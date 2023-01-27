DMV high school girls basketball rankings (1/26/23)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school girls basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

1. Sidwell Friends (15-2) – Last week: 1

No brainer here. Sidwell Friends holds on to the top spot after another week making national headlines.

2. Bishop McNamara (13-5) – Last week: 3

Bishop McNamara continues to impress. They move up to No. 2 after wins over Bishop O’Connell and St. Mary’s Ryken.

3. Paul VI (15-5) – Last week: 2

After a loss to Good Counsel, Paul VI falls to No. 3. The Panthers also beat Bishop Ireton this week.

4. Bullis (13-6) – Last week: 4

Despite a loss to Maret, Bullis holds on to the No. 4 spot. Maryland commit senior guard/forward Riley Nelson was named a McDonald’s All-American this week.

5. St. John’s (15-6) – Last week: 6

After a 3-0 week, St. John’s moves into the top five.

6. Shabach Christian Academy (15-4) – Last week: 7

Shabach Christian Academy’s Laila Reynolds was also named a McDonald’s All-American this week.

7. Georgetown Visitation (13-4) – Last week: 5

Georgetown Visitation takes a slight dip in the rankings this week. Their lone game this past week was a win over St. Andrew’s.

8. Robinson (15-1) – Last week: 10

After another pair of wins, Robinson moves up to No. 8. The Rams are still our top ranked public school team.

9. Maret (14-5) – Last week: 9

Maret continues to play some gritty basketball, competing against whoever they face. The Frogs went 3-0 this past week, with a very impressive win over Bullis.

10. Mount Zion Prep (15-9) – Last week: 13

With another win this past week, Mount Zion Prep cracks our top ten.

11. Pallotti (14-7) – Last week: 8

Pallotti checks in at No. 11 in this week’s rankings.

12. Bishop Ireton (12-6) – Last week: 11

This week, Bishop Ireton beat Bishop O’Connell, but lost to Paul VI.

13. Virginia Academy (15-5) – Last week: 14

Virginia Academy went 3-0 this week, defeating Riverdale Baptist who they jump in the rankings.

14. Osbourn Park (16-3) – Last week: 15

Osbourn Park goes 2-0 this week and once again moves up in our rankings.

15. Riverdale Baptist (13-8) – Last week: 12

After going 1-2 this past week, Riverdale Baptist slips down a few spots to No. 15.

16. Gainesville (17-2) – Last week: 16

The young Gainesville program just keeps on winning. They topped Osbourn and a top 25 opponent Patriot this week.

17. Clarksburg (12-1) – Last week: 18

Clarksburg is still the top ranked public school team in Maryland. The Coyotes took down Quince Orchard during the week.

18. Madison (15-2) – Last week: 17

This week Madison defeated South Lakes and Westfield.

19. Good Counsel (6-6) – Last week: Honorable mention

Good Counsel hasn’t played a lot of games this season, but the Falcons crash our rankings this week with a win over No. 3 Paul VI.

20. Oxon Hill (14-2) – Last week: 19

Oxon Hill went 3-0 this week, including wins over Gwynn Park and Potomac (MD).

21. Flowers (12-2) – Last week: 20

Flowers went 2-0 this week beating Duval and Bladensburg.

22. Churchill (11-2) – Last week: 24

Churchill girls basketball seems to be a team on a mission this year. They took down Richard Montgomery and Whitman this week.

23. Patriot (12-6) – Last Week: 22

Patriot split their games this week with a loss to Gainesville.

24. Wise (12-2) – Last week: 21

Wise went 2-1 this week and remains in our rankings at No. 24.

25. Parkdale (9-3) – Last week: 25

Parkdale once again rounds out the top 25 after a 2-0 week.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Williamsport (13-0), Meridian (15-1), Potomac School (13-4), Edison (13-4), Centreville (13-4), Linganore (14-1), Briar Woods (14-1), Seneca Valley (12-3), Tuscarora-VA (14-2), Wootton (11-2)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.