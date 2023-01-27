Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Turns On Roman Reigns, Bloodline Destroys Sami And Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has made his choice. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event at WWE Royal Rumble, finishing him off with a spear inside the ring after tossing Owens back of the head first into the steps on the outside. The...
Bray Wyatt: The Fiend Died At WrestleMania 37
"The Fiend" is dead. Long live "The Fiend." Bray Wyatt introduced his alter ego "The Fiend" to the wrestling world in the summer of 2019, starting a nearly two-year run that included a WWE Universal Title reign, an infamous Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins, the inclusion of Alexa Bliss, setting himself on fire, and much more.
Chelsea Green, 'Murder Clown' Asuka, Nia Jax, Piper Niven Part Of 2023 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Surprises
18 women have been announced for the 2023 women's Royal Rumble match, leaving plenty of room for surprises. Fightful will keep a running list of surprise entrants throughout the women's Royal Rumble match. Fans can see the announced lineup by clicking here. - B-Fab, who is part of the WWE...
Jey Uso Posts 'I'm Out,' Captions Photo Of Himself And Roman Reigns With 'Run It Back'
Jey Uso has broken his silence. At WWE Royal Rumble, the Bloodline imploded with Sami Zayn hitting Roman Reigns with a chair after Roman attempted to berate Sami into hitting Kevin Owens with a chair when he didn't want to. Zayn hitting Roman with the chair left Jey Uso stunned while Jimmy Uso delivered a superkick to Sami. As Jimmy and Solo Sikoa attacked Sami, Jey left the ring and walked to the back.
Rocky Romero: AJ Styles Thought It Would Have Been Cool If He Showed Up At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The potential was there for the former two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion AJ Styles to return to the Tokyo Dome for the first time since 2016. Prior to winning the NWA World Historic Welterweight Title at the CMLL Super Viernes event in Mexico City, Mexico on Friday. He joined Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast and talked about various topics.
New Steve Austin Series To Premiere On A&E, Upcoming WWE Legends And Rivals Lineup
More information has been revealed regarding WWE programming on A&E. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that "Stone Cold Takes on America," a new series featuring Steve Austin will premiere on A&E on Sunday, April 9 and run through Sunday, June 11. Austin recently filmed content as a weatherman and drive...
NPU Samsara Results (1/28): Joey Janela, Alex Kane, Marcus Mathers In Action
No Peace Underground held its NPU Samsara event on January 28 from Soundbar in Orlando, Florida. The event aired on FITE+. Fans can learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of PWPonderings) and highlights are below. NPU Samsara Results (1/28) - Treehouse Lee def. Marcus Mathers.
Liv Morgan Says She's Pitched Herself Entering Number One In Women's Royal Rumble
Liv Morgan wants to outlast 29 other women. Liv Morgan is one of 12 women who have declared for the women's Royal Rumble and though fans won't know when she will enter the Rumble, she hopes to enter number one. "I am hoping, and I have been pitching myself to...
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair SmackDown Women's Title Match Made Official For WWE WrestleMania 39
Rhea Ripley has centered in on an opponent for WrestleMania. After winning women's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday, Rhea Ripley has already made her WrestleMania 39 challenge. On the January 30 edition of WWE Raw, Ripley got straight to the point and challenged Charlotte to a SmackDown Women's Championship Match at the show of shows.
Sami Zayn Feels Paul Heyman Needed To Be Convinced He Belonged In The Main Event With The Bloodline
Sami Zayn discusses his belief that Paul Heyman was the most challenging member of The Bloodline to convince that he belonged as part of this storyline. Sami Zayn has been a vital part of The Bloodline storyline for several months. However, Paul Heyman has been a part of the growth of Roman Reigns on WWE television since Roman debuted over a decade ago. The Wise Man aligned himself with Roman Reigns in 2020 before even The Usos were on board with acknowledging The Tribal Chief. Paul Heyman's roots as a family friend and associate of the Anoa'i Dynasty go back over three decades.
IMPACT Wrestling On 1/26 Draws Under 100,000 Viewers, Key Demo Rating Remains Steady
Viewership numbers are in for the January 26, 2023 edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Wrestlenomics reports that IMPACT Wrestling on January 26 drew 93,000 viewers. This number is down from the 115,000 viewers that the show recorded on January 19. This week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling drew a 0.02 rating in...
Bayley Doesn't Want Fans Thinking Women's Wrestling Is Moving Backwards After Cage Match Was Cut
Bayley addresses her cage match being cut at WWE Raw XXX. Bayley was scheduled to face Becky Lynch inside a steel cage at WWE Raw XXX, but the match never happened as Bayley, Dakota Kai, & IYO SKY attacked Lynch and laid her out before the bout started. According to...
Chad Gable Says He's Felt Useful Ever Since Triple H Took Over Creative, Hopes To Face Brock Lesnar
Chad Gable talks WWE under the Triple H regime. On July 22, 2022, Vince McMahon retired as WWE CEO and head of creative. In his place, Paul "Triple H" Levesque became WWE's Chief Content Officer and the head of creative. During Triple H's time at the helm, WWE programming has...
GUNTHER Sets A Royal Rumble Record, Cody Rhodes Pays A Tribute To The Elite, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update following the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble event. - The men's Royal Rumble opened this year's Premium Live Event. Incumbent WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER entered the Royal Rumble at number one and made history, breaking Rey Mysterio's record for the longest time in a Royal Rumble match.
Superstars Begin Drawing Entry Numbers For Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns Joins TikTok | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble on January 28, 2023. - WWE Superstars have begun drawing their entry numbers into the Royal Rumble match via digital media exclusives. Bobby Lashley is very pleased with his number, while Drew McIntyre got some bad news, much to the delight of Wade Barrett.
Contract Status, Free Agent Status On Several More Wrestlers
Despite appearing on NWA, IMPACT Wrestling, and AEW, it was reiterated to us that KiLynn King remained a free agent. She told us Mickie James are instrumental on getting her into NWA, and that she was welcomed back in AEW during her late 2022 appearances. Kazarian. Kazarian officially signed with...
Details On January 16 WWE Raw Talent Meeting
WWE held another talent meeting on January 16 for the Raw roster. Fightful Select learned that staff and talent were all involved at the meeting, which started shortly after 3 PM EST. The meeting was conducted by Triple H (Paul Levesque), Kevin Dunn and Executive Vice President of Talent for WWE Dan Ventrelle.
Charlotte Flair Feels She Made WrestleMania 35 Main Event Come Together
Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch made history at WrestleMania 35 when they became the first women to headline WrestleMania. The three women battled in a winner take all triple threat match with the WWE SmackDown and Raw Women's Championships on the line. On television, the original bout was set to be Lynch vs. Rousey, but Charlotte was inserted into the match by Vince McMahon, initially replacing Lynch.
Kevin Nash Says He Was Invited To WWE Raw XXX, Doesn't See Where He Could Have Been Used
Kevin Nash comments on WWE Raw XXX. WWE celebrated its 30th anniversary of WWE Raw on January 23 with WWE Raw XXX. The show saw legends such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, The Undertaker, and more make appearances during the show. One name who was absent...
WWE SmackDown On 1/27/23 Sees Increase In Preliminary Viewership And Key Demo Rating
Preliminary viewership numbers are in for WWE Friday Night SmackDown on January 27. SpoilerTV previously reported on Saturday, January 28, that WWE SmackDown on January 27 averaged 2.433 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour drew 2.525 million viewers and the second hour drew 2.340 million viewers. This...
