPE MY CAR TONIGHT WILL BE OK. BUT, YEAH, THAT’S THAT’S IT’S NOT A GOOD THING TO COME AND VISIT A CITY LIKE THIS AND HAVE THAT THREAT. KENDALL: A12 NEWS REPORTED ON A SLEW OF CAR BREAK-INS LAST MONTH WINDOW AFTER WINDOW BROKEN INTO. AND AGAIN, EARLIER THIS MONTH, WHEN THIEVES TARGETED THE THIRD WARD. >> A LOT OF TIMES YOU HEAR PEOPLE SHOUTING, AND COME CARS THAT ARE SMASHED. HE WALKED DOWN THE STREET, AFTER A BAR CLOSE DC SMASH. KENDALL: THE TREND HAS SOME VISITING DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE AVOIDING STREET PARKING. LIKE DAVID NOMMENSEN CHOOSING VALET. >> THERE’S BREAK INS AND THINGS ARE BEING STOLEN. IT’S YOU KNOW, YOU COME OUT OF A NICE RESTAURANT AND GET TOGETHER AND FIND YOUR CAR DAMAGED AND YOUR WINDOW BROKEN. AND THAT’S GOING TO RUIN THE ENTIRE EXPERIENCE, OBVIOUSLY. KENDALL: PLEASE RECOMMEND PARKING UNDER CAMERA. AND REDUCE DISTRACTION BY NOT BEING ON YOUR PHONE WALKING TO OR IN YOUR CAR. IF YOU STORE A GUN, MAKE SURE IT IS LOCKED AWAY.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO