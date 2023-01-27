Read full article on original website
2023 has barely started and Amazon, Salesforce, and Vimeo have already announced over 25,000 job cuts
The rash of layoffs come after tech companies hired aggressively during the pandemic. But fears of a recession in 2023 have put the brakes on growth.
More than 315,000 layoffs have occurred by companies like Amazon, Facebook, and Google
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Amazon Raises Threshold for Free Grocery Delivery to Cover Costs
Amazon is raising the amount Prime members must spend to get free grocery delivery. Effective Feb. 28, members must order $150 for free delivery from Amazon Fresh. For smaller orders, there will be three tiers of services fees: $3.95 for orders between $100 and $150, $6.95 for those between $50 and $100 and $9.95 for those under $50, according to Amazon’s website.
Amazon beats claim that warehouse quotas are biased against older workers
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Friday won its bid to dismiss a proposed class action claiming its strict production quotas for warehouse workers discriminate against older employees.
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Amazon's Jeff Bezos Paid $3B With The Hope He'll Live Longer — Here's The Problem
Rejuvenation is no longer just for the human face but possibly the human race, according to a small biotech company that claims it has developed technology that extends the lifespan of mice by 7%. Although the breakthrough hasn’t been peer-reviewed, San Diego-based Rejuvenate Bio claims it has been successful in...
NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
Mark Cuban says success with generative A.I. like ChatGPT will come down to asking it the right questions: ‘We are just in its infancy’
The billionaire investor thinks asking A.I. tools the right questions will be a key skill, while others think it'll become a new profession—or a whole new form of art.
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
CNBC
Self-made millionaire: Here are 8 things rich people do differently that make them 'ultra wealthy'
It took me 20 years of trial and error before I achieved a multimillion-dollar net worth. Now, at 64, I draw income from the 18 companies I started and the 12,000 apartment units I own. But I wish I had known sooner how ultra wealthy people think about money. I've...
Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape
Uniswap, Polygon, and BitDAO are ahead of important transformational trends in the crypto industry.
Bankrupt crypto lender Genesis wants 'Bitcoin Jesus' to pay $20.9 million over expired options trades
A unit of Genesis Global says a trader known as "Bitcoin Jesus" has yet to settle all his crypto options trades. GGC International's claim was part of a January 23 filing in New York State Supreme Court. Genesis filed for bankruptcy this month after being impacted by the bankruptcies of...
Column: The real aim of big tech's layoffs: bringing workers to heel
Wildly profitable tech companies are citing an as-yet notional recession to make deep workforce cuts. They may have another agenda.
CoinTelegraph
USFCR partners with ClearCryptos LLC. to accelerate enterprise adoption of Web 3.0 and Blockchain
ClearCryptos, the mission-driven company charting a path to crypto optimization, and US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR), the worldwide leader in assisting companies to efficiently and successfully conduct business with the U.S. government, are excited to announce a partnership that will allow federal government contractors to leverage the distinct and unique technological capabilities of the blockchain.
I coach workers at Amazon and Google through layoffs. Here's what I tell those who've been let go and those left behind.
Alisa Cohen says laid-off Gen Z and Gen X tech workers alike want jobs that align with their values, and they're taking their time to find them.
CNBC
Tech layoffs aren't hitting this digital job market where over 700,000 workers are needed
Cybersecurity jobs are in high demand even as the tech industry goes through layoffs. Specific work skills and certifications that can be earned online are more important to employers than a college degree major. Existing professionals, especially those in IT roles, can successfully start a career in cybersecurity, where jobs...
Steve Madden to Expand GCC Footprint via Joint Venture
Apparel Group and Steve Madden have entered into a joint venture. The Dubai-based retail group has signed an agreement with the U.S. fashion company to expand the brand’s global footprint, according to a Friday (Jan. 27) press release that appeared in Zawya and other news outlets. The release said...
Half of Grocers Are Boosting Their Omnichannel Data Capabilities
As grocers invest in their omnichannel offerings, PYMNTS research shows data analytics are a priority. Grocers are looking to unify their capabilities across digital and in-store experiences, and to do this, they need a clear picture of how shoppers behave across different channels. Take, for instance, Walmart, the world’s largest...
PYMNTS
