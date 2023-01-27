Purdue defeat Illinois women’s basketball at home
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — #22 ranked Illinois women’s basketball have only beaten Purdue 7 times in their last 65 meetings. The Illini are also looking like a different team than they have the past several years, but it wasn’t enough as Illinois is upset by Purdue at home 62-52.
Abbey Ellis lead for Purdue with 16 points. Former Illini, now Boilermaker, Jeanae Terry had a double double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Shots were not falling for Illinois, only shooting 23% in the first quarter and finishing 19-59 from the field at 32.2%. Normally dominant beyond the arch, the Illini were 4-26 from the 3, shooting 15.4%.
Makira Cook led for the Illini with 19 points, going 8-24 from the field and 1-8 from the 3. Genesis Bryant behind her with 11 points , 4-13 from the field and 1-7 from the 3.
