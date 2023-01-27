ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David's Dream and Believe Cancer Foundation Hosting Spring Fiesta at the Sea Shell Resort and Beach Club

By Pat Sharkey and Kaitlyn DeBarth
 4 days ago

BEACH HAVEN - SPRING FIESTA presented by D. Finelli Construction will take place at the Sea Shell Resort & Beach Club on Saturday,  April 22 from 7 to 11 p.m. to benefit David's Dream & Believe Cancer Foundation!

The 2023 Beacon of Hope Award Recipients are Dave and Laurie Finelli, owners of D. Finelli Construction.

Tickets and Sponsorships are available. Sponsorships starting at $2,500 and up will include rooms.

Ticket includes: entry, 3-hour top shelf open bar, hors d'oeuvres, buffet, auction and live entertainment.

There is a room block available at the Sea Shell Resort & Beach Club under David's Dream Spring Fiesta Party. Call 609-492-4611 ext. 1 and mention the room block.

