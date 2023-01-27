Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
30-Acre Go-Kart Track in Louisiana Largest in the U.S.
If you have a need for speed you need not leave Louisiana, the largest go-kart track in the U.S. is just a car ride from Lafayette.
Prejean’s Cajun Restaurant in Broussard Opens Today
Prejean’s Cajun Restaurant, the beloved restaurant known for its authentic Cajun cuisine, is officially opening its Broussard location today at 10:30 AM at 209 N. Morgan Street in Broussard, LA. The owners, Tim & Greg Metcalf and business partner Ken Boudreaux, acquired the former Trapp’s Restaurant at 209 N....
Inside Video Tour of the Newly Opened Regional Homes of Lafayette
Regional Homes of Lafayette, a leading dealer of manufactured homes in the Southeast, recently opened their new dealership at 2815 Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette, LA. The new location offers customers a large selection of new homes with competitive pricing options to fit any budget. Additionally, the company offers exclusive floor plans not found elsewhere.
theadvocate.com
Aldi plans to open 5 South Louisiana stores this year. Here's where they will be.
Fast growing grocery chain Aldi should begin construction on its first Baton Rouge-area location in the next couple of weeks. Work is set to begin soon on a store in the Settlement at Shoe Creek, said Heather Moore, a division vice president for Aldi USA. The Central store is one...
New Best Stop location coming to Carencro
Residents of Carencro will have a new “Stop” for their Cajun specialties this summer.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
VIDEO: LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland bar
Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead.
City officials respond to water line break on Johnston St.
LAFAYETTE, La. — City officials are on the scene of a break in a water line on Johnston Street. KATC has a crew on the scene and they are telling us that there is a lot of water on the
sportszion.com
Louisiana legislative auditor finds out LSU overpaid HC Brian Kelly by over $1M in 2022 due to double-payments
The LSU Tigers football team defeated the Purdue Boilermakers by the largest margin of victory in the event’s history, thanks to the new head coach Brian Kelly. The 61-year-old veteran coach joined the LSU staff this season on a hundred million contract and made an exceptional change in the style of play among the young potentials. His work was paid for as the team won the bowl game earlier in the month.
theadvocate.com
At the table: Celebrating the crepe holiday with Jackie Lyle
As Jackie Lyle stood over her stove, she picked up one of the small aluminum pans and began to explain the story behind why crepes are an essential dish for her family. Several of Lyle's family members immigrated to Louisiana from Paris in the early 1900s, including her grandmother, Jackie Richard, who was an infant at the time. Upon arrival, the family put down roots in Rayne.
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
lsu.edu
LSU PETE Professor Proposes Plan for Orphan Oil Wells
BATON ROUGE, LA – Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
Several squirrel monkeys stolen from Acadiana Zoo
Broussard police responded to a burglary at Zoosiana Jan. 29.
NOLA.com
La. Literature: Barry Ancelet's essays bring readers to rural Mardi Gras
"From Behind the Mask: Essays on South Louisiana Mardi Gras Runs" by Dr. Barry Jean Ancelet, University of Louisiana at Lafayette Press, 234 pages. Ancelet shares 40-plus years of firsthand knowledge in "From Behind the Mask: Essays on South Louisiana Mardi Gras Runs." The new book, a comprehensive collection of...
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being done
According to the center for disease control and prevention, sepsis is the number one cause of death in hospitals. Studies conducted by LSU Health sciences center say that Louisiana leads the country in these deaths.
theadvocate.com
Why is La.'s State Capitol bathed in different colors sometimes? Curious Louisiana finds out
Louisiana's State Capitol may be glowing in purple, green and gold when Mardi Gras rolls around on Feb. 21. "It's a possibility," said Jacques Berry, Policy and Communication director for the state Division of Administration. "The state lit it in red and green for Christmas." It also was bathed in...
999ktdy.com
Take a Look At The Inside of Prejean’s Restaurant in Broussard [PHOTOS]
Prejean's Restaurant in Broussard recently hosted a "soft opening". and soon their doors will be open to the general public. Many have anticipated the opening of this Cajun restaurant and now were are just days away from the doors opening in Broussard. Those who attended the soft opening this weekend...
fox8live.com
‘Absolutely shamful;’ Attorney for Madison Brooks’ family questions defense’s motives
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been nearly two weeks since Jan. 15, when LSU student and Covington native Madison Brooks was hit and killed by a car along Burbank Drive. Before that tragedy, surveillance video shows Brooks following four male suspects out of Reggie’s bar and getting into a car with them. Deputies say she was then raped and dropped off outside of a Baton Rouge subdivision.
Suspect in the Madison Brooks case booked on new rape count from 2020
According to our ABC affiliate in Baton Rouge WBRZ, a suspect accused of raping Madison Brooks the night she died in a traffic accident is back in jail, accused of raping a girl in Livingston Parish when he was a juvenile.
Broken water line closes one lane of Johnston Street
The eastbound outside lane of Johnston Street from Moncus Park to Bertrand Avenue is closed due to a ruptured water line, the DOTD has announced.
Developing Lafayette
Lafayette, LA
1K+
Followers
657
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT
Developing Lafayette was formed out of curiosity, plain and simple. If it had not been for the question, "What's being built right there?", this site wouldn't exist.https://developinglafayette.com/
Comments / 0