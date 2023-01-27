ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield and Glen Ridge Wrestlers Compete at Essex County Tournament

By Joe Coletta
Both Bloomfield and Glen Ridge High fielded full teams for the annual Essex County wrestling tournament, which was held on Jan. 25 and 26, at Codey Arena, in West Orange.

Rahjohn Plummer, Michael Marzano and Damian Torres finished fourth at 132, 144 and 165 pounds respectively. All three men advanced to the semifinals, and finished 2-2 for the tournament.

Juan Millan was fifth at 126 pounds, which included a hard-fought 3-2 win over Christopher Taddeo of Livingston in his final match of the tourney.

Gabe McCulloch also finished fifth at 285 pounds, and was 3-1 for the tournament. His lone setback came in the quarterfinals, by a 1-0 count. All four of his bouts went the full six minutes.

Leandro Brito took seventh at 195 pounds and Estuardo Lopez (157 pounds) and Matthew Miller (106) finished eighth in their weight class for the Bengals.

Bloomfield is back in action on Jan. 30, when the Bengals visit Lyndhurst High, at 7 p.m. On Jan. 31, the team hosts Cedar Grove and Union City, starting at 5 p.m. The BHS girls will visit Nutley, on Jan. 30, at 5 p.m.

Glen Ridge also had some good performances at the county tournament. Sebastian Kristal took fourth place at 106 pounds, after advancing to the semifinals.

Mac Davidson and Ryder Smith finished fourth at 138 and 175 pounds respectively. Jesse Gibbs was sixth at 215 pounds, Joshua Schumann finished seventh at 285 and David Kelly was eighth at 132.

The Ridgers will visit Millburn on Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. The team's next home match is on Feb. 8, against Montclair, starting at 6 p.m.

TAPinto.net

Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex Basketball Tournament – Phillipsburg Boys Earn Top Seed

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – The brackets have been released, and the Phillipsburg High School boys basketball team is the top-seed in the Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex tournament and has a bye into the quarterfinal round. The Stateliner girls are the fourth seed in the girls bracket. The P’burg (10-7) boys will host the winner of ninth seeded North Hunterdon (7-10) and 20th seeded Hopatcong (1-12) on Saturday. The semifinals are scheduled for Feb.11 at Warren Hills and the final is Feb. 17 at Centenary University. Hackettstown (10-4) is seeded second, Hunterdon Central is third and Delaware Valley (15-3) is seeded fourth in the boys tournament. The ‘Liner (10-5) girls will play 13th seeded  Delaware Valley (8-10) at home in a first round game on Tuesday. The Terriers beat 16th seeded North Warren 41-22 in the preliminary round. If the girls advance, they will meet the winner of fifth seeded Hackettstown (12-3) and 12th seeded Vernon (1-13) in the quarterfinals. The semifinals are set for Feb. 11 at Warren Hills and the girls final will also be at Centenary University on Feb. 17. Pope John (17-2) is the top seed in the girls bracket, Sparta is second (12-5) and Warren Hills {11-7) is seeded fourth.   
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Hasbrouck Heights Sweeps Rutherford

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – Hasbrouck Heights swept Rutherford, 7-0, in a NJIC Meadowlands bowling match on Monday afternoon.  The Aviators were neck-and-neck for eight frames until Hasbrouck Heights pulled ahead and finished strong to win game one, 659-590.  William Munoz led the Aviators with a 184, while Michael McGurran rolled a 183. Game two was a blowout as the Aviators won 663-516.  McGurran rolled a 223 to lead the team to the victory.  Hasbrouck Heights saved its best for the last game, with a 704-550 win.  Michael Quimbayo strung four strikes in a row to finish with a 211 while Munoz rolled a 209.   The Aviators had a balanced effort on the day as McGurran (558), Quimbayo (545) and Munoz (541) all finished within 20 pins of each other. Hasbrouck Heights 7, Rutherford 0       Michael Quimbayo 167 167 211 545 Michael McGurran 183 223 152 558 William Munoz 184 148 209 541 Adrain Argana 125 125 132 382 Total 659 663 704 2026 Rutherford 590 516 550 1656
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Donoghue Hat Trick, Nacinovich 6 Assists Lead Chatham Girls Ice Hockey Past Princeton; Cincotta Scores 1st Two Career Goals

