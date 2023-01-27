Key actions in the Wyoming Legislature, 1-26-2023

CHEYENNE — The 67th Wyoming Legislature completed its 12th day of the 2023 general session on Thursday, and took action on a variety of bills, including:

The Senate Committee of the Whole passed Senate File 130: Educational Freedom Act on first reading. It requires public K-12 instruction be consistent with certain principles of individual freedom, and gives direction to administrative personnel and boards of trustees.

The Senate passed Senate File 109: Prohibiting chemical abortions on second reading. It would ban the manufacturing, distributing, prescribing, dispensing, selling and transfer or usage of any chemical abortion drug, with few exemptions.

The Senate passed Senate File 117: Parental rights in education on second reading. It relates to parental rights and their students in regards to notice of information and decision-making, prohibiting discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in the classroom, and providing cause of action.

The Senate passed Senate File 72: Employees-forced microchip implantation prohibited on third reading. The vote was 19-12. It would ban forced invasive microchipping of employees, unless the employee consented.

The House Committee of the Whole passed House Bill 66: Prohibiting mask, vaccine and testing discrimination on first reading. It bans discrimination based on COVID-19 vaccination status, not wearing a mask or refusing to submit to medical testing, and prohibits any communication or notice that requires those three.

The House passed House Bill 56: Purple star schools on second reading. It would create the purple star schools program in Wyoming, provide requirements to join the program, and specify actions to assist military-connected students.

The House passed House Bill 70: Definition of home-based educational program on third reading. It would delete language that states an “instructional program provided to more than one family unit does not constitute a home-based educational program.”

The House passed House Bill 142: Notice of annexation on third reading. It would require not just property owners being annexed into a city or town to be notified via mail, but any person owning property that is adjacent to or within 550 feet of the territory proposed to be annexed.

Bills that are passed out of the Committee of the Whole on first reading go to second reading, and bills passed by the body on second reading go to third reading. Any legislation passed out of the House or Senate on third reading crosses over to the other chamber for referral to committee.

– Jasmine Hall, Wyoming Tribune Eagle