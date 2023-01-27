Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Tips for Home BuyersMischa Thompson - RealtorWarner Robins, GA
Crunch Fitness Warner Robins creating jobs, benefiting neighboring businesses, and boosting the local economyB.R. ShenoyWarner Robins, GA
Explore the Stunning Live Oak Preserve Subdivision in Bonaire, GeorgiaMischa Thompson - RealtorBonaire, GA
Discover the Benefits of Living in the Morgan Ranch Subdivision in Bonaire, GeorgiaMischa Thompson - RealtorBonaire, GA
Discover the beauty and convenience of The Woodlands in Kathleen, GeorgiaMischa Thompson - RealtorKathleen, GA
Related
41nbc.com
Events set to highlight Rosa Parks, Black History Month in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two events are happening in Macon this week to kick off Black History Month. Friends of the Rosa Parks Square committee is holding a Black History Month Kickoff on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The event starts at 11:00 at Rosa Parks Square on First Street Lane in downtown Macon.
41nbc.com
Young boy’s love for military history leads to special visit to Museum of Aviation
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A young boy from southern California, Colton Williford, is capturing the hearts of many with his love for military history and aircraft. Colton, who is 10 years old and battling a rare form of sarcoma cancer, epithelioid hemangioendothelioma, took a special visit to the...
41nbc.com
Join the conversation: ‘On the Table’ returns to Middle Georgia
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Community Foundation of Central Georgia announced Monday the return of the community-driven On the Table. On the Table, set to start March 27, aims to bring residents together to discuss the needs and priorities of their community through conversation and discussion. Spanning 21 counties...
baldwin2k.com
Filming begins on new Flannery O'Connor Hollywood movie
For the grayest and most seasoned generation of Milledgeville residents, Flannery O'Connor remains a polarizing figure. Some are proud of the fact that one of the 20th century's most celebrated writers was from right here in Milledgeville, while others never really appreciated how this part of the world was portrayed in O'Connor's writings.
WMAZ
Downtown Macon hotel auction excites business owners
The 16-story, 300 room building has been sitting vacant for a decade, but might be going up for auction in April. Macon business owners say it's a good idea.
wgxa.tv
Rose Hill Cemetery preservation and restoration
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- After visiting a cemetery in disrepair, Joey Fernandez brought in an archeologist to take a look and asked who could be called in to repair it. Disheartened by being told there was no one to call, Fernandez spent the next few months researching and realized if anything was going to be done, he'd have to learn how to do it himself. Seeking out preservation experts in Savannah, he began to become an expert himself.
WJCL
Video: Winds from deadly Georgia storm system tip over tractor trailer
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Video shared by law enforcement shows just some of the destruction caused by a tornado earlier this month in Georgia. The video above was shared Monday by the Spalding County Sheriff's Office. In the video, you can see the winds picking up as vehicles travel...
41nbc.com
Icky weather kicks off final week of January
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A wet pattern has taken over Middle Georgia to end the month of January. There was an abundance of rain to begin the morning in Middle Georgia. It moved in yesterday evening with heavy rain arriving in the Macon area just before 10pm. That rain is expected to linger into the lunchtime hours today before it finally tapers off. Most of the region will see high temperatures in the lower 60s, however some of the southern counties may push into the upper 60s. Winds this afternoon will be light and variable.
'Monster Truck Wars' kicks off at the Georgia National Fairgrounds
PERRY, Ga. — Folks gathered at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry on Saturday to watch the 'Monster Truck Wars' along with some other motorsports. Several trucks were featured out in the arena doing jumps, spinning out, and showcasing other stunts. Some of the trucks competing included "The Sheriff,"...
Churchill's on Cherry: A new cigar lounge opens in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Holy smokes!. A new cigar lounge has opened in downtown Macon, and is ready to serve the community. Churchill's on Cherry is opening on Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Owner Bruce Riggins and his son Nicholas Riggins run the business as a...
WMAZ
Central Lady Chargers find support in Macon church
The Lady Chargers don't need much help from anybody. But still, support is just what they've got this season -- and it comes from what might be an unexpected source.
Did you feel it? Earthquake rattles part of Georgia
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook part of Georgia Friday morning. The earthquake was near Milledgeville at 7:13 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The epicenter of the quake was located near Lake Sinclair.
41nbc.com
Jones County student named ‘Youth of the Year’
MACON, Georgia (41NBX/WMGT) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Georgia names its 2023 Youth of the Year. Jones County High school junior Erionna Finney received the honor during a gala at Middle Georgia State University, Thursday night. She also received a $1,000 scholarship. According to the Boys...
mercer.edu
Pearlie Toliver, who helped integrate Mercer, to deliver 2023 Founders’ Day address
Alumna Pearlie Toliver, who was among Mercer University’s first Black female students, will give the 2023 Founders’ Day address at 10:20 a.m. on Feb. 1 in Willingham Auditorium on the Macon campus. Every year on Founders’ Day, a Mercerian is asked to return to campus to share his...
baldwin2k.com
TikTok-induced pandemonium at Milledgeville hair salon
A local beautician was live-streaming on TikTok and doing a customer's hair last Friday afternoon. The topic of the live-stream was "relationship advice and reasons (for the beautician's) recent past relationship failing." Unfortunately, the beautician's ex, the one from "recent past relationship," found out about the live-stream and proceeded to...
WYFF4.com
Earthquake shakes Milledgeville, Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — An earthquake gave some people in our region an unusual wake-up call Friday morning. The USGS reports that a magnitude 2.09 earthquake rattled the area northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia, at 7:13 a.m. Milledgeville is about 30 miles northeast of Macon. The quake had a depth of...
Vacant Macon hotel may be auctioned in April
MACON, Ga. — A downtown Macon hotel that's been closed for more than a decade could be sold or go on the auction block soon. A federal judge this month approved a bankruptcy plan for the owners of the former Ramada hotel on First Street. Sangha Hospitality said they'll...
wgxa.tv
Shots fired outside of Lucky's Food Mart in Macon
UPDATE (1-26-2023) -- A 15-year-old male was shot at Lucky's Food Mart on Main Street. According to Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released to his family. No word has been given on any suspects so far and the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Dry Branch man arrested after car chase in Bibb and Wilkinson County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was arrested after a car chase through Bibb and Wilkinson counties. The chase began in east Macon and continued along Highway 57. Spike strips stopped the car near McIntyre, at which point it rolled off the roadway. The man then fled on foot but was arrested.
wfxg.com
Two mine workers electrocuted in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two mine workers are dead after an accident at the Kamin Mine in Warren County Friday. According to the Warren County Coroner's Office, twenty-five-year-old Damian Asberry and twenty-four-year-old Charquavian Bloodsaw, both from Tennille, Georgia, were working in a large dump truck when the back of it lifted up and hit a power line. The electrical arc set the ground beside the truck on fire. Asberry and Bloodsaw reportedly jumped out of the vehicle to extinguish the fire and were electrocuted.
Comments / 0