Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mesquite Nonprofit Provides Hotel Rooms for Those Experiencing Homelessness
The freezing temperatures change the pace of services for nonprofits across North Texas. Some of the North Texas Food Bank’s partner food pantries, like Sharing Life Community Outreach, have provided earlier grocery distributions to its clients. “Having our hub here in Mesquite, we serve a little bit under 100...
WFAA
DFW winter storm updates: Latest weather impacts, road conditions, warming shelters, school closures
DALLAS — North Texas was under a winter storm warning starting Monday, as ice and freezing rain were expected to cause hazardous driving conditions across the area. We're tracking the latest updates, from the forecast to power outages to road conditions, throughout the week. Here's what we know:. Latest...
North Texas school districts make plans for cold, icy weather
Parents and kids are wondering about school this week with below freezing temperatures and steady freezing rain expected. Many school districts are already planning for Tuesday morning when freezing rain and cold temperaturs could be a real problem.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Denton Gets Blast of Winter
A winter storm brought thunder, lightning and sleet to Denton on Monday. The University of North Texas closed as a precaution before the bulk of the bad weather moved across the area. "It looks good, but it doesn't feel good," UNT student Max Santana said. "I'm not a fan of...
North Texas school districts cancel classes Tuesday because of winter storm
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts across North Texas have cancelled classes Tuesday because of the winter storm warnings. On Monday, dozens of school districts in the region stayed closed while dozens of others decided to close early. Among the districts to end midday was Mansfield ISD.Because of the freezing rain, the parking lot at Mansfield Timberview High School may have been busier than normal as parents and other caregivers had to pick up their students hours early.Dez Howard said she wasn't pleased. "It inconvenienced me tremendously because I work from the home office. So I'm thankful for that but they could...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 5800 Bonnie View Rd
On January 30, 2023, at about 11:11 AM, Dallas Police were called to the 5800 block of Bonnie View Road for a shooting. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found four people shot, including a 5-year-old child. One man died at the scene. Two men and the child were transported to local hospitals. They were listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 017663-2023.
Woman wounded inside her West Dallas home
A woman is in the hospital after being wounded in a West Dallas shooting this morning. Just before 1:30 a.m. someone opened fire on the woman’s home on Navaro Street near Fort Worth Avenue and I-30.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Hundreds of Flights Canceled Tuesday at DFW Airport, Dallas Love Field
Hundreds of flights out of North Texas airports have been canceled Monday and Tuesday as winter weather continues to cause trouble in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A Winter Storm Warning was issued for counties across North Texas on Monday morning until noon Wednesday. North Texans can expect freezing rain, sleet,...
Two Mesquite Residents Jailed for AK Shoot-Out
January 28, 2023 – Around 8pm a report of two vehicles traveling at high speed, and shots fired was received by Law Enforcement. The vehicles were reported to be a pickup truck and a Dodge Charger or Challenger. Officers responded and located the Dodge. The traffic stop occured on...
fox4news.com
Woman injured in Dallas drive-by shooting
DALLAS - Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in west Dallas. It happened overnight at a home on Navaro Street, which is in a neighborhood north of Interstate 30 near Hampton Road. Police said several shooters opened fire on the home. Officers found the...
Ice possible this week in Dallas-Fort Worth
The weather Monday afternoon through at least noon on Wednesday could be a royal mess for drivers and residents in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Weekend Demonstrations Continue in North Texas After Tyre Nichols Video Released
From New York to Atlanta and Boston to L.A., protesters marched through the streets, remaining overwhelmingly peaceful while demanding action after yet another black man, Tyre Nichols, died at the hands of police. Similarly in Dallas, a small group gathered downtown at Belo Garden Park Saturday. "It's really important for...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Black Cowboys Ride into History at the African American Museum, Dallas
At the African American Museum in Dallas, visitors learn the American Old West was really the Black West. “Black Cowboys: An American Story” expands the story of Hollywood’s favorite heroes to include the Black men and women who worked on the cattle drives and ranches. The exhibition is on view at the Fair Park museum through April 15.
AOL Corp
This Fort Worth nursing home is one of the ’worst of the worst,’ feds say
A Fort Worth nursing home has been added to the government’s list of “worst of the worst” nursing homes. The Fort Worth Southwest Nursing Center, at 5300 Altamesa Blvd., was designated a “special focus facility” by the federal government last year. There are just 88 special focus facilities in the nation, or about 0.5% of all nursing homes, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The designation is reserved for nursing homes with the most serious or most prolonged health and safety violations.
Deadly crash shuts down U.S. 80 in Mesquite, police say
MESQUITE, Texas — Drivers were being diverted away from a deadly accident on U.S. Highway 80 in the Mesquite area, police said Monday morning. Officials shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway between Gross/Gus Thomasson Road and Big Town Boulevard. Officials were diverting drivers to the south service road of the highway.
WFAA
DFW ice latest: Timeline and what to expect as freezing rain is expected in North Texas
Freezing rain and icy conditions are expected in North Texas this week. Here's what to expect and when.
thetalonnews.com
What’s Happening with U.S. 377?
U.S. Highway 377 has been slowly moving towards breaking ground in Argyle throughout the last five years. 377 is a rural highway and is a major artery for the region connecting the two major cities of Denton and Fort Worth together. Sections of the highway have been slowly expanded from their original two lanes as urban sprawl creeps outwards.
Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
Amber Carr, sister of Atatiana Jefferson, has died, family attorney says
FORT WORTH, Texas — The sister of Atatiana Jefferson, the Fort Worth woman who was killed by police officer Aaron Dean in 2019, has died, just weeks after Dean was sentenced in Jefferson's death, a family attorney announced Monday. Amber Carr, Jefferson's older sister, "passed away peacefully this morning,"...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Shot in Apparent Fort Worth Road Rage Incident
A man was shot multiple times after an apparent road rage incident, according to Fort Worth police. According to police, the incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday night. Two drivers were traveling on East Magnolia Avenue between the intersections of South Main Street and Hemphill Street. There was “an incident...
Comments / 0