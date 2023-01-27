ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mesquite Nonprofit Provides Hotel Rooms for Those Experiencing Homelessness

The freezing temperatures change the pace of services for nonprofits across North Texas. Some of the North Texas Food Bank’s partner food pantries, like Sharing Life Community Outreach, have provided earlier grocery distributions to its clients. “Having our hub here in Mesquite, we serve a little bit under 100...
MESQUITE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton Gets Blast of Winter

A winter storm brought thunder, lightning and sleet to Denton on Monday. The University of North Texas closed as a precaution before the bulk of the bad weather moved across the area. "It looks good, but it doesn't feel good," UNT student Max Santana said. "I'm not a fan of...
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas school districts cancel classes Tuesday because of winter storm

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts across North Texas have cancelled classes Tuesday because of the winter storm warnings. On Monday, dozens of school districts in the region stayed closed while dozens of others decided to close early. Among the districts to end midday was Mansfield ISD.Because of the freezing rain, the parking lot at Mansfield Timberview High School may have been busier than normal as parents and other caregivers had to pick up their students hours early.Dez Howard said she wasn't pleased. "It inconvenienced me tremendously because I work from the home office. So I'm thankful for that but they could...
MANSFIELD, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 5800 Bonnie View Rd

On January 30, 2023, at about 11:11 AM, Dallas Police were called to the 5800 block of Bonnie View Road for a shooting. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found four people shot, including a 5-year-old child. One man died at the scene. Two men and the child were transported to local hospitals. They were listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 017663-2023.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Hundreds of Flights Canceled Tuesday at DFW Airport, Dallas Love Field

Hundreds of flights out of North Texas airports have been canceled Monday and Tuesday as winter weather continues to cause trouble in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A Winter Storm Warning was issued for counties across North Texas on Monday morning until noon Wednesday. North Texans can expect freezing rain, sleet,...
DALLAS, TX
KSST Radio

Two Mesquite Residents Jailed for AK Shoot-Out

January 28, 2023 – Around 8pm a report of two vehicles traveling at high speed, and shots fired was received by Law Enforcement. The vehicles were reported to be a pickup truck and a Dodge Charger or Challenger. Officers responded and located the Dodge. The traffic stop occured on...
MESQUITE, TX
fox4news.com

Woman injured in Dallas drive-by shooting

DALLAS - Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in west Dallas. It happened overnight at a home on Navaro Street, which is in a neighborhood north of Interstate 30 near Hampton Road. Police said several shooters opened fire on the home. Officers found the...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Weekend Demonstrations Continue in North Texas After Tyre Nichols Video Released

From New York to Atlanta and Boston to L.A., protesters marched through the streets, remaining overwhelmingly peaceful while demanding action after yet another black man, Tyre Nichols, died at the hands of police. Similarly in Dallas, a small group gathered downtown at Belo Garden Park Saturday. "It's really important for...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Black Cowboys Ride into History at the African American Museum, Dallas

At the African American Museum in Dallas, visitors learn the American Old West was really the Black West. “Black Cowboys: An American Story” expands the story of Hollywood’s favorite heroes to include the Black men and women who worked on the cattle drives and ranches. The exhibition is on view at the Fair Park museum through April 15.
DALLAS, TX
AOL Corp

This Fort Worth nursing home is one of the ’worst of the worst,’ feds say

A Fort Worth nursing home has been added to the government’s list of “worst of the worst” nursing homes. The Fort Worth Southwest Nursing Center, at 5300 Altamesa Blvd., was designated a “special focus facility” by the federal government last year. There are just 88 special focus facilities in the nation, or about 0.5% of all nursing homes, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The designation is reserved for nursing homes with the most serious or most prolonged health and safety violations.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Deadly crash shuts down U.S. 80 in Mesquite, police say

MESQUITE, Texas — Drivers were being diverted away from a deadly accident on U.S. Highway 80 in the Mesquite area, police said Monday morning. Officials shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway between Gross/Gus Thomasson Road and Big Town Boulevard. Officials were diverting drivers to the south service road of the highway.
MESQUITE, TX
thetalonnews.com

What’s Happening with U.S. 377?

U.S. Highway 377 has been slowly moving towards breaking ground in Argyle throughout the last five years. 377 is a rural highway and is a major artery for the region connecting the two major cities of Denton and Fort Worth together. Sections of the highway have been slowly expanded from their original two lanes as urban sprawl creeps outwards.
ARGYLE, TX
CW33

Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Shot in Apparent Fort Worth Road Rage Incident

A man was shot multiple times after an apparent road rage incident, according to Fort Worth police. According to police, the incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday night. Two drivers were traveling on East Magnolia Avenue between the intersections of South Main Street and Hemphill Street. There was “an incident...
FORT WORTH, TX

