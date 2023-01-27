ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broussard, LA

Developing Lafayette

Prejean’s Cajun Restaurant in Broussard Opens Today

Prejean’s Cajun Restaurant, the beloved restaurant known for its authentic Cajun cuisine, is officially opening its Broussard location today at 10:30 AM at 209 N. Morgan Street in Broussard, LA. The owners, Tim & Greg Metcalf and business partner Ken Boudreaux, acquired the former Trapp’s Restaurant at 209 N....
BROUSSARD, LA
sportszion.com

Louisiana legislative auditor finds out LSU overpaid HC Brian Kelly by over $1M in 2022 due to double-payments

The LSU Tigers football team defeated the Purdue Boilermakers by the largest margin of victory in the event’s history, thanks to the new head coach Brian Kelly. The 61-year-old veteran coach joined the LSU staff this season on a hundred million contract and made an exceptional change in the style of play among the young potentials. His work was paid for as the team won the bowl game earlier in the month.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

At the table: Celebrating the crepe holiday with Jackie Lyle

As Jackie Lyle stood over her stove, she picked up one of the small aluminum pans and began to explain the story behind why crepes are an essential dish for her family. Several of Lyle's family members immigrated to Louisiana from Paris in the early 1900s, including her grandmother, Jackie Richard, who was an infant at the time. Upon arrival, the family put down roots in Rayne.
RAYNE, LA
lsu.edu

LSU PETE Professor Proposes Plan for Orphan Oil Wells

BATON ROUGE, LA – Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

La. Literature: Barry Ancelet's essays bring readers to rural Mardi Gras

"From Behind the Mask: Essays on South Louisiana Mardi Gras Runs" by Dr. Barry Jean Ancelet, University of Louisiana at Lafayette Press, 234 pages. Ancelet shares 40-plus years of firsthand knowledge in "From Behind the Mask: Essays on South Louisiana Mardi Gras Runs." The new book, a comprehensive collection of...
LAFAYETTE, LA
fox8live.com

‘Absolutely shamful;’ Attorney for Madison Brooks’ family questions defense’s motives

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been nearly two weeks since Jan. 15, when LSU student and Covington native Madison Brooks was hit and killed by a car along Burbank Drive. Before that tragedy, surveillance video shows Brooks following four male suspects out of Reggie’s bar and getting into a car with them. Deputies say she was then raped and dropped off outside of a Baton Rouge subdivision.
BATON ROUGE, LA