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ -- Everything was a struggle for the Chatham girls ice hockey team last season when the Cougars suffered through a 1-12 campaign. Chatham showed how far the pendulum has swung this season on Monday afternoon with its 11-1 win vs. Princeton at Mennen Sports Arena, as the Cougars showed off their young talent that includes freshmen Sarah Nacinovich, Alex Donoghue and Megan Cincotta. Nacinovich was the playmaker in this one with six assists, Donoghue registered a hat trick and was credited with an assist and Cincotta discarded her goalie equipment to join the offense and score her first two career goals. Chatham...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Montville Girls Basketball Earns Much-Awaited Win Over Sparta- Wins Division Title

MONTVILLE, NJ - Over the last few years, Sparta's girls basketball team has been a thorn in the side of just about everyone in the area, but Montville, specifically, does not have fond memories of the Spartans. It all started in 2019-20 when Sparta upset Montville in the North 1, Group 3 semifinals to end Montville's hopes at an undefeated season. That was followed up by four losses to Sparta in the last two seasons, before suffering a 10-point loss on Monday, Jan. 23. Montville was determined to flip the switch in the rematch on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28.  It was able to...
MONTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Verona Routs MKA, 48-18

VERONA, NJ -- The Verona girls basketball team opened a 12-point lead after one quarter and went on to defeat Montclair-Kimberley Academy, 48-18, Monday afternoon. Sabine Matta scored 16 points for the Hillbillies (14-4), who jumped out to an 18-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. Emily Baumgard connected for 11 points for Verona, which had a 30-13 lead at halftime.
VERONA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Academy Boys Basketball Team Loses to Cranford, But Looks Good Doing It (PHOTOS)

RAHWAY, NJ — It was TAPinto Rahway's first visit over to the 7th and 8th Grade Academy today, January 30, to see the boys basketball team. (We just made it to our first Academy girls game of the season this past Friday.) Due to the persistent efforts of team member and 8th grader Corey Lacewell (who just wouldn't leave us alone), we made it a point of getting to the first home game of the week, as the team took on Cranford's Orange Avenue School. Despite losing the game 74-58, the Rahway boys showed a ton of heart and perseverance. With two starters sidelined after...
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Governor Livingston Wrestling Seniors Say Goodbye In Their Last Home Match Against Elizabeth

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ - Governor Livingston High School Wrestling wrapped up its last home match in bittersweet fashion by beating Elizabeth 68-12 while honoring the 11 seniors on the team in the annual Senior Night.  To begin the night each senior was walked onto the mats by their parents and received a plaque by head coach Richard Ortega. The gym was decorated in confetti, balloons, and posters celebrating the seniors. Friends, family, and peers filled the stands to cheer on the wrestlers as they made their final appearance on the mat at the high school. Seniors celebrated: Allan Batista, Joe Bartolo, Braden...
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

West Orange High School Junior Wins First Place at Essex County Wrestling Tournament (190 LBS)

WEST ORANGE, NJ - West Orange High School junior Arthur Rosu took first place in the 190 lb. Division at the 47th Essex County Wrestling Championship on Jan. 26, held at Codey Arena. In addition to Rosu, the team took fifth place overall and three other wrestlers placed: Jaden Mendez – Second place (157 pounds) Justin Barr – Third place (144 pounds) Nick Adams – Third place (113 pounds). The team is currently in sixth place overall in the American Division.  
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Southern Boys Basketball Squad Falls 75-64 to Toms River North

TOMS RIVER - The Southern Regional Boys Basketball team went up against Toms River North on Monday hoping for a victory and a share of the Shore Conference Class A South title. It was not to be as North's defensive pressure and overall strength was too much for the Rams to handle.  Toms River North won 75-64. The Rams made it close in the fourth quarter, getting behind less than 10 points at one point, but North had control throughout the entire contest.  Southern's center Tom Menegus was in foul trouble early and only saw limited action.  North's victory gave them their eighth title in the past 11 years. The Rams have not had a title since 2010.   
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Southern Girls Fall 41-27 to Toms River North in Hoops Action

