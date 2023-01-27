ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Politics Explained: Householder trial and a possible change to OVI laws

By Anna Staver, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

The public corruption trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder started this week. Current House Republicans remained split over who's in charge of their caucus. And the state Senate is considering changing the rule for Ohioans who test positive for marijuana while driving.

We break down what it all means In this week's episode of Ohio Politics Explained. A podcast created by the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau to catch you up on the state's political news in 15 minutes or less.

This week, host Anna Staver was joined by reporter Haley BeMiller.

1) Rules of the House

The ongoing discord between Republicans in the Ohio House was on display Tuesday when they fought over the rules that will govern how their chamber operates.

"That disrespect. It’s uncalled for. It should never have happened," Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Dayton, said. "He ought to resign for behaving like that."

What upset Plummer was how the current House Speaker Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, didn't permit members of his own party to offer amendments to House rules.

Stephens told reporters Tuesday that he didn't entertain their proposals because it was time to move forward..

"I’m the speaker of the House," Stephens said. "I’m the leader of the Republican caucus, and we have a group of members who are ready to get to work for Ohio."

2) Opening week at Householder trial

Federal prosecutors laid out their pay-to-play case against Householder this week, arguing that the former speaker "sold the statehouse."

They're accusing Householder of being the ringleader of a plan to defraud Ohio utility customers of $1.3 billion and give it to a company called First Energy. In exchange, they say the Akron-based company paid "the enterprise" more than $60 million.

The defense attorneys, though, claim the government got it wrong.

“Larry was never bribed to advance this legislation," Householder's attorney, Steven Bradley, said during opening arguments.

Listen: Get more Ohio Politics Explained podcasts on the House Bill 6 trial and Larry Householder here

3) Driving under the influence?

Ohioans who have marijuana in their system might soon be able to argue whether they were under the influence while driving.

Senate Bill 26 , proposed by Sen. Nathan Manning, R-North Ridgeville, would create a way for drivers to argue their sobriety after testing positive for cannabis−potentially avoiding a costly OVI. The idea being that marijuana, unlike alcohol or other drugs, remains in the system for days and even weeks after it's consumed.

Defense attorneys say this allows innocent people to be convicted of driving under the influence, and it's a problem that will only get worse if Ohio moves to legalize recreational use.

4) Voter ID law

Ohio's new election law that takes effect this spring sets some of the strictest voter ID rules in the country, according to an analysis by the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau.

The law will require voters to present photo ID at the polls, but it will also make state identification cards free to all Ohioans 17 or older.

Supporters say this and other changes will boost confidence in Ohio's elections, but opponents say voter fraud is rare and this was "a solution in search of a problem."

Listen to " Ohio Politics Explained " on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts and TuneIn Radio. The episode is also available by clicking the link in this article .

The USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau serves The Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

