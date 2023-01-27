Read full article on original website
Daniel Cormier thinks Jorge Masvidal “must” defeat Gilbert Burns at UFC 287
UFC Hall of Famer and color commentator Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal has his back against the wall and needs to win his next fight. Masvidal will meet Gilbert Burns on the UFC 287 card scheduled for April 8. Headlining that card will be a UFC Middleweight Championship bout between titleholder Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya.
MMA Fighting
Stipe Miocic gets why Francis Ngannou left UFC, but ‘it’s going to be a long time’ before anything changes
Stipe Miocic respects the point Francis Ngannou was trying to prove with his years-long battle with the UFC. He just isn’t surprised things played out the way they did. “I get it,” Miocic said recently on The MMA Hour. “I mean, it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens — [Ngannou was] trying to move [the sport] in the right direction, which is great, but it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens.”
sportszion.com
UFC HOF Randy Couture warns Jake Paul to avoid facing experienced MMA fighters in PFL journey
Many people were skeptical of Jake Paul’s decision to enter the world of MMA, including Randy Couture, who recently advised Jake to be extremely cautious when choosing his first PFL opponent. After remaining unbeaten for the entirety of his professional boxing career, which lasted for a total of four...
sportszion.com
‘The sendoff was inappropriate’ Ex-UFC star Chael Sonnen expresses concern over Khabib Nurmagomedov’s legacy being lost in history
The former undisputed lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, has been retired from MMA fighting for a while now. Although he is no longer a fighter, he is continuing his MMA career as a coach with the American Kickboxing Academy. Nonetheless, Chael Sonnen is concerned about the recent rumors of his departure...
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get physical during staredown at ‘Beterbiev vs. Yarde’
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury nearly came to blows during an intense staredown earlier today (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) at the Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde event from inside Wembley Arena in London, England. It was announced earlier this week that Paul and Fury will finally lock horns on Feb....
Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury share heated words after intense first faceoff
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have shared their first staredown, and they needed to be separated to prevent a brawl from breaking out. Ahead of the main event of Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde at OVO Arena Wembley in London, Paul and Fury had the opportunity to meet face-to-face for the first time, complete with entrances and interviews inside the boxing ring.
Video: Watch Bellator veteran Valerie Loureda's debut as Lola Vice on NXT Level Up
Bellator veteran Valerie Loureda is now known as Lola Vice inside the WWE universe. Loureda, 24, fought all five of her professional MMA bouts under the Bellator banner, winning four. In June, Loureda announced her full-time move to the world of pro wrestling and has quickly worked her way up.
(Video) Israel Adesanya Drops Epic ‘Saw’ Trailer For Upcoming Rematch With Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya sure knows how to promote a fight. The former UFC Middleweight Champion is set to return in the main event of UFC 287 where he looks to avenge three losses to rival and current king Alex Pereira. UFC President Dana White announced the fight just days ago and Adesanya is already doing his best to hype up the already highly-anticipated rematch.
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir daughter announced as UFC’s first ever NIL ambassador
The UFC has signed their very first-ever NIL ambassador, and they certainly could not have signed anyone better for that role given that it is none other than former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir‘s daughter. A name, image, and likeness deal, or NIL for short, is a contract that...
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou hoping to sign contract to fight Tyson Fury this summer
It looks like Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury is the fight we’re most likely to see next from the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion. Ngannou spent the majority of 2022 on the sidelines after fighting (and beating) Ciryl Gane with a blown out knee. Despite having all that time to come to a new deal with UFC, “The Predator” chose to walk away from the promotion so he can have his freedom ... and a big money “super” fight with Tyson Fury.
MMAmania.com
Video: Pregnant former UFC champ hits pads to stay in shape
Just because you’re pregnant doesn’t mean you can’t stay in shape, right? Well, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s Featherweight champion, Germaine de Randamie, is showing everyone what’s possible. We haven’t heard much from “Iron Lady” since she announced her pregnancy about 18 weeks ago,...
calfkicker.com
(Video) UFC’s Angela Hill reacts to exotic dancers scrapping on the must-see reality series
Joseline’s Cabaret is a reality series started by Joseline Hernandez after she had quit Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta after six seasons. Joseline had signed a deal with Zeus Network, a subscription-based influencer-driven streaming service to deliver her own show – Joseline’s Cabaret. The show focuses around...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 68 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Lewis vs. Spivac
After things went up in smoke the first time around, Heavyweight standouts Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac are once again set to lock horns inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The ESPN+ broadcast, which kicks off late (start time is 10 p.m. ET) to better accommodate Asian viewers, will also see Da Un Jung battle Devin Clark and Marcin Tybura take on Blagoy Ivanov in a clash of top European big men.
MMAmania.com
UFC fighter Joseph Holmes claims Kevin Holland and entourage jumped him at Friday’s XKO 60 event in Dallas
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight Joseph Holmes is claiming Kevin Holland and his entourage ambushed him and beat him up Friday night at the Xtreme Knockout 60 event in Dallas, Texas. According to Holmes, who posted the below video to Instagram after the incident, he and Holland already have bad...
Raul Rosas Jr. vows to become the UFC’s first ever three division champion: “I ain’t celebrating nothing until I have them three belts around my waist”
UFC newcomer Raul Rosas Jr has vowed to become the first ever three-division world champion in UFC history. For many months now, fans have been hearing a whole lot about Raul Rosas Jr. The 18-year-old won a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series and then, just last month, submitted Jay Perrin in his official UFC debut.
MMA Fighting
Gordon Ryan knows all eyes are on him after signing 7-figure deal to compete in grappling: ‘I like the pressure’
He’s brash. He’s outspoken. He’s unapologetic. Gordon Ryan is unabashedly all of those things, but he’s also the best grappler in the world — and he’s finally being paid the kind of money where he really feels like a professional athlete. The 27-year-old Brazilian...
calfkicker.com
Hafthor Bjornsson looks unrecognizable without beard, compared to ‘European Dana White’
Hafthor Bjornsson is utterly unrecognisable without his distinctive beard. The bushy facial hair has been a trademark of Bjornsson since he first gained fame more than ten years ago. However, he just posted a photo of himself from the past on social media in which he is sporting a clean...
MMAmania.com
Laura Sanko makes official UFC commentary debut at UFC Vegas 68
Laura Sanko’s dream is coming true this weekend (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023). Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced today (Mon., Jan. 30, 2023) that Sanko is set to fill the color commentator role for UFC Vegas 68. Sanko has done commentary in the past for Invicta Fighting Championship, Dana White’s Contender Series, and Road to the UFC, but never an actual UFC event itself.
ComicBook
Logan Paul Makes His WWE Royal Rumble Debut, Hits Incredible Springboard Collision With Ricochet
Logan Paul made his surprise return to the WWE at the Royal Rumble on Saturday night, entering at No. 29 in the Men's Rumble match. Despite 28 of the 30 spots being announced during the kickoff, Paul wound up replacing Madcap Moss. He was beaten down by a group of wrestlers almost immediately but managed to hit a Buckshot Lariat before getting hit by Braun Strowman's Running Powerslam and a Standing Shooting Star Press from Ricochet.
MMAmania.com
Video: BKFC 35 fighter celebrates victory without knowing he’s already been disqualified
Fight fans got to witness one of the most bonehead moves in recent memory Friday night (Jan. 27, 2023) at BKFC 35 from inside John T. Rhodes Sports Center in Myrtle Beach, S.C., when a fighter celebrated a victory only to find out he was already being disqualified. Mixed martial...
