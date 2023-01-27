ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malinda Trass
3d ago

Just like the police have to wear a camera, I think the jail officers should as well, and have cameras aimed at every cell ,that's the only way to know the truth .The camera has gotten a lot of lying cops charged for their part of criminal violence.

Reply
24
Abby1988
3d ago

and getting a text from another inmate , thank God at least the inmates have some care in them, this is why they don't want inmates having phones , because the truth is coming out about what is really going on inside, I pray federal steps in , there are to many being put in prison, even innocent ones and they lose there lives for something they didn't do, because our court system only cares about getting a win , change needs to happen now

Reply(2)
25
KIMBO MOREHOUSE
3d ago

My friend's son is incarcerated in an Alabama prison on a drug charge. She was contacted by other inmates who beat the number out of her son. They have repeatedly contacted her and extorted money. If she didn't pay, they threatened to hurt him much worse. Almost $6000 later and broke, she had nothing more to send. He's now in a wheelchair with shattered bones that had to be pinned back together. The phones, drugs, contraband all brought in a sold by the guards. Criminals should be punished, but not the families.

Reply(1)
13
 

