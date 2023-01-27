The University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium will put a spotlight on Valentine’s Day during February. “We have a jam-packed schedule for the shortest month of the year,” says Max Gilbraith, the planetarium’s coordinator. “Celebrate Valentine’s Day as we host ‘Hearts in the Sky,’ a romantic look at the night sky, at 7 p.m. and follow it up with a lovesick playlist of rhythm and blues at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14.”

LARAMIE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO