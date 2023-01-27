Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myhits106.com
UW Swimming & Diving Compete In Vegas
The University of Wyoming swimming and diving team completed competition in a quad meet at UNLV on Saturday. The Cowgirls claimed a pair of team wins inside Jim Reitz Pool. Wyoming’s women’s team toppled the host Lady Rebels, 188.5-164.5. The Cowgirls also beat UC Santa Barbara, 183-168, while they fell to Hawaii, 233.5-119.5.
myhits106.com
Meet The New Laramie Police Chief
It is with great excitement that the City of Laramie welcomes the new Chief of Police, Brian Browne. Since starting his new role in November 2022, Chief Browne has established himself in his position and aims to establish his and the Laramie Police Department’s reputation as a trusted community resource.
myhits106.com
UW Planetarium Explores “Hearts In The Sky” During February
The University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium will put a spotlight on Valentine’s Day during February. “We have a jam-packed schedule for the shortest month of the year,” says Max Gilbraith, the planetarium’s coordinator. “Celebrate Valentine’s Day as we host ‘Hearts in the Sky,’ a romantic look at the night sky, at 7 p.m. and follow it up with a lovesick playlist of rhythm and blues at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14.”
Comments / 0