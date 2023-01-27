ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MMA Fighting

Stipe Miocic gets why Francis Ngannou left UFC, but ‘it’s going to be a long time’ before anything changes

Stipe Miocic respects the point Francis Ngannou was trying to prove with his years-long battle with the UFC. He just isn’t surprised things played out the way they did. “I get it,” Miocic said recently on The MMA Hour. “I mean, it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens — [Ngannou was] trying to move [the sport] in the right direction, which is great, but it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens.”
MMAmania.com

Francis Ngannou hoping to sign contract to fight Tyson Fury this summer

It looks like Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury is the fight we’re most likely to see next from the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion. Ngannou spent the majority of 2022 on the sidelines after fighting (and beating) Ciryl Gane with a blown out knee. Despite having all that time to come to a new deal with UFC, “The Predator” chose to walk away from the promotion so he can have his freedom ... and a big money “super” fight with Tyson Fury.
MMAmania.com

Video: Pregnant former UFC champ hits pads to stay in shape

Just because you’re pregnant doesn’t mean you can’t stay in shape, right? Well, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s Featherweight champion, Germaine de Randamie, is showing everyone what’s possible. We haven’t heard much from “Iron Lady” since she announced her pregnancy about 18 weeks ago,...
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 68 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Lewis vs. Spivac

After things went up in smoke the first time around, Heavyweight standouts Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac are once again set to lock horns inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The ESPN+ broadcast, which kicks off late (start time is 10 p.m. ET) to better accommodate Asian viewers, will also see Da Un Jung battle Devin Clark and Marcin Tybura take on Blagoy Ivanov in a clash of top European big men.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Raul Rosas Jr. vows to become the UFC’s first ever three division champion: “I ain’t celebrating nothing until I have them three belts around my waist”

UFC newcomer Raul Rosas Jr has vowed to become the first ever three-division world champion in UFC history. For many months now, fans have been hearing a whole lot about Raul Rosas Jr. The 18-year-old won a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series and then, just last month, submitted Jay Perrin in his official UFC debut.
MMAmania.com

Laura Sanko makes official UFC commentary debut at UFC Vegas 68

Laura Sanko’s dream is coming true this weekend (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023). Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced today (Mon., Jan. 30, 2023) that Sanko is set to fill the color commentator role for UFC Vegas 68. Sanko has done commentary in the past for Invicta Fighting Championship, Dana White’s Contender Series, and Road to the UFC, but never an actual UFC event itself.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ComicBook

Logan Paul Makes His WWE Royal Rumble Debut, Hits Incredible Springboard Collision With Ricochet

Logan Paul made his surprise return to the WWE at the Royal Rumble on Saturday night, entering at No. 29 in the Men's Rumble match. Despite 28 of the 30 spots being announced during the kickoff, Paul wound up replacing Madcap Moss. He was beaten down by a group of wrestlers almost immediately but managed to hit a Buckshot Lariat before getting hit by Braun Strowman's Running Powerslam and a Standing Shooting Star Press from Ricochet.

