Bray Wyatt: The Fiend Died At WrestleMania 37

"The Fiend" is dead. Long live "The Fiend." Bray Wyatt introduced his alter ego "The Fiend" to the wrestling world in the summer of 2019, starting a nearly two-year run that included a WWE Universal Title reign, an infamous Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins, the inclusion of Alexa Bliss, setting himself on fire, and much more.
Jey Uso Posts 'I'm Out,' Captions Photo Of Himself And Roman Reigns With 'Run It Back'

Jey Uso has broken his silence. At WWE Royal Rumble, the Bloodline imploded with Sami Zayn hitting Roman Reigns with a chair after Roman attempted to berate Sami into hitting Kevin Owens with a chair when he didn't want to. Zayn hitting Roman with the chair left Jey Uso stunned while Jimmy Uso delivered a superkick to Sami. As Jimmy and Solo Sikoa attacked Sami, Jey left the ring and walked to the back.
Sami Zayn Feels Paul Heyman Needed To Be Convinced He Belonged In The Main Event With The Bloodline

Sami Zayn discusses his belief that Paul Heyman was the most challenging member of The Bloodline to convince that he belonged as part of this storyline. Sami Zayn has been a vital part of The Bloodline storyline for several months. However, Paul Heyman has been a part of the growth of Roman Reigns on WWE television since Roman debuted over a decade ago. The Wise Man aligned himself with Roman Reigns in 2020 before even The Usos were on board with acknowledging The Tribal Chief. Paul Heyman's roots as a family friend and associate of the Anoa'i Dynasty go back over three decades.
Contract Status, Free Agent Status On Several More Wrestlers

Despite appearing on NWA, IMPACT Wrestling, and AEW, it was reiterated to us that KiLynn King remained a free agent. She told us Mickie James are instrumental on getting her into NWA, and that she was welcomed back in AEW during her late 2022 appearances. Kazarian. Kazarian officially signed with...
Details On January 16 WWE Raw Talent Meeting

WWE held another talent meeting on January 16 for the Raw roster. Fightful Select learned that staff and talent were all involved at the meeting, which started shortly after 3 PM EST. The meeting was conducted by Triple H (Paul Levesque), Kevin Dunn and Executive Vice President of Talent for WWE Dan Ventrelle.
Charlotte Flair Feels She Made WrestleMania 35 Main Event Come Together

Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch made history at WrestleMania 35 when they became the first women to headline WrestleMania. The three women battled in a winner take all triple threat match with the WWE SmackDown and Raw Women's Championships on the line. On television, the original bout was set to be Lynch vs. Rousey, but Charlotte was inserted into the match by Vince McMahon, initially replacing Lynch.
