Maryland State

DMV high school girls basketball rankings (1/26/23)

By Alex Flum
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MM3MN_0kSsfFct00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school girls basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

1. Sidwell Friends (15-2) – Last week: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lUz7U_0kSsfFct00

No brainer here. Sidwell Friends holds on to the top spot after another week making national headlines.

2. Bishop McNamara (13-5) – Last week: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=422vNT_0kSsfFct00

Bishop McNamara continues to impress. They move up to No. 2 after wins over Bishop O’Connell and St. Mary’s Ryken.

3. Paul VI (15-5) – Last week: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UB1Y5_0kSsfFct00

After a loss to Good Counsel, Paul VI falls to No. 3. The Panthers also beat Bishop Ireton this week.

4. Bullis (13-6) – Last week: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SM5I6_0kSsfFct00

Despite a loss to Maret, Bullis holds on to the No. 4 spot. Maryland commit senior guard/forward Riley Nelson was named a McDonald’s All-American this week.

5. St. John’s (15-6) – Last week: 6

After a 3-0 week, St. John’s moves into the top five.

6. Shabach Christian Academy (15-4) – Last week: 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOqLu_0kSsfFct00

Shabach Christian Academy’s Laila Reynolds was also named a McDonald’s All-American this week.

7. Georgetown Visitation (13-4) – Last week: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CxEsf_0kSsfFct00

Georgetown Visitation takes a slight dip in the rankings this week. Their lone game this past week was a win over St. Andrew’s.

8. Robinson (15-1) – Last week: 10

After another pair of wins, Robinson moves up to No. 8. The Rams are still our top ranked public school team.

9. Maret (14-5) – Last week: 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eTa4W_0kSsfFct00

Maret continues to play some gritty basketball, competing against whoever they face. The Frogs went 3-0 this past week, with a very impressive win over Bullis.

10. Mount Zion Prep (15-9) – Last week: 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jXJTv_0kSsfFct00

With another win this past week, Mount Zion Prep cracks our top ten.

11. Pallotti (14-7) – Last week: 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LptGY_0kSsfFct00

Pallotti checks in at No. 11 in this week’s rankings.

12. Bishop Ireton (12-6) – Last week: 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZZHox_0kSsfFct00

This week, Bishop Ireton beat Bishop O’Connell, but lost to Paul VI.

13. Virginia Academy (15-5) – Last week: 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OAqQo_0kSsfFct00

Virginia Academy went 3-0 this week, defeating Riverdale Baptist who they jump in the rankings.

14. Osbourn Park (16-3) – Last week: 15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hiqgu_0kSsfFct00

Osbourn Park goes 2-0 this week and once again moves up in our rankings.

15. Riverdale Baptist (13-8) – Last week: 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hdKVc_0kSsfFct00

After going 1-2 this past week, Riverdale Baptist slips down a few spots to No. 15.

16. Gainesville (17-2) – Last week: 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YsEvj_0kSsfFct00

The young Gainesville program just keeps on winning. They topped Osbourn and a top 25 opponent Patriot this week.

17. Clarksburg (12-1) – Last week: 18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=106Dri_0kSsfFct00

Clarksburg is still the top ranked public school team in Maryland. The Coyotes took down Quince Orchard during the week.

18. Madison (15-2) – Last week: 17

This week Madison defeated South Lakes and Westfield.

19. Good Counsel (6-6) – Last week: Honorable mention

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=287nk1_0kSsfFct00

Good Counsel hasn’t played a lot of games this season, but the Falcons crash our rankings this week with a win over No. 3 Paul VI.

20. Oxon Hill (14-2) – Last week: 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04XvFe_0kSsfFct00

Oxon Hill went 3-0 this week, including wins over Gwynn Park and Potomac (MD).

21. Flowers (12-2) – Last week: 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JI4Wt_0kSsfFct00

Flowers went 2-0 this week beating Duval and Bladensburg.

22. Churchill (11-2) – Last week: 24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWYdy_0kSsfFct00

Churchill girls basketball seems to be a team on a mission this year. They took down Richard Montgomery and Whitman this week.

23. Patriot (12-6) – Last Week: 22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m7uXC_0kSsfFct00

Patriot split their games this week with a loss to Gainesville.

24. Wise (12-2) – Last week: 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V1M6y_0kSsfFct00

Wise went 2-1 this week and remains in our rankings at No. 24.

25. Parkdale (9-3) – Last week: 25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VgyN9_0kSsfFct00

Parkdale once again rounds out the top 25 after a 2-0 week.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Williamsport (13-0), Meridian (15-1), Potomac School (13-4), Edison (13-4), Centreville (13-4), Linganore (14-1), Briar Woods (14-1), Seneca Valley (12-3), Tuscarora-VA (14-2), Wootton (11-2)

Community Policy