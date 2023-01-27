ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
KXAN

Cincinnati Mayor Responds to Travis Kelce’s ‘Jabroni’ Quip

The Chiefs tight end wasn’t happy with the mayor’s comments leading up to Sunday’s game. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made sure to put Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval in his place after Kansas City’s 23–20 win over the Bengals in the AFC championship game on Sunday night.
CINCINNATI, OH
KXAN

Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore mutually agree to part ways

DALLAS (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore have “mutually agreed to part ways,” head coach Mike McCarthy said Sunday night. After continuing through our end-of-season review process and having additional discussion, Kellen and the Cowboys reached a mutual decision to part ways,” McCarthy said. “I want to thank Kellen for his […]
DALLAS, TX
KXAN

SI:AM | The Super Bowl Is Set

This is going to be a good one. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I just feel terrible for Joseph Ossai. 🐅 Inside the Bengals’ locker room after that costly penalty. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters.
TENNESSEE STATE

