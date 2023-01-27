Milwaukee woman killed near 15th and Becher, police say

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 29 near 73rd Street and Mill Road. It happened shortly before 9 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a Milwaukee Fire Department Engine house on 69th Street for assistance. The victim was...
MILWAUKEE - Ivory Mallory, 86, died Jan. 27 at the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee five months after he was shot near 22nd and Center, along with his wife and her sister and a friend. Ivory's wife, Shirley, 82, was fatally shot Aug. 24. Carrie Barnhill, 88, Shirley's sister, was...
MILWAUKEE - A second man is charged in the fatal shooting of Milwaukee mother Sildian Torres, killed on Christmas Eve as she drove to a holiday gathering with her 7-year-old son in the back seat. Prosecutors say Raymond King, 18, was driving the vehicle the shots were fired from when Torres was killed near 29th and Greenfield on Dec. 24.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that left a 65-year-old man dead Monday, Jan. 30. Authorities say it happened just after 1 p.m. near N. 27th and W. Vliet Street. According to a police report, a vehicle reported stolen out of Milwaukee was traveling southbound on...
NOW TO BREAKING NEWS OUT OF MILWAUKEE, A LIVE LOOK NEAR 15TH AND BEECHER WERE MOMENTS AGO POLICE CONFIRMED A HOMICIDE AT THAT LOCATION. THE VICTIM IS A 59-YEAR-OLD MILWAUKEE WOMAN BUT INVESTIGATORS HAVE NOT SAID HOW SHE DIED. POLICE HAVE BEEN ON TH. 59-year-old Milwaukee woman killed in south...
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a shooting that happened near McKinley and Vliet on Sunday, Jan. 22. Prosecutors accuse Tra-Von Barnes of shooting his father, killing him. According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the area of McKinley and Vliet in...
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 34, who died at the Waukesha County Jail on Jan. 17, was identified Monday, Jan. 30 as Randy Glenn Jr. He died the day after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Waukesha. He was taken to jail around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and found dead around 6 a.m. Jan. 17.
> AND THERE ARE A LOT OF PEOPLE TALKING ABOUT IT. IT IS SAD. IT TRULY IS. KENDALL: WALKING POLICE WARNING OF A CRIME TREND. ARMED ROBBERIES AND CAR BREAK-INS IN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE. >> IT CAN BE STRESSFUL. YOU WANT TO BE ABLE TO GO ABOUT YOUR DAY AND PARKER EVERYONE. >> — KENDALL: POLICE ALERTING THE PUBLIC THAT THE HOURS BETWEEN 4:00 PM TO 7:00 PM AND AGAIN BETWEEN 11 PM AND 2 AM ARE THE PRIME TIMES THAT PEOPLE DRIVING STOLEN KIAS OR HUNDAIS ARE TARGETING DRIVERS GETTING IN AND OUT OF THEIR CARS. THEY SAY IT’S HAPPENING WITHIN DOWNTOWN ENTERTAINMENT AREAS. LIKE NEAR FISERV FORUM. >> IT’S A LOT OF CONCERN. I HOPE MY CAR TONIGHT WILL BE OK. BUT, YEAH, THAT’S THAT’S IT’S NOT A GOOD THING TO COME AND VISIT A CITY LIKE THIS AND HAVE THAT THREAT. KENDALL: A12 NEWS REPORTED ON A SLEW OF CAR BREAK-INS LAST MONTH WINDOW AFTER WINDOW BROKEN INTO. AND AGAIN, EARLIER THIS MONTH, WHEN THIEVES TARGETED THE THIRD WARD. >> A LOT OF TIMES YOU HEAR PEOPLE SHOUTING, AND COME CARS THAT ARE SMASHED. HE WALKED DOWN THE STREET, AFTER A BAR CLOSE DC SMASH. KENDALL: THE TREND HAS SOME VISITING DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE AVOIDING STREET PARKING. LIKE DAVID NOMMENSEN CHOOSING VALET. >> THERE’S BREAK INS AND THINGS ARE BEING STOLEN. IT’S YOU KNOW, YOU COME OUT OF A NICE RESTAURANT AND GET TOGETHER AND FIND YOUR CAR DAMAGED AND YOUR WINDOW BROKEN. AND THAT’S GOING TO RUIN THE ENTIRE EXPERIENCE, OBVIOUSLY. KENDALL: PLEASE RECOMMEND PARKING UNDER CAMERA. AND REDUCE DISTRACTION BY NOT BEING ON YOUR PHONE WALKING TO OR IN YOUR CAR. IF YOU STORE A GUN, MAKE SURE IT IS LOCKED AWAY.
MILWAUKEE — The family of a woman killed this week in Milwaukee held a vigil Sunday in her honor. Jeanette Jimenez was shot Thursday night near 15th and Becher streets. Family members told WISN 12 News she was trying to help with a domestic dispute when she was shot.
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday, around 6:25 a.m., near 35th and Sarnow streets. Police say the shooting was the result of an argument. A 46-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot. The suspect, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested. Police...
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of setting fires in an apartment building near 55th and Congress. The accused is Valerie King – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Arson of building, use of a dangerous weapon. Bail jumping (misdemeanor) According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
Calls for more transparent policies and the release of video after officer-involved deaths grew louder after a group of activists and the family of Brieon Green, who died in the custody at the Milwaukee County jail, met with the Milwaukee County sheriff last week. Following the death of 21-year-old Brieon Green at the Milwaukee County […]
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old man was shot and wounded near 116th and Brittany on Friday night, Jan. 27. Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 6:25 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, a man was fatally shot near 35th and Sarnow Streets. According to police the victim, a 46-year-old Milwaukee man, and the suspect, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, were arguing prior to the shooting. According to officials this investigation...
