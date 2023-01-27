Bloomfield and Glen Ridge Wrestlers Compete at Essex County Tournament

Both Bloomfield and Glen Ridge High fielded full teams for the annual Essex County wrestling tournament, which was held on Jan. 25 and 26, at Codey Arena, in West Orange.

Rahjohn Plummer, Michael Marzano and Damian Torres finished fourth at 132, 144 and 165 pounds respectively. All three men advanced to the semifinals, and finished 2-2 for the tournament.

Juan Millan was fifth at 126 pounds, which included a hard-fought 3-2 win over Christopher Taddeo of Livingston in his final match of the tourney.

Gabe McCulloch also finished fifth at 285 pounds, and was 3-1 for the tournament. His lone setback came in the quarterfinals, by a 1-0 count. All four of his bouts went the full six minutes.

Leandro Brito took seventh at 195 pounds and Estuardo Lopez (157 pounds) and Matthew Miller (106) finished eighth in their weight class for the Bengals.

Bloomfield is back in action on Jan. 30, when the Bengals visit Lyndhurst High, at 7 p.m. On Jan. 31, the team hosts Cedar Grove and Union City, starting at 5 p.m. The BHS girls will visit Nutley, on Jan. 30, at 5 p.m.

Glen Ridge also had some good performances at the county tournament. Sebastian Kristal took fourth place at 106 pounds, after advancing to the semifinals.

Mac Davidson and Ryder Smith finished fourth at 138 and 175 pounds respectively. Jesse Gibbs was sixth at 215 pounds, Joshua Schumann finished seventh at 285 and David Kelly was eighth at 132.

The Ridgers will visit Millburn on Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. The team's next home match is on Feb. 8, against Montclair, starting at 6 p.m.



