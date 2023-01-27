Read full article on original website
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas No. 3 in national rankings
NEW ORLEANS – Following a big weekend of performances for Arkansas during the Razorback Invitational, the latest national rating index from USTFCCCA has the men’s program ranked No. 3 in the nation. In addition to a world-leading performance of 45.09 in the 400m by Chris Bailey, Razorbacks generated...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks No. 1 in national rankings
NEW ORLEANS – Following a big weekend of performances for Arkansas during the Razorback Invitational, the latest national rating index from USTFCCCA has the women’s program ranked No. 1 in the nation. Improving its world-leading time in the 4 x 400 relay capped a weekend of superlative performances...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
MBB Preview: Arkansas vs Texas A&M
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (14-7, 3-5 SEC) vs Texas A&M Aggies (15-6, 7-1 SEC) What: The 165th meeting between Arkansas and Texas A&M. When: Tuesday – Jan. 31 – 6:00 pm (CT) Where: Fayetteville, Ark. – Bud Walton Arena (19,200) / Nolan Richardson Court. How (to follow):. –...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Brew 1/30: History On The Hill
Good morning. January has been filled with the best moments, stories, and reflections of Razorback basketball’s 100-year history. Relive it all in the three-part Hogs+ docuseries 100 Seasons of Arkansas Basketball, now available on-demand at HogsPlus.com. In the present day, gymnastics and track and field are writing their own...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
A Tale of Two Halves; Arkansas Falls to Ole Miss in Overtime
FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-7, 4-5 SEC) could not finish the job against Ole Miss (18-4, 7-2 SEC) on Sunday, falling to the Rebels in overtime, 76-73. In the first half, Arkansas led 39-20 going into the locker room, while holding the Rebels to 26.5 percent from the field. The story was different in the second half, as Ole Miss outscored Arkansas 44-25, while outrebounding the Razorbacks 25-8. In overtime, Ole Miss outscored the Razorbacks 12-9 to clinch the 76-73 result. Erynn Barnum went on a tear in the loss, scoring a career-high 37 points, which goes down as the seventh most points scored by a Razorback in a game in school history.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hog Trio Garners Preseason All-American Honors by Softball America
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball’s Chenise Delce (R-Sr.), Kristina Foreman (Gr.), and Hannah Gammill (Jr.) have been selected as preseason All-Americans by Softball America. Gammill was named a Preseason First Team All-American while Delce and Foreman were tabbed Preseason Second Team All-Americans by the outlet. The trio was...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Preview – Razorbacks Host Ole Miss Sunday
FAYETTEVILLE – The No. 24 Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-6, 4-4 SEC) is looking to bounce back in a major way on Sunday amid a three-game losing streak, as the Razorbacks host Ole Miss (17-4, 6-2 SEC). Halfway through the SEC slate, this game already means something for the conference standings, as the Rebels sit in fourth and Arkansas is in a tie for sixth in the SEC. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena with the game aired on SEC Network.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
#17 Baylor Escapes With 3-Point Win over Arkansas
WACO, Texas – Arkansas and Baylor, who last met in an NCAA Elite 8 matchup two years ago, put on another classic battle Saturday afternoon at the Farrell Center with the #17 Bears taking a 67-64 victory as part of the SEC/Big12 Challenge. Arkansas led by two five minutes...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Ackera Nugent breaks Arkansas 60m hurdles record with 7.88
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas newcomer Ackera Nugent broke the school record in the 60m hurdles with a 7.88 victory on the second day of the Razorback Invitational at Randal Tyson Track Center on Saturday. Another school record just managed to survive as Lauren Gregory claimed the mile in 4:31.88, just...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Defeat Cal Poly at ITA Kickoff, 4-1
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Arkansas men’s tennis team end the ITA Kickoff Weekend with a 4-1 win over Cal Poly on Sunday. The Razorbacks improve to 6-1 overall as they return home and prepare for a pair of weekend matches. The Razorbacks jumped out to an early...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Sweep Kansas State at ITA Kickoff
PALO ALTO, Calif. – The University of Arkansas women’s tennis team defeated Kansas State in their final match of the ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Razorbacks move to 3-1 in four straight road matches to begin the dual season. Arkansas got off to a hot start in doubles play,...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks wrap up final meet with a win
Nashville, Tenn.– The Arkansas swim team closed out their final meet of the season on Saturday afternoon with a 181-62 win over Vanderbilt, which featured 12 event wins. Razorbacks also picked up a win over their in-state counterpart Little Rock 198-45. Razorback swimmers Betsy Wizard, Bella Cothern, Vanessa Herrmann, Andrea Sansores, and Alessia Ferraguti all captured multiple wins.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Chris Bailey breaks Arkansas 400m record with world-leading 45.09
FAYETTEVILLE – Blazing to a winning time of 45.09 seconds in the 400m, Arkansas senior Chris Bailey broke the school record during the second day of action in the Razorback Invitational held at the Randal Tyson Track Center on Saturday. The previous UA record of 45.29 was set in...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Norah Flatley: Highest Marks
When you’re one of the most well-liked gymnasts in the country, you’re kind of a big deal. But for Norah Flatley, it’s what makes her so well-respected that really stands out. It’s the years of hard work dedicated to her craft. And it’s overcoming injuries, setbacks, and...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Barbara invited to NWSL's Houston Dash preseason camp
HOUSTON – Former Arkansas goalkeeper Grace Barbara has been invited to the preseason camp of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Houston Dash. Barbara reported to the Dash on January 28, and camp is set to begin on the 30th. Barbara transferred to Arkansas to play her final...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
UPDATE: Eric Musselman Live Will Be Done Remotely
FAYETTEVILLE – Due to the inclement weather, tonight’s (Jan. 30) Eric Musselman Live radio show will be done remotely only. The show will still be broadcast live from 7-8 pm and carried across the Learfield Razorback Sports Network. Head coach Eric Musselman and Chuck Barrett will call into...
