Illinois Fighting Illini (15-6, 6-4 Big...
After completing another undefeated week in conference play, handing Ohio State and Wisconsin a pair of double-digit defeats, it has finally become prudent to analyze how Brad Underwood and his basketball team have empathically turned their season around in Big Ten play. As the title of this column mildly suggests,...
MADISON, Wis. — There’s a reason we’re afraid of the blue uniforms. Sporting the navy jerseys in Madison for the first time in three years, Illinois outlasted Wisconsin in an absolute slugfest, 61-51, on a snowy Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center. When the Illini last wore...
On this edition of Oskee Talk, we discuss Illinois’ newest QB and assistant coach joining the program (1:40). Plus, TCR’s Quentin Wetzel joins to show to give his men’s basketball season outlook (10:20) and where he sees them stacking up in the B1G (28:50). We also recap the Illini’s latest win over Wisconsin (38:45) and review the week in women’s hoops (57:00). We end the episode with our Illini of the Week (63:35).
