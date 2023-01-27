ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
PYMNTS

Amazon Raises Threshold for Free Grocery Delivery to Cover Costs

Amazon is raising the amount Prime members must spend to get free grocery delivery. Effective Feb. 28, members must order $150 for free delivery from Amazon Fresh. For smaller orders, there will be three tiers of services fees: $3.95 for orders between $100 and $150, $6.95 for those between $50 and $100 and $9.95 for those under $50, according to Amazon’s website.
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
CoinTelegraph

USFCR partners with ClearCryptos LLC. to accelerate enterprise adoption of Web 3.0 and Blockchain

ClearCryptos, the mission-driven company charting a path to crypto optimization, and US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR), the worldwide leader in assisting companies to efficiently and successfully conduct business with the U.S. government, are excited to announce a partnership that will allow federal government contractors to leverage the distinct and unique technological capabilities of the blockchain.
PYMNTS

Steve Madden to Expand GCC Footprint via Joint Venture

Apparel Group and Steve Madden have entered into a joint venture. The Dubai-based retail group has signed an agreement with the U.S. fashion company to expand the brand’s global footprint, according to a Friday (Jan. 27) press release that appeared in Zawya and other news outlets. The release said...
PYMNTS

Half of Grocers Are Boosting Their Omnichannel Data Capabilities

As grocers invest in their omnichannel offerings, PYMNTS research shows data analytics are a priority. Grocers are looking to unify their capabilities across digital and in-store experiences, and to do this, they need a clear picture of how shoppers behave across different channels. Take, for instance, Walmart, the world’s largest...
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy