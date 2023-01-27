ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Shooting in North Austin leaves 1 person dead

AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in North Austin that has left one person dead. Just before 1 a.m. Feb. 2, deputies responded to a call about shots fired at 3101 Wells Branch Parkway. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man in his...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Two injured in house fire in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people are hospitalized after a fire in Northwest Austin overnight. The fire was through the roof when firefighters arrived at the home in the 3900 block of Hawkshead Drive around 12:45 a.m. When firefighters put out the fire, they found a dog that was deceased. Firefighters...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Icy roads in Central Texas result in several car crashes

AUSTIN, Texas - Icy road conditions are expected to continue across Central Texas. Conditions that have already resulted in many crashes. Caught on Tuesday morning's Good Day Austin’s newscast, a vehicle driving over State Highway 71 and FM 973 caught sliding on the icy roads and narrowly dodging another, already crashed truck.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

No serious injuries reported in 5 vehicle crash in Leander

LEANDER, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a five-vehicle crash in Leander. Austin-Travis County EMS said around 7:08 p.m., at 12784 N US 183 southbound near Oak Knoll Drive, five vehicles were involved in a crash due to icy roads. ATCEMS said the vehicle rescue portion of the...
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Pets Alive! asks people to foster dogs Feb. 1 due to power outage

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Pets Alive! is asking for help after their power and internet service went out on Thursday, Feb. 1 due to wintry weather. The nonprofit animal shelter says they do have water and generators are running in critical areas. With some of the animal enclosures exposed to...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Carbon monoxide exposure calls increase due to use of generators

AUSTIN, Texas - The power outages across Austin have resulted in an increase in carbon monoxide calls due to the use of generators in or near garages, Austin-Travis County EMS says. ATCEMS tweeted out at around 2 a.m. on February 2 that it received four 911 calls involving a total...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police investigating bank robbery near UT Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a bank robbery near the University of Texas at Austin. University of Texas police said on Jan. 31, around 1:15 p.m., Austin police alerted UTPD about a report of a robbery that happened at the Chase Bank in the 2500 block of Guadalupe Street.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

1 dead in 10-vehicle crash in South Austin: AFD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says one person is dead in a 10-vehicle crash on Ben White near Congress Ave. in South Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says at least one pedestrian was also involved in the wreck, but that wasn't the person who died. There are multiple ambulances...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

H-E-B stores modify hours due to wintry weather

AUSTIN, Texas - Several Central Texas H-E-B stores are modifying their hours due to wintry weather across Texas. Additionally, curbside and home delivery may have limited availability in certain areas. You can view the modified times below:. The following Central Texas stores are closed until further notice:. Austin (41st/Red River)
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Winter weather in Texas: Multiple crashes & road closures due to icy conditions

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas law enforcement is asking people to stay at home and off the roads freezing rain has caused icy conditions on roads, bridges, and flyovers. There were multiple crashes including one that involved a Travis County Sheriff's deputy and another that involved 10 vehicles in South Austin, leaving one person dead.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Rain in the morning but conditions to improve

AUSTIN, Texas - The weather will finally improve today as the Winter Storm pulls out of the state. The Winter Weather alerts will finally be allowed to expire later this morning. The Winter Storm Warning that was in effect for all of Central Texas will expire at 10 a.m. on February 2.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

WATCH: Winter storm videos from Central Texas

As winter weather hits Austin and the surrounding areas, many FOX 7 Austin viewers have shared videos of what's been happening in their neighborhoods. Here's a look at a few of them.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Check power outages in your area

AUSTIN, Texas - ERCOT says it is monitoring the weather conditions and it expects sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand. You can check real-time grid conditions here. As of 5:07 p.m., 159,504 Austin Energy customers were without power. Austin Energy officials say it is not possible to provide estimated restoration...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Williamson County issues disaster declaration due to wintry weather

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell issued a disaster declaration due to the severe winter weather conditions. The disaster declaration activates the recovery and rehabilitation aspects of the Williamson County Emergency Management Plan and allows the county to take all legal actions necessary to protect the health, safety and welfare of county residents.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX

