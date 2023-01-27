Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Union-Endicott Honors Modified Girl's Basketball Coach for 21 Years of Coaching
Youth coaches are often those who teach us how to play the sport we grow to love and one Union-Endicott modified coach got the surprise and appreciation 21 years in the making. Kristin Lemon-Hoyt didn't suspect a thing when she walked into the UE high school gym Monday night. "I...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Chenango Forks Girl's Basketball Bounces Seton Catholic Central at Home
Chenango Forks dominates at home, winning 71-33 against Seton. Helena Willis and Maggie Warpus combined for 36 while Erin Derr scored 16 for SCC.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Chenango Forks Edges Out Vestal in Regular Season Finale
The Chenango Forks Blue Devils remain locked in at the #2 seed ahead of playoffs after securing a 4-2 win over the Vestal Golden Bears in the 3rd period on Sunday, at Visions Memorial Arena. See the highlights above!
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Plays of the Week from January 30, 2023
4. Olivia Schiraldi to Josey Ryan of Norwich Girl's Basketball. 3. Maggie Warpus and Helena Willis of Chenango Forks Girl's Basketball. 2. Kashif Summers Jr. of Binghamton Boy's Basketball. 1. John Maus to Tyler Hamlin of Chenango Forks' Hockey.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Bombers Drop Second Straight with Loss to All-Americans
The Binghamton Bombers fell by double digits to the visiting Jim Thorpe All-Americans for their second straight loss. The All-Americans came away with the 18-8 victory after jumping out to a 9-1 lead after the 1st period. Layne Smith and Daniel Kritkausky combined for 9 goals for the All-Americans. See...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Rollo's Four Goals Leads Maine-Endwell Past Binghamton to Secure No. 3 Seed in Playoffs
The Maine-Endwell Spartans cruised past the Binghamton Patriots on Sunday night, claiming a 7-3 victory to push past Binghamton for sole possession of third place in the BCHSHA standings, after being tied with the Patriots heading into this weekend. Check out the 1st period highlights above!
SCSO investigating fatal Great Sacandaga snowmobile crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal snowmobiling accident that happened around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday near Lunker Lane on Sacandaga Lake. 20-year-old Garrett Macintosh of Florida was pronounced dead at the hospital.
WKTV
Sauquoit man dies in snowmobile accident Thursday night
TOWN OF WEST TURIN, N.Y. -- A Sauquoit man died in a snowmobile accident on North Road in the Town of West Turin, Thursday night. John Jones, 52, was traveling southwest on Trail C4F when he exited the west side of the trail, overturned and hit a tree. Several people attended to Jones and attempted to give him CPR until emergency crews responded. Jones was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Lake effect snow coming tonight for a slice of CNY; alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A narrow stripe of Central New York could see 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow tonight and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from late tonight through Tuesday afternoon for Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, Oswego, Cayuga and Wayne counties. The heaviest...
wwnytv.com
Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Sentenced to State Prison for Injuring Woman
A Binghamton man was sentenced to time in state prison after a domestic incident turned violent last year. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Dillon M. Thomas pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault in the 2nd degree. Thomas admitted in January 2022, he cut a woman's hand with a knife...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Pond Festival Completes Second Week
Today marks the second week of Binghamton Pond Festival, a tradition that started in 2016. This weekend was a time for youth to get out on the ice and have some fun -- without the intensity of a tournament. But this year is special for those involved, after taking a...
Woman Killed In Crash Between Car, Tractor-Trailer In Hudson Valley
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a woman dead in the Hudson Valley.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in Ulster County on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a car vehicle and a tractor-trailer.New York State Police said that a preliminary investigation deter…
Snowmobiler survives scary crash in town of Berne
A 25-year-old man is lucky to be alive after he crashed his snowmobile near Cole Hill Road in Berne, early Wednesday morning.
Police investigating fatal tractor-trailer crash in Ulster County
New York State Police are currently investigating a fatal crash on I-87 in New Paltz involving a Toyota Avalon that struck a tractor-trailer from behind on Saturday. 63-year-old Darleen Halwick of Hurley, N.Y. was pronounced dead at the scene.
Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Firefighters in Tioga County got an early start to the day with a storage building fire. All the details of the incident have not been confirmed at this time, however, what we know right now is that around 4:30 am firefighters were called to an address on Cole Hill Rd. in […]
Elmira man pleads guilty in death of local musician
ITHACA, N.Y.—An Elmira man has pleaded guilty in connection with the car crash that killed well-known local musician Joseph L. Arguello in March 2022. Jonathan A. Roberts, 32 years old, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, which carries a maximum indeterminate sentence of 5-15 years in state prison. According to a press release from District Attorney Matthew Van Houten, Roberts waived his right to an appeal, and “no promises were made” regarding the sentence length.
WKTV
Tractor-trailer, pickup truck collide on I-88
Authorities say no one was seriously injured in a crash on I-88 in Otsego County on Wednesday. No one seriously injured in tractor-trailer crash on I-88 A tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided on I-88 in Otsego County as snow left roads slick and slippery on Wednesday.
flackbroadcasting.com
UPDATE: Sheriff's Office says man was killed after his snowmobile left the trail, struck a tree on Tug Hill
WEST TURIN- Local authorities investigated the scene of a snowmobile accident on Tug Hill Thursday evening that killed a man from near the Mohawk Valley area, officials are saying. This latest development is an update to an original story we had earlier today. It happened shortly before midnight on North...
WKTV
Utica police arrest suspect in Stark Street shooting
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have made an arrest following a shooting on Stark Street earlier this month. The investigations started after a man was shot in the abdomen on the 900 block on Jan. 9. Police say the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. Following the investigation and...