TOMS RIVER - The Southern Rams ended their Shore Conference schedule with a tough contest against the 14-2 Toms River North team.  The Rams struggled big time in the first quarter as they trailed 25-2. Southern outscored Toms River North the rest of the game, but that deficit was too difficult to overcome.  North was led by Megan Sias who finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds along with five blocked shots. Arliana Torres chipped in with nine points and five steals. North is on an 11 game winning streak.  Casey Collins led Southern with 17 points.  Southern's record stands at 3-17 on the season.    Southern (3-17) 2 6 6 13 27 Toms River North (14-2) 25 5 6 5 41   Player Stats Southern Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Lindsey Kelly 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 Samantha Russell 0 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 Skylar Soltis 2 0 0 2 4 0 0 0 0 Casey Collins 3 2 5 7 17 0 0 0 0 Totals: 7 2 7 11 27 0 0 0 0 Toms River North Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Jordyn Brown 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 3 Joie Mahon 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 Julia Grodzicki 2 0 4 4 8 8 1 0 2 Cara Sarluca 0 0 2 2 2 2 0 0 0 Mary Bozicev 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Angelina DeCesare 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kiera Blum 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan Rodemann 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Lucy Fleming 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Megan Sias 3 4 0 0 18 11 2 5 5 Arliana Torres 3 1 0 0 9 3 2 1 5 Totals: 8 5 6 9 37 25 9 8 15  
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Jacob Jett Selected as Salerno Duane Summit Boys Hockey Player of the Week

SUMMIT, NJ - Jacob Jett has been named the 'Salerno Duane Summit High School Boys Hockey Player of The Week' for his performances in the week ending January 29. The Freshman winger had a goal and an assist and was +1 in games against Livingston and Glen Rock. This past week, the Maroon and White -- now 7-5-6 on the season -- skated to a 2-2 tie with Livingston before dropping back-to-back decisions to Glen Rock (3-2) and West Essex (4-1) The 'Salerno Duane Summit High School Boys Hockey Player of The Week' is a collaboration between Salerno Duane Jeep Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Summit and TAPinto Summit which, after each week of the Summit High School Boys Hockey season, honors a Hilltopper player or players -- as designated by the coaching staff -- for their performance(s).
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

The HOPE ONE Van Will Be at the Morris County Library This Week

MORRISTOWN, NJ -  The HOPE ONE van will be at the Morris County Library on Thursday Feb. 2. The van will be stationed at the library from 9am - 2pm The schedule for the van in February is as follows: February 1 - Boonton Walmart from 9am - 2pm February 2 - Morris County Library from 9am - 2pm February 6 - Pompton Plains Stop & Shop from 10am - 2pm February 7 - Red Barn Restaurant in Towaco from 9am - 2pm February 8 - Wharton United Community Church from 10am - 12pm February 9 - Succasunna Shoprite from 9am - 2pm February 14 - Broadway in Denville from...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: New Providence Pulls Away in Second Half to Beat Pope John, 67-47

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- Hosting a high-powered opponent, the New Providence girls basketball team played one of their best games of the season Monday night, defeating Pope John of Sparta, 67-47. The Pioneers came back from a seven-point deficit midway through the second quarter, going on a 17-4 run to close out the first half. Junior forward Jasmine Miller finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist for New Providence (15-3), which took full control of the game with a 15-4 effort in the third quarter to open a 50-33 lead. Junior guard Grace Kinum collected 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Pioneers. Meghan Lamanna and Annie Conover each had eight points and four rebounds, and Grace Kelly totaled seven points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Pope John (17-3) had lost just two games--both to Montville--before coming to the "Log Cabin" Monday night.  New Providence can clinch the Watchung Division of the Union County Conference with a win at home over Roselle Catholic on Wednesday.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: South River Slides by Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 56-51

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ -- Scotch Plains-Fanwood (10-6) dropped a Saturday afternoon game at home to South River (18-1), 56-51, as the Rams were able to fight their way to the finish in the back-and-forth affair. Jaiden MacDonald led the Raiders with 16 points, as Khadar Jackson (10 points) and Matt Nervi (9 points) rounded out Scotch Plains-Fanwood's top scorers. Despite the loss, on Tuesday, the Raiders clinched the UCC-Mountain Division title with a 9-3 conference record. The Rams had three players in double-figure on the scoring sheet, as Roman Santos (19 points), Lazaro Rodriguez (12 points), and Alex Grospe (12 points) guided South River offensively in the affair. Scotch Plains-Fanwood will play New Providence at home while South River will face Iselin Kennedy on Wednesday.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
TAPinto.net

