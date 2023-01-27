ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delhi, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Plays of the Week from January 30, 2023

4. Olivia Schiraldi to Josey Ryan of Norwich Girl's Basketball. 3. Maggie Warpus and Helena Willis of Chenango Forks Girl's Basketball. 2. Kashif Summers Jr. of Binghamton Boy's Basketball. 1. John Maus to Tyler Hamlin of Chenango Forks' Hockey.
CHENANGO FORKS, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Bombers Drop Second Straight with Loss to All-Americans

The Binghamton Bombers fell by double digits to the visiting Jim Thorpe All-Americans for their second straight loss. The All-Americans came away with the 18-8 victory after jumping out to a 9-1 lead after the 1st period. Layne Smith and Daniel Kritkausky combined for 9 goals for the All-Americans. See...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WKTV

Sauquoit man dies in snowmobile accident Thursday night

TOWN OF WEST TURIN, N.Y. -- A Sauquoit man died in a snowmobile accident on North Road in the Town of West Turin, Thursday night. John Jones, 52, was traveling southwest on Trail C4F when he exited the west side of the trail, overturned and hit a tree. Several people attended to Jones and attempted to give him CPR until emergency crews responded. Jones was pronounced deceased on the scene.
SAUQUOIT, NY
wwnytv.com

Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Sentenced to State Prison for Injuring Woman

A Binghamton man was sentenced to time in state prison after a domestic incident turned violent last year. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Dillon M. Thomas pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault in the 2nd degree. Thomas admitted in January 2022, he cut a woman's hand with a knife...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Pond Festival Completes Second Week

Today marks the second week of Binghamton Pond Festival, a tradition that started in 2016. This weekend was a time for youth to get out on the ice and have some fun -- without the intensity of a tournament. But this year is special for those involved, after taking a...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Firefighters in Tioga County got an early start to the day with a storage building fire. All the details of the incident have not been confirmed at this time, however, what we know right now is that around 4:30 am firefighters were called to an address on Cole Hill Rd. in […]
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Elmira man pleads guilty in death of local musician

ITHACA, N.Y.—An Elmira man has pleaded guilty in connection with the car crash that killed well-known local musician Joseph L. Arguello in March 2022. Jonathan A. Roberts, 32 years old, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, which carries a maximum indeterminate sentence of 5-15 years in state prison. According to a press release from District Attorney Matthew Van Houten, Roberts waived his right to an appeal, and “no promises were made” regarding the sentence length.
ELMIRA, NY
WKTV

Tractor-trailer, pickup truck collide on I-88

Authorities say no one was seriously injured in a crash on I-88 in Otsego County on Wednesday. No one seriously injured in tractor-trailer crash on I-88 A tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided on I-88 in Otsego County as snow left roads slick and slippery on Wednesday.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Utica police arrest suspect in Stark Street shooting

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have made an arrest following a shooting on Stark Street earlier this month. The investigations started after a man was shot in the abdomen on the 900 block on Jan. 9. Police say the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. Following the investigation and...
UTICA, NY

