14news.com
Hoops Live Week 4 Player of the Week Nominees
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for week 4. Blake Herdes, Mater Dei: He scored 28 big points to help lead Mater Dei to help lead the Wildcats to a 72-61 win over Heritage Hills on Friday. Jayden Sanders, Reitz: On Friday against Central, Sanders...
14news.com
USI Women’s Hoops drops third straight game, as they lose at UT-Martin
MARTIN, TN (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball concluded its regular-season series against the University of Tennessee at Martin with a heartbreaking 68-56 loss on Saturday afternoon. Following a strong 32-23 first half by the Screaming Eagles, UT Martin made a charge after halftime and never looked...
14news.com
Luke Bryan announces 2023 tour, stop in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan announced his 2023 touring plans Monday, which include a stop in Evansville. According to a press release, the launch of the 36-city “Country On Tour” kicks off in Syracuse, NY, on June 15. 2023. Officials say Luke...
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert Monday and Tuesday for some light freezing rain and wintry mix. Happening Monday, the man who said he had “no remorse” when accused in the shooting death of another man is expected to be on trial. That gets underway for...
14news.com
Group of Tri-State women run 50 marathons in 50 states
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Running is an exercise, that anyone can do. It’s a great workout, and there’s no limit on how far you can go. “I’ve always been interested in running, I played soccer when I was a kid,” said Ellen Van Royen. “I ran with my dad when I was in first, second grade.”
14news.com
Former Miss Kentucky, Owensboro native passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Kentucky queen has passed away. Owensboro native and former Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson, has died at the age of 70. Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970, according to her obituary. She is one of...
14news.com
Update: Missing Evansville girls found safe
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two little girls were missing Sunday in Evansville, and police asked for the public’s help to find them. About an hour later, police said the 11-year-old and 13-year-old were found safe. Before that, they were last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday leaving their house in...
14news.com
Rock band Chicago to hold summer concert in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rock and roll band Chicago will take the Aiken Theatre stage at Old National Events Plaza this coming June. According to a press release, the band is set to perform in Evansville on June 16, 2023. This year marks the band’s 55th year of touring, with...
14news.com
Area schools closing, canceling activities ahead of wintery weather
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Due to the forecast, some schools are closing and canceling activities for Monday. One of the schools canceling activities is Hopkins County Schools. Officials with the school made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying they will not have afternoon preschool and there will be no after-school activities.
14news.com
Evansville leaders react to the death of Memphis’ Tyre Nichols
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say 29-year-old Tyre Nichols died in the hospital following injuries he sustained during a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. The body camera footage for the officers involved has since been released. 14 News spoke with the Evansville Police Chief, along with the current and the...
14news.com
Dispatch: Jackknifed semi blocks I-69 traffic at Gibson and Pike Co. line
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to dispatch, I-69 traffic has been blocked off at the Gibson and Pike County line due to a jackknifed semi. We will let you know more information as this story develops.
14news.com
EVPL observing Black History Month with program series
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library say they are observing Black History Month with a series of programs, displays, and a reading challenge. “Black History Month is an opportunity to explore the sacrifices, achievements, and heritage of Black Americans,” EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney said....
14news.com
Ascension St. Vincent: Haubstadt Primary Care closing in 90 days
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Ascension St. Vincent Haubstadt Primary Care is closing. The hospital group announced the closure was among ten new closures. The others are in central Indiana. A statement from Ascension St. Vincent says the pandemic has taken a significant toll on health systems. The closure...
14news.com
3 homes damaged by fire on N. Elliott St. in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire broke out just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 1400 block of North Elliott Street. That’s near Stringtown Road. Fire officials say neighbors next door heard popping. They when outside, saw flames and called 911. They say several others then also called...
14news.com
Catfish Willy’s introducing area’s first serving robot
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Catfish Willy’s Seafood & Comfort Cuisine says they will be introducing some new things in their restaurant, including a serving robot. Officials with the seafood restaurant made the announcement Sunday in a Facebook post. They say the new assisting robot will be used to assist...
14news.com
Accident closes part of Old Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office told drivers to avoid the area of Old Highway 41 near Sergeant Pepper’s Fireworks Saturday night. Sheriff Vanoven says a SUV ran off the road and went into a ditch. He says the driver was taken to an Evansville...
14news.com
Trockman files for city council re-election
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, First Ward City Councilman Ben Trockman filed for re-election. Trockman joins several others that have already filed for re-election for either At-Large or for their Wards. Evansville City Council member Angela Koehler Lindsey has filed for re-election in the 5th ward. Lindsey so far...
14news.com
Owensboro shelter hosts White Flag Night as temp. drops
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, ‘White Flag’ criteria will be met Monday and Tuesday night. A ‘White Flag’ event signals the opening of an overnight emergency shelter that is open to all men, women and children. Officials say wind...
14news.com
More catalytic converter thefts reported in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More catalytic converter thefts are showing up in the Evansville Police reports. Police say one was reported Saturday afternoon at a business in the 1300 block of N. First Avenue. The report shows it could have happened anytime after last Monday. Another catalytic converter theft happened...
14news.com
Gibson Co. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven stresses community engagement in first term
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Newly-elected Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven took office on Jan. 1, entering his first term at the helm of the sheriff’s office. He was elected to office following the retirement of long-time Sheriff Tim Bottoms at the end of Dec. 2022. “Five years in...
