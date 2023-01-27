Amazon is raising the amount Prime members must spend to get free grocery delivery. Effective Feb. 28, members must order $150 for free delivery from Amazon Fresh. For smaller orders, there will be three tiers of services fees: $3.95 for orders between $100 and $150, $6.95 for those between $50 and $100 and $9.95 for those under $50, according to Amazon’s website.

3 DAYS AGO