The HOPE ONE Van Will Be at the Madison Train Station in February

MORRISTOWN, NJ -  The HOPE ONE van will be at the Madison Train Station on February 21. The van will be stationed at the train station from 9am - 2pm The schedule for the van in February is as follows: February 1 - Boonton Walmart from 9am - 2pm February 2 - Morris County Library from 9am - 2pm February 6 - Pompton Plains Stop & Shop from 10am - 2pm February 7 - Red Barn Restaurant in Towaco from 9am - 2pm February 8 - Wharton United Community Church from 10am - 12pm February 9 - Succasunna Shoprite from 9am - 2pm February 14 - Broadway in Denville from 9am...
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wolves Come to Life Against Cortlandt

CROSS RIVER, N.Y. - After losing a hard fought 5-4 decision to Rye on Friday, Jan. 20, John Jay found themselves in another close one on Sunday (1/22) at the Brewster Ice Arena. A 1-0 lead into the third versus Cortlandt, the Wolves looked like they were going to have to ride Dylan Rogers’ shutout to the wire. But the offense came to life, and ultimately gave their goalie a well deserved respite after stopping all 24 shots he faced. Kyle Petschek scored at 14:20, and his teammates added two more third period goals in the 4-0 victory. The game did start just...
CORTLANDT, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge mourns for Nathan Latifi

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Congregational Church was filled with adults and pews of teenagers who filed in this past Monday, Jan. 23, for the funeral service of Nathan Latifi, 16, a Glen Ridge High School junior who died Jan. 16, the result of a single-car accident in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield. Among the mourners, Superintendent of School Dirk Phillips was seated in a back row of folding chairs, as was GRHS Principal John Lawlor. Thomas Mustachio, the church’s minister of music, accompanied the solemn silence with a piano prelude.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Basketball: Fair Lawn Defeats Rutherford, Moves on to Second Round of Bergen County Jamboree

FAIR LAWN, NJ — The Fair Lawn Cutters (13-2) defeated the Rutherford Bulldogs (10-7) 47-45 in the first round of the Bergen County Tournament on Thursday, January 26.  Senior Chase Rosenblum stepped up for the Cutters, scoring 12 points and knocking down four 3-pointers off the bench. Senior guard Brandon Barker scored 10 points and secured nine rebounds while defending Rutherford’s leading scorer: Tarik Bicic.  Bicic, a senior averaging 22.7 points per game, was held to a season-low nine points.  Fair Lawn’s defensive game plan was centered around slowing him down, and they did just that.  Barker stole the ball from Bicic and finished through contact on the other end to put them ahead 47-45 with 1:29 remaining.  That stood up as the game-winning basket to send the Cutters through to the second round.  Fair Lawn moves on and will take on five-seeded St. Joseph on the road in round two. 
FAIR LAWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Fuscetti Is A Proven Leader For South Plainfield Boys Basketball

  SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ - Al Fuscetti is proof positive that whenever a coach discusses a ‘leader both on and off the court’ it has ample meaning. Through adversity, when his dedication to his team and the sport itself was questioned, Fuscetti, the senior captain for the South Plainfield High School boys basketball program remained loyal and enthusiastic to his teammates and coaches. “Al hurt his shoulder in fall league and then he returned one month before the season started and in that game he came down on his knee awkwardly and tore his second ACL,’’ South Plainfield head coach John Greco...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Randolph Girls Basketball Tops Westfield On Late Basket From Kuridza

RANDOLPH, NJ- The Randolph girls basketball team took a thrilling victory over Westfield by the score of 40-38 on a late basket by senior captain Ally Kuridza on Saturday Jan. 28.  The win was a good one for the Lady Rams, who are now 15-1 on the season after knocking off the North 1 Group 4 defending state champion Blue Devils. ( Extra photos in link at end of story ) The game was a back and forth affair, with Randolph holding a 4-point lead after one quarter, and the Blue Devils holding a 1-point lead at half, 20-19.  Midway through...
RANDOLPH, NJ
